Instead of fighting it, you can turn all that giggling into shared family fun. These silly, stinky, and surprisingly smart jokes range from gentle, preschool-friendly giggles to bolder jokes perfect for older kids with a slightly more mischievous sense of humor.

From toddlers discovering “potty humor” for the first time to older kids who love clever wordplay and groan-worthy puns, bathroom jokes remain undefeated across every age.

Kids don’t grow out of poop jokes. They only get better at telling them.

#1 Poop jokes aren’t my favorite kind of jokes… but they’re a solid number two.

#2 What’s brown and sticky?



A stick!

#3 Knock knock



Who's there?



Europe.



Europe who?



No, you're a poo!

#4 Why did the girl bring toilet paper to the party?



Because she was a party pooper.

#5 Which kind of poo smells better than it tastes?



Shampoo.

#6 What’s a poo’s favorite game? Hide and stink.

#7 How many people does it take to make the bathroom smell? Just a phew.

#8 Which part of a trilogy is always a stinker? The turd part.

#9 What kind of dog lives in the toilet?



A poo-dle!



—bro_builds

#10 What is a bathroom fairy called? Stinker-bella!

#11 Why couldn't the toilet paper cross the road? It got stuck in a crack.

#12 What’s the best snack for watching a movie that stinks?



Poop-corn!

#13 What is the stinkiest planet?



Poop-iter.



—bro_builds

#14 Why do cops sit on the toilet all day?



Because it’s their duty.

#15 What did the little poo said to its mom?



“Mom, I’ve got to go.”

#16 What happens when you eat too much alphabet soup?



You get the biggest vowel movement ever.

#17 How do you stop a poo from smelling?



Hold its nose!

#18 What do you call Clark Kent with diarrhea?



Pooperman.

#19 What do a clown’s farts smell like?



They smell funny.

#20 Why did the poo fail its driving test?



It couldn't pass!

#21 Can trees poo?



Yes, how else do we get No.2 pencils?

#22 What do you get if you cross a poo with an elephant?



Big dumpo!

#23 What does a poop gun sound like?



Poo. Poo!

#24 Why was the poo late for the party?



It got stuck.

#25 Why did the poo apply for a job?



It wanted to make a clean start.

#26 What does Superman call his bathroom?



The Super Bowl!

#27 What did the poo say to the fart?



You blew me away.

#28 Why don’t poos ever tell secrets?



Because they might slip out!

#29 Where do sheep go to poo?



To the baaa-throom.

#30 Why did the cow go poo?



It has a bowel mooooovement!

#31 Why do poos never win races?



They are always behind!

#32 How do you know if a poo's telling a lie?



You can smell it from a mile away!

#33 If pooping is the call of nature…



Is farting like a missed call?

#34 Where can Woody and Buzz go number 2?



In the toy-let.

#35 Knock Knock!



Who’s there?



Anita.



Anita who?



Anita go to the bathroom now!

#36 Why was the poop sad?



It got dumped!

#37 What do you get when a king farts?



Noble gas!

#38 Why did the toilet paper roll down the hill?



To get to the bottom.

#39 Why don’t toilets ever get invited to parties?



Because they always bring their business.

#40 Knock, knock.



Who’s there?



Poo.



Poo who?



Don’t cry, it’s just a joke!

#41 What do you get if you cross a bear with poop?



Winnie the Pooh!

#42 Why did the toilet paper go missing?



It got wiped out.

#43 Where do poops like to sit?



On a stool!

#44 Why did the poop blush?



Because it was caught in the act.

#45 What’s a poop’s favorite vegetable?



A pea!

#46 What did the poop say when it won the silver metal?



“I’m number two!”

#47 What’s a poo’s favorite dance?



The swirl!

#48 Why did the poop start a band?



Because it wanted to make some solid hits!

#49 What did one toilet say to the other?



“You look a bit flushed.”

#50 Two flies are sitting on a piece of poop. One fly farts and the other fly cries, “Hey! I’m trying to eat here!”

#51 What did one poo say to the other poo?



“You crack me up!”

#52 What's a poo's favourite TV show?



The Dumping Ground!

#53 What's a poo's favourite dessert?



Poo-fiteroles!

#54 If one teeth is a tooth, one geese is a goose, doesn't that mean that one peep is a poop?

#55 What did the puma say to his friend who was making poop jokes?



“Stop making me laugh or I’ll puma pants!”

#56 I like toilets for two reasons.



Number one and number two.

#57 What is the best time to go the restroom?



Poo-thirty.

#58 Why did the poop refuse to play hide and seek?



Because it didn’t want to be caught in the act.

#59 What do you call a poo on a stick?



A popsicle!

#60 What did one poop say to the other at the party?



“Let’s get this potty started!”

#61 Who helped the poop get better at math?



His toot-er.

#62 Why did the poop take a nap?



It was feeling wiped out

#63 What’s the best way to teach poop manners?



Potty training.

#64 What do you call a magical poop?



Poodini!

#65 Why were there candles on the toilet seat?



Because there was a surprise birthday potty.

#66 When bears poop in the woods, is the smell unbearable?

#67 What’s a poo’s favorite type of music? R&P (Rhythm & Poos)!

#68 What is something you never appreciate until it’s gone?



Toilet paper.

#70 A fart is actually a lonely cry from an abandoned poop.

#71 Knock, knock!



Who’s there?



I did up.



I did up who?



Eww. You did a poo?

#72 Why do ducks have feathers?



To cover their butt quacks!

#73 When should you make vegetable soup in the toilet? When it has a leek in it!

#74 Where should you keep a fake poo?



In the bottom drawer!

#75 What’s the similarity between poop and talent? Both will come out when it’s time for them to come out.

#76 Which movie is always the worst of the trilogy?



The turd one.

#77 Why did the baker have smelly hands?



He kneaded a poo.

#78 What did the poo say when it got promoted? “I’m on a roll!”