Nowadays, we are seeing more and more people cosplaying, drawing, or taking any other means to recreate their beloved characters from their favorite TV shows. But this artist went a step further by rendering well-known cartoon, game and movie personages into their 3D forms.

Hossein Diba, an artist from Turkey, has reimagined characters from The Simpsons, Up, Family Guy, The Incredibles, Toy Story and more as real people. He has been designing personas and creatures for different projects since 2008 and now has 350k followers on Instagram.

