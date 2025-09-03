It’s easy to get bored at a “classic” office job, so every now and then it’s good to explore what work can be like for folks who have to be “out there.” There is a reason that detective and police dramas are a staple of TV, since they really do sometimes have to deal with situations that most of us would consider once in a lifetime.

#1 Got a call for a missing child, got to the home to find the mother highly distressed, and not sure what to do. I called in everyone to first search the home and property. I decided to search the backyard since it was a large wooded lot with no visible fence. After about 10 minutes I found the boy, he was caught on an old chain link fence in the woods that was blocked by a bunch of trees, so you couldn't see it from the house. He had basically gotten strangled to death on the fence, he must have been climbing on it, fell, and got his hooded sweatshirt caught on it.



The worst part for me was having to call it in on the radio, knowing the mother might hear it inside from one of the other officers radio.

#2 Working 3rd shift on Halloween night, I'm out by one of our smaller lakes just outside the city limits (kids love to go out and drink) which is surrounded by some very nice houses. Going through the neighborhood each of the roads ends at a small two lane road that surrounds the lake. I'm slowing to the stop sign and already starting to look to my right to make the turn when my headlights start tracing the rock wall that surrounds the lake I catch something out of the corner of my eye in one of the large trees that dots the walk path.



I back up to see what it was and I see a guy hanging. At first I thought it was a Halloween decoration (the neighborhood is REALLY into decorating for every holiday) so I stop, get out and as soon as my flashlight hits him I realize - nope, no decoration - he dead.



As I'm standing there getting ready to call it in, I notice a gaggle of kids coming down the street trick or treating (s**t) As soon as they see my car they start heading my way faster so I book it back up the block to meet the parent walking with them and tell her she needs to take the long way around the block the other way - she can see it on my face I'm not kidding.



Turns out he was a 20 year old that was devastated about his girlfriend breaking up with him and she lived in the last house on that block where she would see him the next morning when she looked out her window.

#3 We responded to a burglary alarm at a mortuary and found that one of the rear doors was left open. Policy now dictates that the entire building needs to be cleared (searched) to confirm that it was a false alarm (which most are). It's the middle of the night and totally dark. We use flashlights and never turn on lights. We walk into one of the rooms and see a body on a table. It appeared that it was waiting to be processed (possibly embalmed) by the mortician. It smelled like a mildly decomposing body. Suddenly I see a shadow to my right and I shine my light there and find nothing out of the ordinary. I immediately smell a really strong whiff of perfume blow by me. The search was completed more expiditiously than normal after that...nothing was found.

#4 I responded to a report of an unresponsive infant. When I arrived, all the family members were standing around casually in the front yard pointing into the house. I found the baby in the back room laying on her back on a bare mattress. I started CPR, but realised the baby was probably already deceased. We rushed her out to the arriving ambulance hoping they had a way to bring her back. I learned she was the mother's second suspicious SIDS death, and I had her other children removed from her care. The difficult part was when I left the scene and went to the ER to see what came of the situation. As I walked in and asked where she was, an ER nurse walked over to me and handed me the deceased baby swaddled in a blanket and told me to wait for someone to show me to the morgue. So I'm standing there in the ER in uniform holding what everyone thinks is a live infant, but rather, an infant corpse, and several people stop by wanting to see her and commenting on how cute it is to see an officer holding a baby. I just smiled, but it killed me inside. I was ushered back to the morgue after what felt liked an eternity, and told I had to wait with the baby until the medical examiner arrived. They took the blankets off and laid her on a stainless steel gurney and left me alone with her again. I lounged around the morgue for about an hour waiting. By the time I got home several hours after the end of my shift (because this call came out 15 minutes before the end of my 10 hour shift) I layed down on my bed and cried for a long time. My young daughter was in daycare, and my wife at work. I really needed to hold both of them, so the house felt incredibly empty. My daughter was only slightly older than the infant, and when I was looking at her earlier, I kept seeing my own daughter. I didn't get any sleep at all before going back in for the next shift later that night.

#5 My uncle was a sergeant and had to be called several times out to a house for domestic a***e. This older guy had some young 18 year old he would pay for the guy to swallow certain objects like paper clips and human hair. The kid would poop it out into a bag and the older guy would sift through the feces like a god d**n treasure hunt for the items. He would then put them in an envelope and file them...





Edit: the domestic a***e had nothing to do with the p*o treasure hunt. I don't think it's illegal, just super creepy.

#6 Got a call that someone wasnt answering their Phone or the doorbell. We got to the house and noticed that every window was blinded by either curtains or pieces of paper. We rang the doorbell and yelled through the letterbox but there was no answer. We opened the door and got inside. In the house it looked like someone just had lunch. There was bread on the table and juice or milk in the glasses. Childrens toys scattered all around. Then I saw a note that gave me the chills. It was a s*****e note. As the door was locked from the inside, the person had to be in the house. We checked room by room and my heartbeat was at 300% when I checked the bathroom. Preparing myself for slit wrists or throats I opened the door slowly, but there was nothing. Finally one more room left which was the attic. We walked slowly up the stairs and we found the resident there, hanging from a beam. I will never forget the adrenaline I had, the scene in the livingroom or the resident I found.

#7 Not a cop myself but my dad is and I asked him this one time.

He told me it was when he went to this one house because a woman had called and said that men were breaking into the house.

He gets there and he said it was immediately very clear that the woman was not exactly all together mentally. He said she kept mumbling things and was very jumpy and skittish, not to mention that every single wall of her house apparently had at least 6 or 7 crosses on it, if not more.

He calms her down, checks around the house for any signs of entry or just anything weird and there's absolutely nothing that would indicate that anyone had been trying to or had been successful in breaking in. He said she followed him around the entire time and would point to things, like a doorknob or window latches, and say "Oh that's not where I left it!! That's how they got in!!!"

He said the whole thing was fairly eerie, considering he was at this woman's house in the middle of the night, surrounded by crosses and listening to her mumble on about random s**t.

To make her feel better, he did a sweep of the whole house to see if there was anyone else in side, which there wasn't.

He said the one thing that made it creepy for him was the fact that every few minutes she'd say something like "Oh they're here again," or "He's right behind us, I can feel it".

#8 My cousin is a cop and he responded to a call on Valentine's Day night. A 12 year old girl called in to say her mother had blown her brains out in the living room. I guess her and her brother were getting ready for dinner and the mom just shot herself.

He said the creepy thing about it was dinner all set up, drinks on the table and suddenly she shot herself. Kids were sitting outside when he arrived, to this day I can't imagine Valentine's Day for them. But I know that is something that stuck with him seeing that.

#9 Not a cop, but a correctional officer in Texas. One time a guy slit the forearm side of his elbows (where it bends). He laid there in a big puddle of his own blood. I was one of the responders that day.



I'll never forget it. As soon as you entered the cell, the smell just hit you. Blood has a strong metallic smell, which I never realized before. He'd been laying there awhile, so the blood had coagulated which again, I did not expect. As we lifted the barely conscious guy out of the blood, the blood fell off his body in chunks, like Jello.



It was pretty disturbing because I didn't expect any of it nor was I able to mentally prepare for it. We're not really medically trained, so all of it was completely surprising to me.

#10 (UK) Got called to assist ambulance at an address because they were struggling with a woman who'd had an apparent seizure. We got there and she's this tiny skinny little Singaporean lady who's being held down on the floor by a paramedic. She's hissing and struggling against her and repeatedly trying to bite the paramedic. Her eyes are all black and red, no white. It takes me (200lb), my partner for the evening (~180lb) plus 3 paramedics to hold her down. All the time she's struggling and trying to bite with veins popping out of her neck. She's looking past us at the corner of the room screaming at something that isn't there telling it not to k**l her and us.



Her husband (who seems weirdly unfazed by the whole thing) tells us this has been happening since she last went to Singapore and got sick after visiting a holy site. Usually her sister has to stop it by putting this powder on her forehead in a cross but unfortunately she's out of the country.



In the end she was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment by the paramedics. I often wonder what the outcome was but have no way of finding out unfortunately.

#11 My Father-in-law is sitting beside me so I asked him; he is a retired sheriff and was a deputy before that. He was the first responder to an accident. A truckload of farm workers were coming back from the fields. The truck went over a hump in an interception and a little girl in the back of the truck flew out and landed head first on the pavement. My FIL held her as she moaned and eventually died in his arms. He says he still hears her sounds in his head all these years later.

#12 Not me but my cousin, he got a call one night that two brothers (ages 4 and 6) were found dead in a near-empty swimming pool. There was like 6-8 inches of water in the pool and the call came from their dad. They never could charge the man but it is widely believed that he killed his two sons.

#13 I got a call that there was an abandoned truck on the highway. I was only a mile or two away, so I headed there. It was in the middle of these curves, with a mountain wall on one side, and a drop off to a creek on the other side. It was dark, probably around midnight. I pull up and there it is. An old 50's pickup truck. Light blue. Sitting there. I have no backup. I have no idea where the driver is. I walk up, gun out, inhaling the strong alcohol vapors. No one to be found. I call for a tow truck. Meanwhile I have to wait, in the dark, in the middle of blind curves, with no idea where the driver is or why he left it. My adrenaline was at an all time high for sure.

#14 Detention Officer at a local jail here. We had a guy get brought in about 2am one night who we immediately knew was about to give us a fun time based on the way he was moving (quickly snapping the head back and forth, looking all over the room, etc.).

One of my coworkers and I stay with the Booking Officer to help her out when the s**t inevitably hits the fan. The guy keeps rambling on throughout the whole process; parts of his speech are understandable but most of it is gibberish. At one point he looks up at my coworker and says, "Would you blame me for it?" Trying to keep the guy calm, my coworker tells him, "Nah, man, no one can blame you." For whatever reason this set the guy off. He leaps off the bench and we both push him back down. My coworker is trying to get handcuffs on his other wrist (he was already handcuffed by one hand to the bench) and I'm holding him against the wall with every bit of strength I have. This m**********r was STRONG. I swear the bench was about to come up off the concrete when he first leapt at us.

Once my coworker gets handcuffs on him, we take a step back. The guy throws his head back, eyes rolled all the way back, and lets out an inhuman scream that I've only heard in movies about demon possession. He then moves his head as if he's looking around the room, but still with his eyes rolled into the back of his head and spouts off more nonsense. I'm not Catholic but I was very tempted to cross myself.

The screaming, head throwing back and eye rolling continue on for about 45 minutes. Every so often he'd come back to reality and talk to us like a normal person for a moment and then go back into crazy mode.

#15 I was a Parks Officer for a downtown metropolitan out in the Pacific Northwest. I saw my fair share of weird stuff on my 1700-0100 shift. Naked Bike ride after party at midnight with about a thousand or so naked people chilling out, the occasional couple having s*x, homeless person masturbating or shooting up h****n and the occasional dead body were all a normal part of the job.



Anyways, this one night we were sent to investigate a tent set up relatively near the waterfront, which was generally a homeless person that was trying to stay dry for the night. So we get there around 2330 and tell the lady inside that she has to go a few hundred yards away to an area that isn't patrolled. She fusses and bitches about having to move then mentioned a man living in a "cave" at the bottom of a shallow ravine nearby that's been killing small animals and eating them. We ask her for more information and she points to a general area about 50 yards away through some thick brush, the general area most people wouldn't wander past.



My partner and I start to walk through the thick brush with just our flashlights and eventually stumble upon the ravine, and sure enough there is a small opening on the side enough for a person to fit in. I scale down about 20 feet and peek inside the opening and see what seems like a massive pile of magazines, torn pages, articles of clothing, a sugar cookie tin, a gorilla costume hand, some crude looking tools including a makeshift bow, a few knives and other generally weird s**t. Being curious, and that the "cave" was empty, I opened the sugar cookie tin and found a large amount of what seemed like raw animal meat. At this point I was thoroughly freaked the f**k out and decided to un-a*s the area and inform the police of what I had found (we didn't carry weapons). We never found out what came of the guy who was staying there or what was going on there. But definitely freaky at around midnight in pitch black conditions.

#16 Ex-cop.



I worked in a High Tech Task force agency conducting computer forensics investigations. Lots of child p**n. LOTS. Anyways, we were doing a multi-agency search warrant sweep in large metro area in California. We serve a search warrant for distributing/possessing CP at a residence in a semi-decent area, and the suspect fit the prototypical hollywood 'child m*lestor' look.



He lived with his disabled wife, no kids, and she had mobility issues (mostly stayed down stairs, and had not been upstairs for years). We go upstairs, and this guy has a legitimate m**********n-station set up in one of the bedrooms that had an outside padlock on it.



It was dark, the windows were covered, and he had baby dolls with their a******s cut out all over the room and some of their mouths cut out for impromptu baby s*x doll. Some of the heads were removed and scattered on the floor. This guy had serious issues.

#17 For some reason, the suicides always hit me the hardest. I had a good friend that killed himself in high school, so s*****e is a touchy thing not just for everyone but especially for those who have personal experience with it.



I've seen three s*****es by gun, two hangings, and a handful that did it intentionally by using d***s of some sort or other methods.



Long story short, guy shot himself in his garage with a .357 magnum. I have a pretty strong stomach, thankfully because of experience, but I believe I accidentally stepped on a piece of his eye. When I cleared the call I went straight to the locker room and cleaned the bottom of my boots for a good 40 minutes. I repeated the cleaning process at home, too.



Now sure, that's not exactly "creepy" just disturbing. But here's this one:



We get a call from the hotel off the interstate, employees went to clean a room and found a note on the bathroom door (which was closed and locked). It read: "Don't come in. Call 911." So the front desk did just that. We get there and she shows us the room, we try knocking on the bathroom door. No answer. We weren't even sure if there was someone in there or not, the on-site manager told us we were allowed to force entry into the bathroom. She was concerned because none of the employees ever remember the guest checking out. My partner gets the door open, and it was like something off of a horror movie. Guy was in the tub, completely naked. Knife on the floor, just next to the tub. Cuts on his wrists and the absolute worst thing was the blood inside of the tub. I've *never* seen so much blood in my ten+ year career. His face was pale white and it appeared as he was frowning. He didn't appear to be breathing.



"Call a medic!", my partner says. I just look at him and say, "Uhh... no. Dude's dead. I'm not touching him, you can check if you want but we need to get our supervisor, an EVT, and detective here." I could recognize a dead guy when I saw one. I get the manager (who is having a legit panic attack) to calm down and head back down to the desk while we deal with this. Called for another car and told dispatch to contact our evidence technicians and a detective, when I hear my partner scream and exclaim, "Oh f*cki- S**T!" I run back over there and he's wide eyed staring at the body. "He-he just moved! That f****r's alive, man. He moved."



"What are you talking about?"



"HE HAS A F*****G PULSE! It's faint as hell but he has it, his leg moved under the water when I tried checking for it."



Sure enough I put on my big boy undies and could *barely* feel a pulse on this guy. Medic called and they rushed him to the E.R. Turned out he did the cutting just minutes before the cleaning maid found the note, so surprisingly he barely lived.



Editing for clarity, I need to remember not to post long comments while on mobile:



He lived but it wasn't pretty. He cut his wrists while he was bathing, a majority of what looked like "blood" was indeed blood, but it was mixed in with water which made it look like there was a lot more blood than what he actually spilled.



And in all honesty, cutting your wrists isn't a great way to off yourself. He thinks he was bleeding for about ten or fifteen minutes before he started to "go to sleep", and he would've been fine for a little longer as long as he got help. It depends on a lot of other circumstances.



And I know, I should have been more proactive in checking for signs of life. It was irresponsible for me to not check sooner. In many instances it's fairly easy to spot a corpse when you have one, but this one really tricked us, and we learned from that. Thankfully, my partner did while I stepped out, and I was not intending to stop him from doing so. My tone was a bit more cynical, "Eh, dude looks dead. I really don't think we need a medic. YOU can check him but I don't want to." And in our defense, he really did appear to be 100% dead. No chest movement at all, pale skin, it *looked* like he could have been there for at least hours. But like I said, I was wrong and I acknowledge that. Sometimes you forget that your experience and training isn't objective, and still being relatively new then it was a learning experience for me. You can bet that from there on, we both were more cautious.

#18 Got a report of a missing husband. He told his wife and family of 6 children that he was going to get his tires changed, but never returned, and this was 12 hours ago. They had purchased another house in a neighboring community, and the relationship with the wife was under pressure, so the wife assumed he was staying at the other house, and claimed he would never k**l himself.



The strange thing about this report though was that he emptied his personal bank account into his wife's this morning as well. The wife explained this off saying that they recently had a fight about finances, and he agreed that he was bad at money and maybe they should just have a joint account that she controls.



On a hunch, I asked his 14 year old boy if there were any areas in the mountains nearby that his father enjoyed going, and the son identified a road about 10 miles away. It was nearing midnight, but I decided to drive to the top of this old and abandoned forest service road. As I drove through the snow and started to climb the road, I felt a gut feeling that I would 100% find this guy up there either thinking about or already acted out a s*****e. The snow-laid gravel road had some sign of travel, but no real indication of how fresh the vehicle tracks could be. As I reached the top of the road after an hour of travel I was honestly surprised that I did not find his black truck.



I spent the drive back down thinking about "gut-feelings" and how they are unreliable, but that I somehow felt different about this one. As I traveled up the road, I did notice over a dozen smaller roads branching off, but they were not mapped, and I had already spent too much time on a single occurrence in a busy city with too few police officers. Nonetheless, I decided to check a single of these secondary roads, and about 3/4's of the way down I picked a road at random to check, and sure enough my headlights lit up the back end of a black truck about 100 yards past the first corner. Even if I hadn't memorized the licence plate beforehand, I wouldn't have had to run it - it was clearly his. I radioed that I had found the truck, parked my vehicle, and traveled the 20 feet to his truck with my heart beating like I was doing it at a sprint rather than a normal walk.



What I found inside was a mess of brains and blood caused by a self-inflicted shotgun wound under the chin. I'll save you from the description.



There was just something about that gut-feeling while traveling this abandoned and quiet mountain road, followed by a sense of being tricked by the gut-feeling, then finding out it was true by discovering such a gruesome scene, having to wait 3 hours next to his truck waiting for body removal, and then to end it all by having to go to the family who was expecting good news to deliver to them the worst news possible, that makes me feel creeped out to this day.

#19 This may be quite tame compared to other posts, but so far it's the creepiest for myself.



An elderly woman had called in reporting that a man carrying a drawstring bag was walking around her and her husband's property. She described the man as walking "like a zombie" and was looking down towards the ground the entire time. She wasn't able to tell if the man was attempting to break in or not.



My partner and I were about fifteen minutes away when the call came in from dispatch. When we were about halfway there, the elderly woman had reported that her husband, who was downstairs watching the front yard with shotgun in hand by the front door, told her that he watched the trespasser disappear into a cornfield that was across the street from their house.



My partner and I quickly searched the area around the cornfield then went to the house. As I took down some information from both the husband and wife, my partner searched the property for any signs of tampering but found nothing. We then patrolled the area for a good ten or so minutes hoping to find the man but didn't.

#20 Two adults reported missing; parents of two adult children, one male, one female.



Alerts are in place for the missing people's credit cards. The father's credit card hits on a purchase at a jewelry store where an engagement ring was purchased. It leads us to the son who made the purchase of the ring. Son is questioned and confessed to killing both parents and burying them in shallow graves. The son led us to the grave site and we began the process of recovery. Both mom and dad had black garbage bags over their heads being held in place by duct tape around their necks. The site of the bodies,especially their faces once the bags were removed and the smell is something I'll never forget.

#21 Man this was probably 2010, 2011... I was really new. Call came I'm as an "unknown problem", basically the 911 was so f****d up, even dispatch didn't know what to call it. Turned it this guy had just m******d his step father and then walked to his grand parents house to k**l them as well. He stabbed his grandmother through the eye with a Rambo style bowey knife, one that had the compass in the pommel of the handle.



He missed her brain by about an eighth of an inch, so she did not die. Instead she came running out of the house when we got there, knife sticking out of her f*****g eye, and the compass was spinning around because she was moving. My brain literally went "that's not real" and I went past her, along with several other cops, before the sergeant was like "what in the actual f**k are you guys doing?"



She survived. We caught the guy in a stroke of pure luck. Elderly woman with a massive hunting knife for an eye, definitely the creepiest thing I can remember seeing.

#22 I stopped a 25 year old Asian male from entering the east executive entrance of the White House. He had slit his wrists and neck prior to his arrival, but not deep enough to hit major blood vessels. He told me that he was a secret agent working for J Edgar Hoover and that he was 60 years old. He said he had important information to pass to president Obama. I ended up having to detain him, stop the bleeding and then involuntarily commit him. Turned out to be a local college kid, going through some mental health issues. I've field interviewed hundreds of White House "callers" but this kid took the cake.

#23 Not me but my friend is a cop in a major Canadian metropolitan, and one night that we were supposed to go out after his shift, he decided to pick me up in his cop car, since he was almost finished his shift and was just going to drop the car back at the depot. On the way though he got a call that someone was complaining about noises coming from their basement that sounded like a person, so he decided to make that his last stop. I was told to wait in the car, while he talked with home owner and checked it out. He was gone for about half an hour before we came back and had this terrified/amazed face on him.



Apparently the home owner was hearing loud thuds from his basement for a couple of weeks but on the day of the call they were really loud and scaring him. He had a walk in basement so he thought maybe someone had broken in. My friend goes to the basement to check it out with the homeowner. Basement is all dark and the lights need to be turned on from the electrical panel. So they get to the panel and my friend says he saw something in the corner of his eye. He turns around and at an end of a hallway which leads to a cold storage he sees a guy facing the door of the cold storage just standing there. He yells at the guy to turn around but he doesn't. Homeowner sees him too and is really scared. Friend asks the guy to turn around once more before hitting the switch for the lights and the guy/ghost at the cold storage just disappears when the lights come on.



My friend swore that he searched every inch of that basement and could not find anyone else there. Homeowner is shook up and says he's gonna stay with a friend for a night and my friend calls another cop to surveille the house to see if anyone trys to enter the main house or basement. Not sure what happened after but my friend swears he saw someone in that basement.

#24 I once went to a two fatality car crash. The cars had collided head on in a 55mph zone.



One of the drivers had left the house s******l, and it was surmised that he picked a car out at random and went straight into it.



I had spoken with that man several weeks prior and seeing his skeleton in the burned up car was a little creepy.



I won't describe the rest of the scene, but the worst part of it is...



This was Christmas Day. Not a merry Christmas at all.

#25 Not mine, but my sibling is a Police Officer and shared this story with me that I can't get out of my head. It'll stick with me till the day I die.



He was responding to a domestic disturbance in a pretty s****y apartment complex near Detroit. They reported that there was a lot of screaming and banging on the second floor for a full hour before everything went quiet. Being a s****y neighborhood, they didn't bother to call until things started to smell.



So my brother and his partner walked up to the door, waited and got no response except for a faint meowing. Finding the door unlocked they enter. Things around the living room were tossed around, the TV was busted as well as a few holes in the wall from where some large fellow obviously punched it in his anger. No big deal so far, but they had to clear the apartment considering there were two voices reported in the kerfuffle and so far zero people.



They go to the bedroom, turn the handle and instead of the door swinging open my brother ends up walking into it with his shoulder because something has it wedged closed. At this point, he knew what he was about to walk into so he gave his partner 'that look' and shoved the door. A multi-colored cat ran out, its white fur not so white anymore. A bit pink around the face, in fact.



Directly on the other side of her door was where the female of the argument ended up laying, back against it, half-seated. She was barely recognizable as a human, for beside her was a piece of the bed. A wood post, torn off and used to bludgeon her. Repeatedly.



They looked around the room and there were bloody handprints everywhere, looking like they originated from the bed and rotated around the room. A good amount of smears of blood and handprints were around the window and its locks, the girl having desperately tried to claw open the window to scream for help. A few chunks of fingernails lay on the sill and the floor below. Turns out they'd nailed the window shut (Again, s****y neighborhood), so there was no getting that open.



The handprints circled the room, as well as a few face prints for when her head was smashed against the wall, all leading up to her final resting place beside the door. There were bite marks on her face as well, when the cat got hungry enough and started to help itself to the kneaded pulp that remained after her beating.



The man was never caught. He was a live-in boyfriend that was supplying her with crack apparently.



The cat went to a loving home after being sheltered. A loving, tasty new home.



-------------------------------------



Edit: For those asking "Well how did he get out?!". Same way my brother got in... Through the door. I'm assuming she sat up after the boyfriend left to reflect on her life choices while drowning in her own blood draining down into her lungs. IN other words... I don't know! I wasn't there when it happened!

#26 Not a cop but my dads friend is and got totally hammered at our house a few days ago and told us about one of his first rough calls was a little girl who had came to school with hair missing from her head and apparently her dad a****d her and ripped it from her head (who knows how and why) and so police got involved and when the parents didn't come to school they went to the house and found the mom so badly bloodied and with both eyes so swollen she couldn't see out of them. Her daughter couldn't even recognize her. Dad had apparently not wanted her to go to school because he knew teachers would get suspicious but mom sent her anyways. He woke up in the morning and found out she had sent her and just went apeshit on her. Dad had locked himself in his room upstairs.F****r jumped out the window and made it pretty far, until he ran in to a K-9 unit and tried to make a run for it and the K9 tore his legs to shreds. Never been so happy to hear the a*****e got what he deserved. Not a happy ending for the girl though.



Update: wow this blew up a bit. My little sister goes to school with the girl and there was assembly's at school to raise awareness for domestic and child a***e. She is still in care of her mom and it turns out she's pretty normal. It's just that her dad and devolved in to deep alcoholism and is pleading guilty for several different charges.

#27 Went to a welfare check. A neighbor called in he hasn't seen this guy for a few days and the lights have been on for a while. I go and look around and find no footprints or tiremarks in the snow (recent storm). I check the garage and nothing. I check the house which was unlocked and found the guys cellphone, keys, wallet and cash with the TV on. That's when I realized this was now a dead body search. I looked everywhere in and outside the house and around the garage. There were several old junk vehicles on the property but again, no tire marks or shoe prints or anything. I call all recent numbers on his phone and no ones heard from him. Only so much I can do so I issue a BOL and we start getting NCIC paperwork ready.



Next day the day shift officer goes over to follow up. Turns out, the guy was plowing his driveway and either had a medical condition or something and either passed out or died on the spot and crashed the truck onto the other junk cars, which then caught on fire (edit: investigation leads to the fact this happens a week before I got this call) leaving only a pile of bones in the front seat covered in snow. I felt like s**t for not finding him that night but it was really creepy knowing his remains were inches away from where I was searching.

#28 One night at about 1130, this guy jumps off of a bridge into a bay. On the way down, he hits a guard rail and loses both forearms and the top of his head. One set of officers found his arms and set them aside. I was on the dive team, so we go collect his remains. While we check on his condition, we notice the brain is missing. This was me flipping up his scalp and taking a peek inside to find nothing there. It's very strange to look for something very important and not find it. Anyway, we bag him up and get him on the boat. Our supervisor tells us we have to at least look for his brains.

Gross.

So we dive and look around, but the only thing we find is a piece of skull. And we had decided if we did find it, none of us wanted to grab it.

#29 Military police officer, so I worked both law enforcement and corrections for a bit. In corrections the main office was also the police services desk. Often it would ring and no one would be at the other end.

Anyways one time it rang and instead of a number it had a descriptor that I don't remember exactly. Something like "Emergency Phone 11". I was new and immediately called my superiors about it. They told me to drop it and never report anything like that again. Ominous right?



Anyways the reason I told that is to tell this. Some time later, on patrol I got dispatched to essentially an abandoned side of the base to respond to an emergency phone call, no location at first because Radio didn't know where "Emergency phone 11" was and was new to the base so he didn't get the same memo to not report those calls.

Radio then went on to say that the caller had sounded frantic and thought they were being chased, meaning that someone had actually been on the other end. Radio eventually digs up some old maps that label a "Emergency Radio 11" location and relays them to me and my partner so we drive there in a hurry.



There is no phone, just a broken pole where one had once been. That was a fun one to report.

#30 Exmilitary police here. Responded to a call of a woman with blood between thighs in t-shirt screaming in the yard. I'm first to arrive, she was the wife of serviceman, r***d brutally. Was notified in route that there were also three dependents in the house. Unknown ages, but under 18 years old. Get wife on the ground, backup arrives, ambulance are in route. I proceed to enter the house with sidearm drawn. Serviceman is unconscious living room floor, pool of vomit around his head. Two children holding themselves on the couch, in absolute terror. I gather up the kids and get them outside with the mother. The situation is surreal and I'm completely over my head. I reenter the house, the state of it was hellish. Like a bomb of cigarettes, booze, maggots, diapers, and rotting food had been detonated. I have to find third dependent, stop and check if serviceman was alive, had pulse. Make my way to the backroom, there is a crib. No noise. I try to mentally prepare myself to see a dead baby. I approach the crib and see the baby- asleep, I can see chest raising and lowering, partial relief. Dried poop encrusted the backs of its legs, butt, and back. The baby had not been bathed in some time. Virtually abandoned.



Ambulance is now outside, I demand someone to get the infant. The base "Ombudsman" woman arrives, she panics. I call my supervisor (who was on leave). Told him to get to the scene as fast as possible.



My aspirations of continuing a career in law enforcement after my enlistment ended right there.

#31 I was working in the crime unit (aka detective) for the state police agency i work for and patrol got sent to one of the small towns in the county i worked in for a report from neighbors in a series of row home apartments that there was an unbearable smell coming from a second floor apt. Patrol made entry and found the subject deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound. On the way there, the coroner calls me (she ran with the local ems crew and was onscene with the first responding trooper) and said bring your hazmat suit this is a bad one.



I got there and i could smell it from the street. I went upstairs and as i passed the wave of flies i entered his bedroom. What i saw really couldn't be described as human. It was in the middle july 90 degree heat and the dude was black as a black cat. When i got close i noticed something odd. He had melted to the floor. The female forensic service girl said to, why is his skin moving. Yup, thousands of maggots were now under his skin which gave it the appearance that his skin was bubbling and moving. And yes, the gun was pried still to his right hand. It took the fire department f*****g shovels to scrape this guy off the floor. Not to mention the smell. Trust me, i have been to swamp bodies, lake bodies, heat bloat but nothing like this. Crazy s**t we see sometimes.

#32 Not me, but my grandfather was a detective for 30 yrs. A guy committed s*****e by taking a hatchet turning the blade to his face, and swinging down on a tree branch so the hatchet came back and sliced half his face off. Bled to death.

#33 I was in the Academy and doing a ride-along with my Sheriff's Office for experience...



We were just finishing up dinner when a call went out for a Signal 7 (death) on the local interstate. Scene was less than 2 miles from where we were. Roll over to the scene and the local PD is there, looking at the gigantic light pole that had brain matter on it from the impact of the car, which had split in half. I walk up beside PD and ask where the Signal 7 is. "Look down." Less than 6 inches from my feet is the driver of the vehicle laying in 8 inches of weeds with his head split open like a tomato. Death reconstruction and eyewitness accounts indicate that the young man was driving at a high rate of speed (75-80mph in the right lane of a 3 lane Northbound Interstate), got distracted by talking on the phone, and over-corrected when he drifted into the middle lane. Over-correction resulted in his vehicle losing traction, striking a light pole with an 8ft diameter (lights are mounted about 150 feet up) around the driver's side B-pillar (between front and rear door). Car was split in half with the driver's head being wedged between the kinetic energy of the still moving vehicle and the stationary resistance of the light pole as the car was split. His head looked like a tomato in a vise. The two halves of the car went approximately 500 feet down the road, in 45 degree opposite directions, and his flip cellphone was found about 200 feet from his body, still opened and working (caller had hung up).

#34 Late to the party, but here we go!



Also, very NSFW.



My roommate at the time was a volunteer EMT. He woke me up one Tuesday morning holding a bottle of scotch and saying he needed help. He told me this story as we polished off the bottle...



They get a call that all available unit (police, fire, ambulance, first responders, all...) need to show up at this house. Dispatch tries to explain but just said everyone is screaming and I can't understand what's happening.



By the time he gets there, two police officers and a first responder are in the yard vomiting. His group runs inside to find the first ambulance crew shaking and crying. Now his crew gets completely concerned, but runs into the bedroom.



What he happened to see was something out of a horror film. Blood on the ceiling, blood all over a naked male, and blood all over a naked female. They are both screaming and no one can understand where all this blood came from. They check the male and he has no wounds, so they escort him out, and begin to check the woman.



In between her legs is a scream of blood and it looked like her v****a was chewed up by a power tool. And that's when they saw it.... literally.



This couple decided to make their own s*x machine out of a reciprocating saw. But they decided to slide the d***o onto an actual saw blade.... when they turned up the speed.... well, guess what happened....



Miraculously, she survived. But I'm sure with major irreversible damage.

#35 I'm not a cop but a few years ago in my writing class we had to interview someone in a profession we wanted to be in. This guy interviewed a detective. So In class we read them to each other to showcase our interview abilities.



The cop was asked what instance during the Job freaked him out. He said once, he was called to a crime scene of a dead child. He arrived and there was a young boy around the age of 10 laying on the floor in the dining room. Blunt force trauma to the head. The kids grandma is there and just staring at him with no remorse or sadness at all. She was of some Asian heritage but he wasn't sure. He did some questioning and she said the boy fell. He felt something was off about it. He searched the house and ended up finding a room with rituals and freaky things. They ended up finding out the grandma was sacrificing the child to something to help lift a curse on the family. They arrested her and she said she did no wrong in broken English. That stuck with him forever and he would never forget the boy laying there.

#36 Do paramedics count? I responded to a call from a father who needed help applying medicinal cream to his 13 year old daughters v****a to heal her STD. He said he tried to do it himself but it was "swollen shut".... I just brought her to the hospital.

#37 911 Dispatcher reporting in:



Received a call from an elderly lady who had trouble breathing. I had taken several calls from her and her husband in the past so I recognized her voice. I dispatched an ambulance to her residence and held her on the line trying to keep her calm while the ambulance was responding. Ambulance advise that they a 15 minute ETA (She lived in a very rural part of WV.) I’m talking to her asking about her husband and how he was doing and just making small talk with her. The ambulance calls in and advises they are on scene and I let them know that she is in severe respiratory distress and I still had her on the line. I let her know the ambulance is coming to the door to go answer the door and she says okay and hangs up the phone.



Pretty normal yeah? Well here’s where it gets weird.

The EMT and Paramedic on scene call back about a minute later and advises no one is answering the door. We have a Sheriff Unit who was in the area pulling on scene about that time. The Sheriff Unit confirmed the address and advised he is breaching the door to make access to the PT.

5 minutes go by and the Paramedic on scene radios in asking who the caller was. I advise it was the elderly female who lived at the residence. He tells me that he’s going to call in and needs to speak with the supervisor on shift. We get him over to the supervisor and the supervisor confirms the information that I gave him and asks what’s going on.

Apparently the elderly female had been dead for a while and was in already in full rigor mortis. They thought I was wrong on the caller but the other dispatchers played it back and confirmed that it was the female who called.

The ambulance transferred the hospital and we got the same calls and disbelief from the doctors.



So… I took a call from a ghost!

#38 So one day I get a call that there was someone in an old woman's house. So I head over to the house. Old woman meets me out front of her house and tells me someone turned her tv off.



I think to myself oh ok poor lady lives by herself. I go in the house and sure enough her tv is off I search her house for anyone; nothing . So I go back out to talk to her and she is freaking out how someone is in her house. So I tell her I'll go search again I go in the house again and announce myself xxxxxxx police department come out with your hands on your head and keep them there.



Nothing, at this point she's crying saying if no one is in the house why did my tv turn off?!?



I tell her let's go inside and see if we can figure it out.



I spend the next 15 or so minutes trying to figure the tv situation out.



I then realize no lights are on in the house, I had been using my flashlight the whole time and never realized it!!!



Power went out.

#39 From a post I made a few weeks ago...



I was called out to negotiate with a 17 year old female who had barricaded herself in a bathroom with multiple knives and scissors (she'd done it right too, SWAT ended up going through the sheetrock wall). She wouldn't talk with me at all but had multiple graphic conversations with her mother, who committed s*****e 3 years earlier, and her dad, who's serving lots of years in prison for sexually abusing her. When SWAT pulled her out she had completed multiple circumcisions on herself with the scissors, completely cut her nipples off, and had sodomized herself multiple times with multiple steak knives. The kicker was, she was talking the whole time and her tone or volume never changed. The pain never bothered her. Or, more likely, she never felt it. The human mind is scary as f**k.

#40 My dad worked in a precinct with one of highest crime rates in NYC. I think it had the highest murder rate during his years on the job. Anyway, he won't tell us stories about what he's seen because they're mostly horrific and still give him nightmares almost 15 years off the job. However, I do remember he told us one story when he was really drunk.



A woman in her 20s walked into her apartment building late from work one night and was waiting for the elevator. It opened, and the only person in there was a creepy looking guy. Though apprehensive, she got in and pressed her floor number, but noticed that the basement button was pressed. Normally after 9 pm maintenance would lock the basement button to prevent random people from going down there and f*****g with s**t. I guess someone forgot to lock it. The creepy guy ended up taking her down there, tying her up, and r****g and torturing her for HOURS. He then took her apartment key, went up to the floor she'd pressed when she'd first gotten into the elevator, tried every door until he found hers, and took her roommate (also a woman in her 20s) into the basement where he continued torturing and r****g both of them until dawn. Maintenance found them that morning, and my dad was a responder.



Again, my dad never told us stories. This one might've stuck out because he has four daughters, but I think it's gotta be up there in creepy factor.

#41 Just talked about this, but the worst was a dad dropped a giant floor tv on his toddler. Flattened the kids head like a pancake (ok not that flat but it was definitely badly mis-shapen). Eyes were bulged out. The child lived for about 4 or 5 hours with a flat head. Ive responded to kids being tortured, guys hanging for so long their body had slid down their spine making their neck look a foot long. I've seen dead people talk (rigamortis sets in and you move the body a gas vibrates the vocal chords making noise) I have seen people crushed by big trucks, smashed in loading docks, die in their homes and eaten by their pets, people suck start shot guns, pistols, rifles, but none of that compares to having children describe the r**e and sexual acts their parents forced them to do or did to them.

#42 My department sends an officer to all rescue calls if one is available. We got a call late one night to "assist rescue" at a townhouse complex for a "woman hemorrhaging." We didnt show up until rescue had already left with the patient. So we let ourselves into the residence and eventually found the bathroom, which was COVERED in blood. Blood on the walls, all over the toilet, everywhere. CRAZY amount of blood. Rescue hadnt mentioned anything suspicious on the radio, so this was surprising. We were preparing to leave when one of the younger officers noticed bloody footprints leading to the front door...and then across the parking lot...to a dumpster. We gathered at the dumpster, lifted up the top, and lit up the interior with our flashlights. Same officer extended his baton, reached into the dumpster with it, and brought out a bloody plastic grocery bag....with a dead baby in it. True story.

#43 Not a cop,



But my college friend told me he walked in on an od'd crack head that had microwaved her own newborn daughter.

#44 Grandmother's story. Retired homicide detective. Couple call police because they are missing their baby. Grandmother and partner show up to investigate the house. It's just the husband, wife, newborn and dog that reportedly live there. Husband is angry and wife is visibly shook; understandable, they are missing their child. My grandmother's partner find bits of blood near crib, as well as more blood near the dog house outside. After pressing the couple, mainly the wife, they come to find out that in a fit of rage from not getting any sleep from the baby crying, husband picks the newborn up and smacks him against the wall repeatedly until the baby stops crying. They didn't know what to do so they fed the now bludgeoned baby to their German shepherd. My grandma has seen some s**t.

#45 A guy was at a park m*****bating at around 10pm at night, and I was the first to respond...



Called another unit to help me, saying he was resisting arrest, (which he was...)... and I made the other unit arrest him... we wore gloves. Thankgod.

#46 Not a cop but answering 911 lines...



Had an open line of a guy yelping "ow!" in between "thud" noises. He didn't respond to anything I said. Turns out, those thuds were the sounds of him chopping off his fingers with a meat cleaver.



Had a Good Samaritan call about a guy pulled up in front of a medical center in his car. He had a travel blender plugged into his vehicle and he was bleeding heavily. He had chopped his d**k off and put it in the blender. I forget the specifics as to why but it had something to do with a pending child molestation or r**e case.



Last but not least, the one that will stick with me, is the woman who called at around 8 in the morning on a Sunday telling me, in an eerily calm voice, that she had killed her baby by bashing his head into the floor because the devil was inside him. I didn't believe her. It was true.



Edit: I didn't believe her as in, I didn't think she really harmed her children!

#47 Im not a cop but my dad just recently shared these stories with me. My grandfather was a cop in a small town in the 60's-70's. Late at night it was common for officers to pull over vehicles driving through town, especially if they didnt recognize them. He pulls over a bus load of people. He walks through and asks them where they are headed, yada yada. They were headed to California, it was Charles Manson and his group.



Another story. Same grandfather, same stop a car passing through protocol. Asked the driver where he was headed, BS'd for a while and told the guy to have a nice evening. Few towns over guy gets pulled over again, shoots and kills the cop. Apparently he was doing this as he drove along, get pulled over and shoot the cop. When they questioned him he said he had been pulled over by my grandfather, but he was such a nice guy he didnt k**l him, but he did have the gun sitting in his lap.

#48 Woman was driving in the passing lane of a major highway. On the other side of the road, headed the opposite direction, the tire of an eighteen wheeler pops off. It jumps the median and finds its final resting place in the chest cavity of our patient.

I find this one creepy because there is absolutely no I rhyme or reason to it. This could happen to anyone at any time. This could happen to you or your mother tomorrow and there is nothing you can do about it. Dead before you know what happened.

#49 Obligatory 'not a cop, but' when I was a security patrolman years ago, I'd finished a shift at 4 and went home to bed. Couple of hours later I got a phone call from our control room asking if I could go to a local school because somebody had died on the oval. Went out to do whatever I could expecting to see some poor old bugger who'd keeled over and carked it on the oval because of a dodgy ticker or whatnot. Turns out it was a teenage girl who had been on a date, r***d and strangled not 50m from her front door. Horrific sight. To make matters worse, her family only found out due to the amount of police etc on site and went out to see what was wrong and that her daughter hadn't returned home. I can still to this day see the look on her little brothers face as he was trying to comprehend what was going on and realisation slowly dawning on him.

#50 Christmas Morning 2004. The police station received an odd call from another station 600km's away, saying that a young man in his late teens had handed himself over to them claiming that he had shot his grandmother the night before, and drove all the way to the coast (Johannesburg to Durban).



I was the detective on call that day and since there was no immediate police van in the area me and my partner had to go check it out. When we got to the address we found a locked house with no answer. Knowing it might have been a prank call I started walking around the house looking for an open window or some kind of evidence to support the call, not wanting to blindly break down a door based on a phone call alone.



So I managed to pry open a bedroom window and what I saw inside gives me chills still today. It happened to be the master bedroom and there inside, looking right up at me was a bloodied face with big, bewildered eyes.



Broke down the door and found the lady in her bed, still alive! She had been shot in the head the day before by her grandson who was living with her, and somehow managed to not die and instead, just lie there helpless; her bedroom TV blaring in a foreign tongue (she was a French immigrant).



The whole house reeked due to her soiling herself and while waiting for the ambulance to arrive I used some of her perfume to spray the room so I could do my investigation, but that just made it worse. The smell of s**t and perfume fused to form a smell that I would never forget. It was a common perfume and from that day on it was hard being around anyone wearing it. It would trigger the accompanying s**t smell, which in turn would conjure those eyes, pleading for help through the bedroom window.



She died later that week in the hospital and the grandson was charged with murder. He had shot her with a .22, stolen the neighbor's car and made his way to Durban, on his way there being overcome with guilt he decided to hand himself over.



Boy did I have an interesting story to tell the family at Chrismas Dinner.

#51 Not a cop, but this is a story my drivers Ed teacher(retired state patrol in Maine) told us. Its more of a sad, horrible story than creepy... He got a domestic dispute call from the neighbors of the people. When he got there he could smell something like meat burning. It was a man and a woman. The woman had no arms and the man had pushed her onto their wood burning stove or something and she couldn't get herself up so she just rolled off of it and cause more burns. She didn't die, but had terrible burns. He said he could still smell it vividly.

#52 My father has been an officer for 20+ years and this story is probably the worst thing he has ever had to do.

My father and I were heading to the range one day to sight in our hunting rifles. We were in his police vehicle since we were going to the shooting range for local law enforcement personnel. Dispatch came over the radio to get an officer out to a 911 call of a possible dead body. Many of the officers joked over the radio that it was probably a prank or someone overreacting since it was around Halloween. The responding officer arrives at the scene and calls in that he is going into the woods to investigate.

A few minutes later he sends out a call confirming it's an actual dead body and to get the necessary resources sent out to assist. Then the responding officer personally calls my father because he recognized the body. It was my dad's brother. He had been having rough times and decided to end it by hanging himself from a tree 50 yards into the woods next to railroad tracks.

The second worst part was that he had been reported missing for a few months. So by the time they found his body he was severely rotted. The worst part was that my father had to go to assist in the removal and scene investigation. That day was the first time I ever saw my father cry and I was in my mid-teens.

#53 Obligatory not a cop, but my dad was. When I was around 2 years old, my dad and his partner at the time got a case where this 2 year old daughter had died as the result of being left to cook in a car. Just so happened my dad's partner called of sick the day of the autopsy and so my dad had to be the one to go and watch, says it is easily one of the most haunting images he's had in his career since I was that kid's age.

#54 Not a cop but want to thank the cop who was so kind to me yesterday after I found a deceased person during a wellness check.



The officer was very understanding and patient while I got all my s**t together long enough to help take care of the situation.



This was a moment I was thankful not to feel alone or afraid in. Thank you, cop, for being so nice to me.

#55 I am interning with a Sheriff's police department so most of my time is spent on patrol.



We got called out to do a wellness check which the Deputy thought was going to be a piece of cake like she was out of town or something. We get there and are met by the neighbors who told us that the mail is pilling up in the mail box and that there are several untouched packages on the porch. Ok so we go up the house and the front door is unsecured, so we crack open the door a couple of inches and the Deputy calls inside, but the door wont move any more. The house was one of those split houses where the stairs meet at the front door and the upstairs and downstairs are offset so we concluded that there might be stuff behind the door. Its about this time that the deputy tells me that she is a known hoarder and that could be why the door was stuck. He also mentions that if we see flies on the inside of the windows she is most likely inside and deceased. As we walk around the side of the house we notice a lot of flies on the windows. The back door was locked and as we looked in we noticed bags on bags of garbage diapers and misc s**t all over the place.



We head back to the front and attempt to make entry. He pushes the door open, this time with more force, and from underneath I see a grease like liquid spreading out from under the door. The deputy stops, closes the door and calmly tells me that the lady was indeed dead, and wedged behind the door. From the dates of the packages We concluded that she had been gone about two months. Once we did make entry into the house I was allowed inside.



After two months she didnt even look like a human corpse. Her skin and body had sagged and melted to the floor and her face...her face was all black and had been eaten to the bone by maggots. I'll never forget the smell when the coroners moved her and she popped. It was like a physical presence. Whatever those people get paid to deal with that s**t, its not enough. The thing that really got to me though, was wondering if she had fallen down the stairs and died there, or if she fell and was unable to move and waited for help that would never come.

#56 I was new on the force and sent to a home invasion in progress late in the night. I noticed my training officer didn't seem to be too concerned and responded slowly as opposed to the normal emergency response for crimes In progress. Upon arrival he asked me if I had been to the home before. After I said no, he told me to go handle the call...



As i walked towards the home, the garage opened and a elderly lady who was bent at a 90° angle at her waist hobbled out. Without looking at me, she said to hurry due to the fact that the two black male suspects were still In the home (she used much more colorful and racist language). I noted that she couldn't straighten her back and realized she was a bit off mentally.



I then walked into the home with her behind me. While my eyes adjusted to the interior, I heard a click. I turned to find the lady locking two pad locks on the interior of the door. I then noted , as we were within the kitchen , that every cabinet and pantry also had a secured pad lock on their doors. I looked down the hallway and found that every interior door of the small home was shut and secured with padlocks.



I followed the elderly woman down the hall to the second door on the left. She began to unlock the padlock to the door and shouted ,"They are in here!" To my surprise, within the room, there was an older white guy sitting at a table using a desk top computer. He looked at me, greeted me, identified himself as the woman's husband, and then went back to whatever he was doing. The woman then pointed at an empty chair and began to yell, "They are under the chair! Oh No! They just ran outside right there !" The woman was pointing at a wall.



After waiting for the woman to lock her husband back into the room, and then waiting for her to let me out of the kitchen door, I cursed my training officer and high tailed it out of there. That was my first exposure to mental illness and it was creepy.



My training officer said the woman had supposedly been r***d by two black males years ago which had caused her mental break and her animosity towards those of the race.

#57 Firefighter here. Creepiest thing I ever saw was responding to a s*****e. We pulled up on scene at a old house and I instantly saw the guy. He was sitting in a chair under the open garage with half a head and a lever action rifle in his hands, still pointed at his head. The creepiest part of it was when we found the spent casing on the ground AND realized there was a live round in the chamber. Somehow he shot most of his head off and managed to shuck another round in the chamber, in what I can only imagine a vain attempt to end his suffering quicker. Still bothers me to this day.

#58 When I was in high school, I was a police explorer. Once I turned 18, I was allowed to ride out past midnight, which was fun.



One night, around 1am, we got a call that there was a girl sitting in someone's front lawn and the homeowner was quite freaked out. We head over there, park down the street, wait for another unit, then eventually they went up to make contact. I had to stay back, since I was just an explorer, but it was interesting to watch. Once they shined their lights on the girl, she was just sitting there criss cross apple sauce naked. She was looking down and her hair was covering her face. It reminds me of the girl from The Ring. Anyway, she doesn't respond to the officers' commands and didn't seem to notice the flashlights shining on her. You could tell neither one wanted to be the one to touch her. Eventually, the second officer goes over and touches her shoulder. She immediately grabs at him, starts screaming, and flailing around. They tackled her, handcuffed her, and called EMS. She was having a psychotic break brought on by d***s. I can't remember which d**g it was, since we didn't sit on her at the hospital. Pretty creepy and a fun story, though.

#59 Not a police officer, but here's a secondhand story:



About five years ago, my mom was dating a guy who used to be a diver for a certain Texas police department (or maybe fire department, I don't really remember). I won't name the city to protect privacy. This story occurred about seven or eight years before I was told.



Anyway, so they get a call one day about a boat that has capsized in the Gulf. There were three people, parents and child, on board. The parents managed to make it to shore. The child did not. The surface of the area had already been swept, the kid was nowhere to be found, which unfortunately meant that the mission had gone from "search and rescue" to "recovery of the deceased," hence the need for the divers.



Two days passed and nothing was found. On day three, moms then-boyfriend, who we'll refer to as "J," was the unlucky diver that found him. Bodies decompose fast in water, and the poor kid was at the bottom.



J quit immediately following that recovery. There are some things you can experience and get past. There are some things you can't. At the time of me being told that story, he was still having nightmares from it. And, he told me, he felt a supreme sense of guilt, despite knowing that there was nothing he could've done, because it was just a kid. But seeing the condition that the kid was in after just three days, and seeing that it was just a young kid that'd drowned in a freak accident... He could never get past that. It still haunts him to this day, I'm sure.

#60 Not a cop but this one always stuck with me. Growing up my Dad and his friends were really into snowmobiling. When you grow up in small town Iowa you have to find something to do in the freezing winters. Well they would frequently take their sleds into the back woods and river behind my Grandfathers house, yes a little dangerous but they were in high school approaching adult hood and they had gained the trust of parents after some time. One day my Dad's snowmobiling buddy took out his sled in the back woods like any other day. Well he was riding through a trail and didn't see a barb wire and it slit his throat, he died right there at 17 years old. I can only imagine what the police witnessed when they approached his lifeless body.... Not to mention in a town of 3,500 everyone knows everyone so needless to say everyone was hurt and mourning for some time. We still snowmobile in those woods and besides a sled falling through the ice and some other minor injuries nothing has happened to anyone since.

#61 I know I'm late to the thread, but this is probably one of the more interesting (for lack of a better word) stories I have to share. Please don't continue if you don't want gruesome details.



I was an MP in the Army many years ago, and I believe it was 2005 when this happened. Shortly after our shift started we were called to secure a crime scene in one of the on-post housing areas for lower enlisted folks. When we arrived on scene we were given a very vague overview of what occurred by the first respondents and CID investigators present. A 19 year old infantryman, fresh off deployment, brutally stabbed his young wife to death. I think she was maybe 17 or 18 years old. Too d**n young either way.



We were obviously given very little information because the investigation had just started, but while securing the scene from the exterior we were able to see the aftermath of everything that had happened through the windows and opened doors, and what we were able to see was straight out of a horror film.



The back door of the house was left open and one of the first things you noticed on approach was a bunch of tiny bloody paw prints on the back porch. Looking further into the house you could see dark blood stains on the carpet that looked like a body had been dragged across the floor, again with tiny bloody paw prints scattering the scene. (Turns out they had a tiny dog that ended up roaming through the aftermath scattering the tracks around.)



Going to the front of the house and looking through the kitchen window is where we saw the real bad stuff. The body had already been removed by the time we were able to get this view, but you could tell where she finally died. There was a giant pool of blood on the floor with what I could only call a "halo" of kitchen knives in a circle around where her head was. Blood was absolutely everywhere. On the fridge was a note scrawled in blood that said "Satan said she deserved it"...I absolutely s**t you not.



Several days of securing that scene later they finally officially closed it down and boarded up the home. The body was being held at the post morgue and we ended up needing to put a guard in the morgue to secure the body until the formal autopsy could be completed. I was the lucky son of a b***h that pulled body duty when the autopsy occurred. I was asked to sit in on the procedure and it was easily the most horrifically graphic thing i have ever, and hopefully will ever, witness.



This poor girl was destroyed. Her husband stabbed her something like 50-60 times. The first thing you noticed was the meat cleaver stuck in her neck. They just left it there. Just above the cleaver her lower jaw was basically gone. I couldn't tell you how it was removed, but her tongue was just resting on her neck. The second thing you noticed was the absolutely *perfect* pentagram that was carved into her chest. Ill never forget how perfect that circle was, and how the angles of the star looked like they were made with a protractor. This s***o *took his time* to do this to her. The third thing I noticed was her hand. It looked as if she had put her hand up in front of her face to block a strike and caught the cleaver across the palm. Three of her four fingers were dangling from a flap of skin barely still hanging on. This all seemed too much but it got worse.



As the medical personnel continued to catalog the damage, they noted what I think was the absolute worst of it all. I apologize again for the detail. They ended up pulling out a 14" long knife sharpener out of her v****a. The hilt of which wasn't even visible from the exterior of the body. He had inserted this into her and then they believe he had literally kicked it into her. They believe she had already been dead by the point this happened. I don't know how, but that was somehow almost relieving to hear at that point.



The week or so securing that scene was creepy for sure, but the several hours of time spent in that autopsy made me question humanity, and really changed my perspective on life as a whole. Two combat tours in Iraq, and this was probably the worst thing I had experienced during my time. It's actually really odd putting it in to words for the first time so many years later.



Didn't intend for this to be so long. Sorry for that.

