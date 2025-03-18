Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
At Least Twelve, Including Popular Singer, Pass Away In Tragic Plane Crash Near Remote Island
News, World

At Least Twelve, Including Popular Singer, Pass Away In Tragic Plane Crash Near Remote Island

At least 12 people, including a beloved Honduran musician, have tragically passed away after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean Sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatan, Honduras.

The aircraft, operated by Lansha Airlines, was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members when it reportedly suffered a mechanical failure, causing it to spiral into the water a mere 0.6 miles off the island’s coast last Monday (March 17).

Highlights
  • At least 12 people were confirmed dead after plane crash in Honduras.
  • 5 people were rescued, including a French National.
  • Aurelio Martinez, a beloved musician in Central America, was among the victims.
  • Other victims include a US national, as well as two children.

The proximity of the crash allowed rescue workers to respond swiftly, pulling as many survivors as they could from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, only five people, including a French national, were retrieved alive.

“The Government of Honduras deeply regrets the tragic accident that occurred in Roatán and joins the nation in mourning,” an official statement read.

RELATED:

    12 people are confirmed dead after a small plane crashed off the coast of Honduras mere moments after taking off

    Rescue team at night scene after tragic plane crash near remote island.

    Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

    The crash occurred just minutes after the plane began its journey to the mainland. According to Honduran civil aviation official Carlos Padilla, the aircraft took off but abruptly made a sharp turn to the right before plunging into the sea.

    Rescue team carrying victim from tragic plane crash near remote island.

    Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

    Dramatic footage shows the chaotic rescue operation, with divers facing zero visibility conditions in their attempts to reach the submerged wreckage. This, coupled with the difficult rocky terrain surrounding the site, meant that rescue teams were still working as of Monday evening.

    “It’s been difficult to access the accident site because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks, and you can’t get there while walking or swimming,” said Roatan Fire Captain Franklin Borjas.

    Rescue team responds at plane crash site near remote island at night.

    Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

    One fisherman in the area recounted to local media how the plane narrowly avoided hitting his boat, showcasing the accident’s dangerous proximity to the island’s coastal community. 

    “The plane almost fell on us. I was fishing,” he said.

    Rescue workers on site after tragic plane crash near remote island, involving at least twelve including a popular singer.

    Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

    Among the passengers were a US national, a French national, and two minors. Their identities have not been disclosed out of respect for the privacy of their family and loved ones.

    Aurelio Martinez, a prominent politician and musician representing the local Garífuna culture, was among those who lost their lives in the accident

    Among the victims was local musician and politician Aurelio Martinez, known for his contributions to the Garífuna music genre, a percussion-heavy style of music originating in Central America and the Caribbean.

    Popular singer performing with a guitar on stage in a white outfit.

    Image credits: Mathew Imaging/WireImage/Getty Images

    The 56-year-old was a beloved figure in the country’s Afro-indigenous community, with his death being commemorated via tributes pouring in from across Central America.

    Emergency responders at night scene of tragic plane crash near remote island.

    Image credits: PoliciaHonduras

    “Aurelio was a great friend of Belize and a true champion of Garífuna culture and music,” a statement by Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

    “As a renowned Garífuna musician, Aurelio was a powerful voice in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Garinagu people.”

    “His passing leaves a void in the world of music and culture, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who loved his art and his people.”

    “Tragic.” Netizens took to social media to offer their condolences to the families of the victims

    Message offering prayers for tragic plane crash victims near remote island.

    Message of sympathy for victims of tragic plane crash, includes prayer emojis.

    Comment expressing condolences on tragic plane crash; includes sad emoji.

    Hafsa Mehroz comments on tragic plane crash near remote island, expressing hope for answers.

    Facebook comment expressing sadness over tragic plane crash.

    Condolences expressed for tragic plane crash victims, including a popular singer, in social media comment.

    Condolences message on tragic plane crash involving singer near remote island.

    A Facebook comment expressing sadness with heart emojis about a tragic plane crash near a remote island.

    Joshua Douglas comments on tragic plane crash involving singer.

    Comment on tragic plane crash urging investigation near remote island.

    Comment discussing tragic plane crash and loss, mentioning popular singer.

    Comment questioning frequent plane crashes, related to recent tragic crash near remote island.

    Condolences for tragic plane crash victims, including popular singer, shared by social media user.

    Social media comment reacting to a tragic plane crash involving a popular singer.

    Comment on plane crash tragedy, discussing fears and disasters.

    Chat message from C A Nsang Author discussing a tragic plane crash involving a popular singer.

    Text message reaction to tragic plane crash near remote island.

    Comment on tragic plane crash near remote island, expressing concern and calling for investigation.

