Such moments have happened to many in life - but life goes on, and over time we have new achievements that we would like to brag about to our friends, new peaks, new victories. But, as it turns out, some of us get stuck in school forever, or at least for a long time. So this new selection by Bored Panda is dedicated exactly to such stories.

Probably, each of us had our own peak in high school. Someone was absolutely brilliant in class , someone was the crush of nearly half the school, someone was chosen as the prom queen , and someone once threw four touchdowns without any interceptions in a decisive game against a neighboring school.

#1 A woman, who was a few years older than I, that I worked with would go on about hiw we need to listen to her because "you know, I was in the Homecoming Court."





That was 25 years ago, we don't care.

#2 Becoming that one high school teacher who tries to befriend all the “cool kids” for validation. No intention of educating the youth lol.

#3 Having some beers with the rest of us almost 40yr olds, and the guy starts telling us about all the high school sports stuff he did. Next time we go out for some beers - he's at it again. Anddd - no one is interested. We've moved beyond that, but it's obvious he's stuck.

This list was inspired by a recent thread on AskReddit, where the topic starter, the user u/StressAsleep9230, once asked the question: "What's the most 'peaked in high school' thing you've seen an adult do?" As it turns out, netizens in the thread had a great many such examples and stories - and they willingly shared their tales and experiences, eventually gaining over 1.4K upvotes and almost a thousand comments, and counting.

#4 I remember the reddit post about a full grown man sitting im a bar remembering how his life could have been so much different if he had not broken up with his "soulmate" or love of his life. The girl in question? His 7th grade girlfriend.

#5 Getting in a yelling match with an ump/referee at a little league game. Bro, the kids are 10.. sit down and close the yearbook.

#6 Essentially claiming that every guy we had known in high school had either been in love with her, or been her best friend.



Girl, I was with you all the time in high school, and we were next door neighbors. I NEVER saw you spend time with half these guys. I don't know when you would have had time to forge such intimate relationships with them.

Interestingly, very often, the stories told here are often connected with sports achievements, sometimes twenty years or a quarter of a century ago, when at some gathering, for example, an adult man begins excitedly telling how he brought a pick-six or made a buzzer beater in a school game. Sure, by teenager standards this sounds incredibly cool, but let's look at it seriously - are there really no achievements in adulthood that would also be interesting to talk about? Is there really nothing else this person can be proud of in the last twenty years? ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A high school basketball coach threw a basketball at the back of a student's head. Dude never stopped being the school bully.

#8 Still trying to keep the chain of popularity.



No one gives a f**k, we're all doing our own thing and getting through the day. The last thing we need is someone saying someone else is a loser for enjoying video games over sport.

#9 A dude doing shirtless pull-ups on monkey bars in the middle of a six-year-old’s birthday party. Both his wife and his kids were present. No context, no lead-up… just mid-conversation strips and starts… exercising. S**t the “pick-me” jocks did in HS.

"In fact, school acts as a great equalizer in life - and while we are all children or teenagers, while we are at the very start of our life race, we are still in relatively equal positions," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "For example, we have a classmate from a rich family who will most likely take their own in the long run, but here, in the moment of high school, we can be better in studies or in sports - and no matter how our future life turns out, we'll definitely remember this moment." "Of course, in an ideal situation, our future life should provide us with opportunities - or we ourselves will create these opportunities, for further memorable triumphs, but sometimes this doesn't happen. Or these triumphs will be, but they will not be as bright as in youth. Simply because we tend to idealize impressions from the distant past," Irina concludes.

#10 Still wearing their varsity jacket on Casual Fridays.

#11 Showing up every single day or week after you graduated. Kind of acting like they're some kind of popular guest star that everyone is going to be excited to see.

#12 Belittling their child's achievement and then bragging about their own when I was talking to their kid.



I was asking their kid about their hunt, congratulated them on their first deer, then their k**b of a dad tells me that deer was nothing, was super small and that he actually got a much bigger one recently and proceeded to show me pictures.



Real gem.

By the way, numerous nostalgic trends from representatives of older generations are also based on a similar principle. When we talk about how good and wonderful it was in the past, we are not really nostalgic for the past world, per se. We are actually nostalgic for ourselves in this world. We're nostalgic for ourselves young, full of strength and hope, for the world that lies before us, where literally all roads are open in any direction. But every time we choose one road or another, we actually cut off all alternative realities from ourselves - and then, with each year we live, we have less and less time to change something.

#13 Just the “look at me” syndrome. Being loud for recognition. Saying rude or off color things for attention. Specifically the person who goes person to person because they exhaust ones attention and move on to the next.



I say this specifically because I see teenagers and children do this. But adults… much more rare.

#14 Use the fact that they were miserable then as an excuse to be miserable forever.

#15 This happened like three days ago. Working behind the bar, and guy comes up and sits down and tries making awkward conversation with a couple who were clearly trying to avoid him. He turns his attention to me and starts asking questions. Eventually it lands on if I was born and raised in my city, which high-school i went to, and how old i was.



I kinda combined my answers with "Highschool? You mean 17 years ago? Why does that matter?"



He did the mental math and then started asking me if I went to after-prom in (specific beach town), and if I remember the huge fight he was in between his highschool and mine.



He went on about this fight for about 25 minutes as I was actively trying to find anything else better to do, but unfortunately his story telling cleared anyone sitting at the bar out the door, and i was stuck making drinks for service bar and feigning interest.

Be that as it may, the only thing we can change is actually here and right now. We can change our present, we can influence our future - and this, you must admit, is already a lot. So now please feel free to scroll this list to the end, read the stories here and, if you have had similar moments too - maybe think about what you can do to change this situation for the better? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Girl who thought she was destined to be a broadway star. She was fair to middling at best. I don't feel bad making fun of her because she was a b***h with a terrible attitude.



She's a hairdresser.

#17 I guy I used to work with often bragged about how an online IQ test said he was a genius. It was some Facebook quiz that was all stuff you learn in high school.

#18 Told me her parent's out earned mine.



We went to a terrible free school in a low socio-economic area.



That's a low bar.

#19 Lol I had a grown dude legit try to start a fight with me because his high school lost to my high school in the district play offs in football. I didn't even play football for my high school.





This guy was like 30 and and I was like mid 20's at the time so it wasn't been like we were in high school at the same time either. .

#20 Dating someone young enough to be their kid because 'high schoolers just get me better.' That's not nostalgia - that's predatory.

#21 Try to fight a pre-teen over the last Pokémon card pack at Target.

#22 Still hanging out with high school kids when they're 27. Still manufacturing weird immature drama monthly. .

#23 Showing up to every single sport event. Bro you’re 26, go home💀.

#24 When an adult tells a high school student “these are the best years of your life”.

#25 I don’t even know if this counts



But a friend of mine recently passed away.



Another friend was with me and some of our high school classmates met up outside the church before the burial. My classmate commented towards my friend how popular he used to be in high school. Said friend got so excited by the compliment that he started denying it was true but getting all giddy about it.



Btw, we were at a funeral. Said friend made everything about himself during the funeral as he always did. It’s been 10 years since we graduated.



Oh- I wanted to add: said friend called my ex partner over at the funeral to stand next to me and proceeded to tell me to grow up and get over it (despite him knowing he was a*****e/posted my personal business online after dumping me).

#26 Reminiscent of the "old" days, just a little bit too often.

#27 Popular kid from high school who “never knew who I was” is now fat and sad. Saw em in grocery store…motha f***a called my name from the other side of the store…..I said….not me. And that was 5 years ago.

#28 Constantly talk about this one time that they scored four touchdowns in one game.

#29 I worked at a movie theater in High School when the movie Varsity Blues came out. The sheer volume of sad, over weight, balding men who wore their ill-fitting letterman’s jackets to see that movie was honestly depressing even to 16 year-old me.

#30 Chief mean girl got I knocked up and ended up working at BK.

#31 Buy a Camaro.

