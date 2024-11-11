For The First Time Police Use Life-Size Hologram To Try To Solve 15-Year-Old Homicide Cold Case

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, police in the Netherlands are attempting to solve a homicide cold case by using a life-size hologram of the victim.

Bernadett “Betty” Szabo was brutally murdered on February 19, 2009. Fifteen years later, her case still leads to a dead end.

Those who pass by the visualization will see the victim sitting on a stool before leaning forward and asking the passerby for help.

Authorities in the Netherlands are trying to find the killer of a murdered woman using her life-sized hologram

Image credits: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Projected in Amsterdam’s red-light district, Betty—dressed in a leopard-print bra and faded denim shorts, with a tattoo covering her mid-section—reaches out to anyone walking by and breathes on the window pane she’s trapped behind to write one word: “Help.”

Police are hoping it’ll jog people’s memories of the 19-year-old who was stabbed numerous times, just three months after she had given birth.

According to Sky News, authorities say they launched a “major investigation” after her body was discovered, checking CCTV footage and asking witnesses—to no avail.

Image credits: DW

Anne Dreijer-Heemskerk, a justice and cold case detective, hopes to break that cycle.

“A young woman, only 19, taken from life in such a horrific way,” she said.

The family of the victim has given their “approval and faith” to start the investigation.

Szabo had lived a turbulent life and had a history of hardship and resilience, according to detectives

Image credits: DW

Originally from Hungary, Szabo moved to Amsterdam when she was 18 years old, eventually working in the city’s red-light district.

She continued to work throughout her pregnancy and returned shortly after her son’s birth.

As reported by BBC, two sex workers went to check on the 19-year-old in the early hours of February 19, when they noticed her usual music not playing.

Upon entering the brothel, they discovered Szabo lying in a pool of blood.

Image credits: DW

Dreijer-Heemskerk said, “Betty was murdered in one of Amsterdam’s busiest spots, perhaps even one of the busiest in the Netherlands.

“It’s hard to believe that no one saw or heard anything unusual back then. People might have even talked about it elsewhere.”

Police now believe the murderer may have come from abroad.

Eline Roovers, spokesperson for the Dutch Police, told Sky News, “Research shows that people who commit a crime like this usually tell multiple people, 2.2 persons to be exact, about what they have done.”

Image credits: DW

“This means that there must be people that know more about Betty’s death. Mutual relationships might have changed. This might now result in people to be more willing and open to talk about what they know or have heard.”

A ​​€30,000 (~ $31,950 USD) reward has been offered to anyone who can provide more information on the case.

