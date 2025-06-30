ADVERTISEMENT

I always imagined too much, I thought to myself when I pictured fish coming out of bathtubs and other strange things. Over time, I realized this was a kind of superpower I had. I kept those wonders inside me for so long that they grew into something more.

About a year ago, I discovered surreal art and felt instantly drawn to it. Just like that, I began bringing all my emotions to life. I saw my inner world, and at first, it was scary to reveal what was hidden there.

I also write poetry beneath my posts so you can find deeper meanings in the art you see.

You can find my work on Instagram.

True to the name, I feel an enchantment through pixels, using them to manipulate and create surreal worlds that lie inside all of us.

I use Photoshop and PicsArt to bring my ideas to life, though I know I still have a long way to go.

It would be a pleasure to have you join me on this journey.

More info: Instagram

#1

The Sunset Clouds

User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #2

    When She Fell

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #3

    The Dance Of The Sky

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #4

    The Sky Longed To Touch The River

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #5

    The Divine Thread

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #6

    The One That Lies Asleep

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #7

    The Ocean Is A Big Whale

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #8

    The Peaceful Forest

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #9

    The Silent Love Of The Night

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
    #10

    The Wolves Call

    User avatar Hanna Mary Shibu
