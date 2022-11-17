Nowadays, we are seeing more and more people cosplaying, drawing, or taking any other means to recreate their beloved characters from their favorite TV shows. But this artist went a step further by rendering well-known cartoon, game and movie personages into their 3D forms. 

Hossein Diba, an artist from Turkey, has reimagined characters from The Simpsons, Up, Family Guy, The Incredibles, Toy Story and more as real people. He has been designing personas and creatures for different projects since 2008 and now has 350k followers on Instagram. 

Scroll down for some spectacular work. Click here, here and here for Hossein's previous articles.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | artstation.com

#1

Carl Fredricksen From Up

#2

Peter Griffin From Family Guy

#3

Russell From Up

#4

Hans Moleman From The Simpsons

#5

Ralph Wiggum From The Simpsons

#6

Popeye The Sailor Man

#7

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon From The Simpsons

#8

Bob Parr From The Incredibles

#9

Stinky Pete From Toy Story

#10

Jessica Rabbit

#11

Vi From Arcane : League Of Legends

#12

Jinx From Arcane : League Of Legends

#13

Max Payne

#14

Helen Parr (Elastigirl) From The Incredibles

