I always imagined too much, I thought to myself when I pictured fish coming out of bathtubs and other strange things. Over time, I realized this was a kind of superpower I had. I kept those wonders inside me for so long that they grew into something more.

About a year ago, I discovered surreal art and felt instantly drawn to it. Just like that, I began bringing all my emotions to life. I saw my inner world, and at first, it was scary to reveal what was hidden there.

I also write poetry beneath my posts so you can find deeper meanings in the art you see.

True to the name, I feel an enchantment through pixels, using them to manipulate and create surreal worlds that lie inside all of us.

I use Photoshop and PicsArt to bring my ideas to life, though I know I still have a long way to go.

