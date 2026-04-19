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Most of us like to believe we’d make the correct choice - until the options get a little uncomfortable. Because when every answer comes with a downside, there’s no winning - just choosing what feels less wrong, or is the “lesser evil”.

In this poll, you’ll face 20 “this or that” scenarios designed to put you on the spot. No easy way out, no neutral choice. This time it’s just you, your instincts, and some seriously tough calls.

Will you be able to pick the lesser evil every time? Time to find out! 

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lose All Your Memories From The Past, Or Lose The Ability To Form New Ones?

A person taking a photo in front of a red wall with old pictures, reflecting the theme of brutal lesser evil choices.

Elif Gökçe , Esra Korkmaz Report

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Jenka666
Jenka666
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you’ve lost a lot of people are close to you, you don’t wanna lose the memory of them

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    #2

    Have A Tiny Pet That Lives In Your Pocket Or A Big Pet You Can Hug But Rarely See?

    Hand holding a small turtle and a large dog being petted.

    Amar Preciado , Abiy Fikru Report

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    #3

    Lose Your Sense Of Sight Or Lose Your Sense Of Touch?

    Close-up of a blue eye and two hands reaching out.

    Johanna , Nathan Marcam Report

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    #4

    Have A Head The Size Of A Tennis Ball Or The Size Of A Watermelon?

    A tennis ball balanced on a court line next to a pile of green watermelons.

    Zeynep Tekin , Helen Brudna Report

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    #5

    Peel All Your Fingernails Or Pull All The Teeth Out Of Your Mouth?

    Hands with colorful nails casting shadows on a green wall next to framed abstract art.

    Cottonbro studio , Pavel Danilyuk Report

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they’ll grow back!

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    #6

    Never Watch Your Favorite Movie Again, Or Never Listen To Your Favorite Song Again?

    Popcorn with 3D glasses and a Fender guitar surrounded by vinyl records.

    Tima Miroshnichenko , Ena Marinkovic Report

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    #7

    Live Without Air Conditioning For The Rest Of Your Life, Or Never Be Able To Use Deodorant?

    Black and white building facade with air conditioners contrasted with colorful gift box packaging.

    Richard L. , Đan Report

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was easy. I live in Ireland. We don’t need air-conditioning.

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    #8

    Have An Itch That Never Goes Away In The Same Spot For The Rest Of Your Life, Or The Hiccups For The Rest Of Your Life?

    A scratching cat on the left and a surprised brown dog on the right.

    Ioan-Dan Plesa , Sharon Snider Report

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    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can actually d*e of never ending hiccups.

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    #9

    Always Drop The Last Bite Of Your Favorite Snack, Or Always Have To Give It Away To Someone Else?

    Left side shows a spilled dessert with an upside-down glass and spoon, right side hands exchanging a piece of candy.

    KoolShooters , Cottonbro studio Report

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    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #10

    Get $100 Million Instantly, But Never Leave Your Home Country Again, Or Turn Down The Money And Go To Your Dream Destination?

    Stack of US dollar bills on left and aerial view of a rocky island surrounded by blue water on right.

    Emil Vierhaus , Alessandro Totaro Report

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    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not leaving now. I might as well be comfortable. Heck, I'll do it for 100k... :-)

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    #11

    Fly To Space And Discover A New Planet, Or Go On A Deep Submarine Adventure And Discover A New Underwater Land?

    Split image showing an orange space nebula on the left and underwater plants floating in clear water on the right.

    Emre Bilgiç , Francisco Davids Report

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    #12

    Always Laugh At The Wrong Moment Or Cry At The Wrong Moment?

    Group enjoying a happy outdoor gathering contrasted with a close-up of a tearful face.

    ANTONI SHKRABA production , ,Marlon Schmeiski Report

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    #13

    Have A Photographic Memory That Lets You Remember Every Little Thing And Forget Anything You Wish, Or An Unlimited Gift Card To Your Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant?

    Vintage Lubitel 2 camera on a table with blurred background paired with hands exchanging a card.

    Fatih Güney , Ivan S Report

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    #14

    Summon Any Reptile Or Any Sea Creature At Will, Anytime, Anywhere?

    Close-up of an orange gecko on wood and a seal swimming underwater.

    Noval Gani , Daniel Torobekov Report

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    #15

    Sparkle Like Edward Cullen Forever Or Never Be Noticed By Anyone Again?

    Split image with a young man in soft light on left and a lone hiker walking a forest path on right.

    Summit Entertainment , Iryna Skavronska Report

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    #16

    Always Smell Your Favorite Food Without Being Able To Eat It, Or Always See Your Favorite Drink Without Being Able To Drink It?

    Street food vendors grilling skewers at night on the left, and a layered matcha and berry drink on the right.

    Quý Nguyễn , Richard L. Report

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    #17

    Always Crave Your Favorite Food But Never Have It, Or Have It But Never Enjoy It?

    Two contrasting food scenes showing a vibrant prosciutto dish versus an empty tray.

    PEEP THIS PHOTO , Leo Report

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    #18

    Know The Perfect Time To Invest Every Year, Or Get $500 Every Time You Help Someone?

    Hands holding a phone with stock market data and a person handling large stacks of cash.

    Alesia Kozik , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

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    #19

    Live Entirely Off The Grid In Nature With No Internet, Or Reside In A Bustling City But Never Venture More Than A Mile From Your Apartment?

    Split image showing a remote cabin in forested mountains and a dark room with a window facing an apartment building.

    Chris , Maurício Mascaro Report

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    #20

    Have Every Single Life Decision Made For You By Someone Else, Or Make Every Decision Yourself But Face A 50% Chance Of Absolute Disaster?

    Aerial view of winding road through forest and a forked path with a signpost.

    ALEXANDER IGREVSKY , Han-Chieh Lee Report

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