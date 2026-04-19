Draw Your Card: 20 Brutal ‘Lesser Evil’ Choices That Feel Absolutely Impossible
Most of us like to believe we’d make the correct choice - until the options get a little uncomfortable. Because when every answer comes with a downside, there’s no winning - just choosing what feels less wrong, or is the “lesser evil”.
In this poll, you’ll face 20 “this or that” scenarios designed to put you on the spot. No easy way out, no neutral choice. This time it’s just you, your instincts, and some seriously tough calls.
Will you be able to pick the lesser evil every time? Time to find out!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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Lose All Your Memories From The Past, Or Lose The Ability To Form New Ones?
Have A Tiny Pet That Lives In Your Pocket Or A Big Pet You Can Hug But Rarely See?
Lose Your Sense Of Sight Or Lose Your Sense Of Touch?
Have A Head The Size Of A Tennis Ball Or The Size Of A Watermelon?
Peel All Your Fingernails Or Pull All The Teeth Out Of Your Mouth?
Never Watch Your Favorite Movie Again, Or Never Listen To Your Favorite Song Again?
Live Without Air Conditioning For The Rest Of Your Life, Or Never Be Able To Use Deodorant?
Have An Itch That Never Goes Away In The Same Spot For The Rest Of Your Life, Or The Hiccups For The Rest Of Your Life?
Always Drop The Last Bite Of Your Favorite Snack, Or Always Have To Give It Away To Someone Else?
Get $100 Million Instantly, But Never Leave Your Home Country Again, Or Turn Down The Money And Go To Your Dream Destination?
I'm not leaving now. I might as well be comfortable. Heck, I'll do it for 100k... :-)
Fly To Space And Discover A New Planet, Or Go On A Deep Submarine Adventure And Discover A New Underwater Land?
Always Laugh At The Wrong Moment Or Cry At The Wrong Moment?
Have A Photographic Memory That Lets You Remember Every Little Thing And Forget Anything You Wish, Or An Unlimited Gift Card To Your Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant?
Summon Any Reptile Or Any Sea Creature At Will, Anytime, Anywhere?
Sparkle Like Edward Cullen Forever Or Never Be Noticed By Anyone Again?
Always Smell Your Favorite Food Without Being Able To Eat It, Or Always See Your Favorite Drink Without Being Able To Drink It?
Always Crave Your Favorite Food But Never Have It, Or Have It But Never Enjoy It?
Know The Perfect Time To Invest Every Year, Or Get $500 Every Time You Help Someone?
Live Entirely Off The Grid In Nature With No Internet, Or Reside In A Bustling City But Never Venture More Than A Mile From Your Apartment?
Have Every Single Life Decision Made For You By Someone Else, Or Make Every Decision Yourself But Face A 50% Chance Of Absolute Disaster?
Like most /all these sorts of quizzes:- it depends on the circumstances. Often, in practice, the choice is simple or there are other choices available at the time.
Like most /all these sorts of quizzes:- it depends on the circumstances. Often, in practice, the choice is simple or there are other choices available at the time.