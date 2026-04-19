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Most of us like to believe we’d make the correct choice - until the options get a little uncomfortable. Because when every answer comes with a downside, there’s no winning - just choosing what feels less wrong, or is the “lesser evil”.

In this poll, you’ll face 20 “this or that” scenarios designed to put you on the spot. No easy way out, no neutral choice. This time it’s just you, your instincts, and some seriously tough calls.

Will you be able to pick the lesser evil every time? Time to find out!