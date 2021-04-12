9Kviews
My Daughter Went To College And Left Her Childhood Plushie At Home, So To Cheer Up, I Took These 42 Photos Of Her Toy Doing ‘Normal Everyday’ Things
My name is Camilla and I am a mother of twins based in the USA. I love everything tiny and adorable.
My daughter Clio had her Cagnolino since she was 2. Then one day she went to college and accidentally forgot him at home. We all felt sad, quite a bit lonely, and needed to be cheered up. So we got busy and... some magical things happened. Empty nest syndrome: defeated! Follow us on Instagram for more magical things!
So Many Talents Inside This Little Boy
Today Was The Best Day Ever, For All Of Us: We Went To Visit His Mommy
Visiting A Friend, Not Sure She Really Likes Me Though
Remember That Day We Finally Had Enough Snow To Play With?
Self Efficient Little Boy Preparing His Own Nutritious Breakfast!
Waiting For His Mommy To Call
Sadly, like the watched pot, a watched telephone never rings...
Such A Perfect Little Helper Doing His Own Chores
Celebrating Palm Sunday
We Also Did All Of The Usual Things A Good Boy Does Before Going To Bed
On A Cozy Evening By The Fire With His Favorite Books
Is That Going To Be A Surprise Cake For His Mommy?
She’ll be super duper surprised given his lack of opposable thumbs!
A Relaxing Bath
Why Can't A Boy Play Around With Makeup? Don't Judge!
We Had Rice, String Beans And Meatballs Together
We Always Find A Way To Pass The Time Together. I Think He's Cheating Though...
That Is Going To Be A Beautiful Scarf For His Mommy
Finally A Playdate With A Dear Friend!
Thinking Of His Mommy
💭 I love my mommy so much...how much longer must I endure without her? 💭
Cagnolino Must Be In Love...?
Staying Safe While Grocery Shopping
Pizza Night Is Always Our Favorite
He Just Wanted To Wish You All Good Night
Some Gardening Will Get Our Garden Ready For Spring
A Lovely Way To Start The Day On A Good Vibe
I love how the very festive flower matches the aggressively festive placemat!
Would You Like A Slice Of Salami?
I Think We've Been Followed...?
A Nice Shower To Re-Energize His Little Body
Hanging His Laundry To Air-Dry On A Perfectly Warm Sunny Day
Violin Practice Day
Gathering Wood For The Stove Is A Good Little Boy's Job
Beef Stuffed Tortilla Or Stuffed Burrito?
Perfect Day For A Jog
Are You All Getting Ready For Easter Egg Hunting?
That First Day He Asked If He Could Help Set Up The Table For Dinner
We Watched Some Funny Videos On Youtube
Did You Know That Weight Lifting Is Great To Keep Even A Little Doggy In Shape?
His Favorite Jam Has Arrived From Italy!
Swing Happily Little Boy!
And We Listened To Some Relaxing Music
Oh, baby, don’t do that...you’ll be deaf in no time!
A Good Italian Coffee Is Always Perfect Way To Boost Our Mornings
We Brushed His Teeth
Fun Fact: Once you have all of your adult teeth, you no longer need to use toothpaste—toothpaste is essentially a fluoride conveyance and once you’ve lost all of your baby teeth, the fluoride has done its job.
YOU ARE SO AMAZING AT MINIATURES HOWW
They are truly fun and magical to create and/or play with 🥰
well that was adorable and made my eyes water...
So sweet of you! Thank you 🙏🏻 !! Follow us on Instagram for more! 💙🐶
This is so cute!
