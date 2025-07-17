TikTok is constantly experiencing different trends, interesting and ridiculous, funny and sad, and this one is no exception. It’s not always possible to find out where, from which video, exactly this or that trend began to gain popularity, but sometimes this isn’t necessary. After all, many of us have come across the words "high school wasn't that draining" more than once or twice in our lives.

So, what do you need to get into the trend? Just find two photos of yourself - one where you are literally bursting with health and happiness (this will be the "before" one) and the second - where you look as sad and exhausted as possible (this will be, accordingly, the "after" image).

After that, write: "Ur being dramatic, school (or any other kind of school in case you're quite an adult person to be a schooler) didn't drain the life out of you," add a soundtrack - an original TikTok sound from the creator Cxara_edix, publish the video... voila, you are in trend!