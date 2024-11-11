Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case
News

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, police in the Netherlands are attempting to solve a homicide cold case by using a life-size hologram of the victim. 

Bernadett “Betty” Szabo was brutally murdered on February 19, 2009. Fifteen years later, her case still leads to a dead end.

Those who pass by the visualization will see the victim sitting on a stool before leaning forward and asking the passerby for help.

Highlights
  • Police in Netherlands are using a life-size hologram to solve a 2009 cold case murder.
  • Victim Betty Szabo, 19, was murdered 3 months after childbirth.
  • Authorities encourage witnesses to come forward with a €30,000 reward.

Authorities in the Netherlands are trying to find the killer of a murdered woman using her life-sized hologram

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Projected in Amsterdam’s red-light district, Betty—dressed in a leopard-print bra and faded denim shorts, with a tattoo covering her mid-section—reaches out to anyone walking by and breathes on the window pane she’s trapped behind to write one word: “Help.”

Police are hoping it’ll jog people’s memories of the 19-year-old who was stabbed numerous times, just three months after she had given birth.

According to Sky News, authorities say they launched a “major investigation” after her body was discovered, checking CCTV footage and asking witnesses—to no avail.

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DW

Anne Dreijer-Heemskerk, a justice and cold case detective, hopes to break that cycle.

“A young woman, only 19, taken from life in such a horrific way,” she said.

The family of the victim has given their “approval and faith” to start the investigation.

Szabo had lived a turbulent life and had a history of hardship and resilience, according to detectives

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: DW

Originally from Hungary, Szabo moved to Amsterdam when she was 18 years old, eventually working in the city’s red-light district. 

She continued to work throughout her pregnancy and returned shortly after her son’s birth.

As reported by BBC, two sex workers went to check on the 19-year-old in the early hours of February 19, when they noticed her usual music not playing.

Upon entering the brothel, they discovered Szabo lying in a pool of blood.

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: DW

Dreijer-Heemskerk said, “Betty was murdered in one of Amsterdam’s busiest spots, perhaps even one of the busiest in the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to believe that no one saw or heard anything unusual back then. People might have even talked about it elsewhere.”

Police now believe the murderer may have come from abroad.

Eline Roovers, spokesperson for the Dutch Police, told Sky News, “Research shows that people who commit a crime like this usually tell multiple people, 2.2 persons to be exact, about what they have done.”

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: DW

“This means that there must be people that know more about Betty’s death. Mutual relationships might have changed. This might now result in people to be more willing and open to talk about what they know or have heard.”

A ​​€30,000 (~ $31,950 USD) reward has been offered to anyone who can provide more information on the case. 

Some commenters hope the teenage mother gets the justice she deserves, while others are skeptical about this new method

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: nilofalvarado

ADVERTISEMENT

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: Philsnr

ADVERTISEMENT

For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

Image credits: patrick1386

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

2

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May she rest in peace. I hope her child is doing well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May she rest in peace. I hope her child is doing well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda