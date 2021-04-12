My name is Camilla and I am a mother of twins based in the USA. I love everything tiny and adorable.

My daughter Clio had her Cagnolino since she was 2. Then one day she went to college and accidentally forgot him at home. We all felt sad, quite a bit lonely, and needed to be cheered up. So we got busy and... some magical things happened. Empty nest syndrome: defeated! Follow us on Instagram for more magical things!

More info: Instagram

#1

So Many Talents Inside This Little Boy

So Many Talents Inside This Little Boy

42 points
Camilla P.
#2

Today Was The Best Day Ever, For All Of Us: We Went To Visit His Mommy

Today Was The Best Day Ever, For All Of Us: We Went To Visit His Mommy

39 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Mommy kisses! 💋💋💋💋💋💋

8
8points
#3

Visiting A Friend, Not Sure She Really Likes Me Though

Visiting A Friend, Not Sure She Really Likes Me Though

38 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Look at those eyes—she adores you!

5
5points
#4

Remember That Day We Finally Had Enough Snow To Play With?

Remember That Day We Finally Had Enough Snow To Play With?

37 points
Camilla P.
Chilla
Chilla
1 year ago

how on earth did you make it that small

4
4points
#5

Self Efficient Little Boy Preparing His Own Nutritious Breakfast!

Self Efficient Little Boy Preparing His Own Nutritious Breakfast!

36 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

💭 If only I had opposable thumbs 💭

8
8points
#6

Waiting For His Mommy To Call

Waiting For His Mommy To Call

35 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Sadly, like the watched pot, a watched telephone never rings...

9
9points
#7

Such A Perfect Little Helper Doing His Own Chores

Such A Perfect Little Helper Doing His Own Chores

34 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

💭 My mommy will be sooo proud! 💭

6
6points
#8

Celebrating Palm Sunday

Celebrating Palm Sunday

32 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

♥️ “I picked these especially for you” ♥️

5
5points
#9

We Also Did All Of The Usual Things A Good Boy Does Before Going To Bed

We Also Did All Of The Usual Things A Good Boy Does Before Going To Bed

32 points
Camilla P.
Zophra
Zophra
1 year ago

Risky. I would not want to tell my daughter her beloved stuffed toy accidently fell in the toliet.

3
3points
#10

On A Cozy Evening By The Fire With His Favorite Books

On A Cozy Evening By The Fire With His Favorite Books

32 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

...and they all lived happily ever after!

8
8points
#11

Is That Going To Be A Surprise Cake For His Mommy?

Is That Going To Be A Surprise Cake For His Mommy?

32 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

She’ll be super duper surprised given his lack of opposable thumbs!

5
5points
#12

A Relaxing Bath

A Relaxing Bath

32 points
Camilla P.
#13

Why Can't A Boy Play Around With Makeup? Don't Judge!

Why Can't A Boy Play Around With Makeup? Don't Judge!

32 points
Camilla P.
#14

We Had Rice, String Beans And Meatballs Together

We Had Rice, String Beans And Meatballs Together

31 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

...and a refreshing sip of vodka!

2
2points
#15

We Always Find A Way To Pass The Time Together. I Think He's Cheating Though...

We Always Find A Way To Pass The Time Together. I Think He's Cheating Though...

31 points
Camilla P.
#16

That Is Going To Be A Beautiful Scarf For His Mommy

That Is Going To Be A Beautiful Scarf For His Mommy

30 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

💭 This is my mommy’s favorite color! 💭

7
7points
#17

Finally A Playdate With A Dear Friend!

Finally A Playdate With A Dear Friend!

30 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Lots of friends and transportation!

7
7points
#18

Thinking Of His Mommy

Thinking Of His Mommy

29 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

💭 I love my mommy so much...how much longer must I endure without her? 💭

8
8points
#19

Cagnolino Must Be In Love...?

Cagnolino Must Be In Love...?

28 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

And yet...sadly...it’s a dinner for one!

6
6points
#20

Staying Safe While Grocery Shopping

Staying Safe While Grocery Shopping

28 points
Camilla P.
#21

Pizza Night Is Always Our Favorite

Pizza Night Is Always Our Favorite

28 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Especially when we order sausage and mushroom!

4
4points
#22

He Just Wanted To Wish You All Good Night

He Just Wanted To Wish You All Good Night

27 points
Camilla P.
#23

Some Gardening Will Get Our Garden Ready For Spring

Some Gardening Will Get Our Garden Ready For Spring

27 points
Camilla P.
#24

A Lovely Way To Start The Day On A Good Vibe

A Lovely Way To Start The Day On A Good Vibe

26 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

I love how the very festive flower matches the aggressively festive placemat!

5
5points
#25

Would You Like A Slice Of Salami?

Would You Like A Slice Of Salami?

26 points
Camilla P.
#26

I Think We've Been Followed...?

I Think We've Been Followed...?

26 points
Camilla P.
#27

A Nice Shower To Re-Energize His Little Body

A Nice Shower To Re-Energize His Little Body

25 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

A hot steamy bath is way more relaxing!

3
3points
#28

Hanging His Laundry To Air-Dry On A Perfectly Warm Sunny Day

Hanging His Laundry To Air-Dry On A Perfectly Warm Sunny Day

25 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Nothing like huffing some air-dried laundry!

7
7points
#29

Violin Practice Day

Violin Practice Day

24 points
Camilla P.
#30

Gathering Wood For The Stove Is A Good Little Boy's Job

Gathering Wood For The Stove Is A Good Little Boy's Job

24 points
Camilla P.
Sarah Whitley
Sarah Whitley
1 year ago

All SO adorable! How did you find so many little things!?

4
4points
#31

Beef Stuffed Tortilla Or Stuffed Burrito?

Beef Stuffed Tortilla Or Stuffed Burrito?

24 points
Camilla P.
#32

Perfect Day For A Jog

Perfect Day For A Jog

24 points
Camilla P.
#33

Are You All Getting Ready For Easter Egg Hunting?

Are You All Getting Ready For Easter Egg Hunting?

22 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Easter egg hunting and then peep jousting!

5
5points
#34

That First Day He Asked If He Could Help Set Up The Table For Dinner

That First Day He Asked If He Could Help Set Up The Table For Dinner

22 points
Camilla P.
#35

We Watched Some Funny Videos On Youtube

We Watched Some Funny Videos On Youtube

22 points
Camilla P.
#36

Did You Know That Weight Lifting Is Great To Keep Even A Little Doggy In Shape?

Did You Know That Weight Lifting Is Great To Keep Even A Little Doggy In Shape?

22 points
Camilla P.
#37

His Favorite Jam Has Arrived From Italy!

His Favorite Jam Has Arrived From Italy!

21 points
Camilla P.
#38

Swing Happily Little Boy!

Swing Happily Little Boy!

20 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

“Now all I need is a strong wind”

3
3points
#39

And We Listened To Some Relaxing Music

And We Listened To Some Relaxing Music

19 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Oh, baby, don’t do that...you’ll be deaf in no time!

#40

A Good Italian Coffee Is Always Perfect Way To Boost Our Mornings

A Good Italian Coffee Is Always Perfect Way To Boost Our Mornings

19 points
Camilla P.
Eaglez404
Eaglez404
1 year ago

Aww, this is so cute!

4
4points
#41

We Brushed His Teeth

We Brushed His Teeth

18 points
Camilla P.
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
1 year ago

Fun Fact: Once you have all of your adult teeth, you no longer need to use toothpaste—toothpaste is essentially a fluoride conveyance and once you’ve lost all of your baby teeth, the fluoride has done its job.

0
0points
#42

This Little Boy Is Turning Into A Wonderful Helper!

This Little Boy Is Turning Into A Wonderful Helper!

18 points
Camilla P.
