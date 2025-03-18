At Least Twelve, Including Popular Singer, Pass Away In Tragic Plane Crash Near Remote Island

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 12 people, including a beloved Honduran musician, have tragically passed away after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean Sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatan, Honduras.

The aircraft, operated by Lansha Airlines, was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members when it reportedly suffered a mechanical failure, causing it to spiral into the water a mere 0.6 miles off the island’s coast last Monday (March 17).

Highlights At least 12 people were confirmed dead after plane crash in Honduras.

5 people were rescued, including a French National.

Aurelio Martinez, a beloved musician in Central America, was among the victims.

Other victims include a US national, as well as two children.

The proximity of the crash allowed rescue workers to respond swiftly, pulling as many survivors as they could from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, only five people, including a French national, were retrieved alive.

“The Government of Honduras deeply regrets the tragic accident that occurred in Roatán and joins the nation in mourning,” an official statement read.

Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

The crash occurred just minutes after the plane began its journey to the mainland. According to Honduran civil aviation official Carlos Padilla, the aircraft took off but abruptly made a sharp turn to the right before plunging into the sea.

Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

Dramatic footage shows the chaotic rescue operation, with divers facing zero visibility conditions in their attempts to reach the submerged wreckage. This, coupled with the difficult rocky terrain surrounding the site, meant that rescue teams were still working as of Monday evening.

ESTAMOS PRESENTE EN EL RESCATE DE LAS PERSONAS AFECTADAS DE ESTE ACCIDENTE AÉREO Una aeronave cayó al mar con al menos quince personas a bordo en Roatán.@hegusave@MartinezMadrid_@hegusavepic.twitter.com/c8Ymg9YcI7 — Policía Nacional de Honduras (@PoliciaHonduras) March 18, 2025

“It’s been difficult to access the accident site because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks, and you can’t get there while walking or swimming,” said Roatan Fire Captain Franklin Borjas.

Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

One fisherman in the area recounted to local media how the plane narrowly avoided hitting his boat, showcasing the accident’s dangerous proximity to the island’s coastal community.

“The plane almost fell on us. I was fishing,” he said.



Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

Among the passengers were a US national, a French national, and two minors. Their identities have not been disclosed out of respect for the privacy of their family and loved ones.

Aurelio Martinez, a prominent politician and musician representing the local Garífuna culture, was among those who lost their lives in the accident

Among the victims was local musician and politician Aurelio Martinez, known for his contributions to the Garífuna music genre, a percussion-heavy style of music originating in Central America and the Caribbean.

Image credits: Mathew Imaging/WireImage/Getty Images

The 56-year-old was a beloved figure in the country’s Afro-indigenous community, with his death being commemorated via tributes pouring in from across Central America.

Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

“Aurelio was a great friend of Belize and a true champion of Garífuna culture and music,” a statement by Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

“As a renowned Garífuna musician, Aurelio was a powerful voice in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Garinagu people.”

¡OTRA VÍCTIMA RESCATADA!

En una extraordinaria labor de rescate, nuestros policías estuvieron desde el inicio y continúan en el lugar de los hechos en donde se suscitó el accidente aéreo. #ÚLTIMAHORA#roatan@hegusavepic.twitter.com/1MRqLFiugs — Policía Nacional de Honduras (@PoliciaHonduras) March 18, 2025

“His passing leaves a void in the world of music and culture, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who loved his art and his people.”

“Tragic.” Netizens took to social media to offer their condolences to the families of the victims

