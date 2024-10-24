ADVERTISEMENT

I was glad when they said to me, "Let us go to the Lord's house." And now we are here, standing inside the gates of Jerusalem! Jerusalem is a city restored in beautiful order and harmony.

This is where the tribes come, the tribes of Israel, to give thanks to the Lord according to his command. Here the kings of Israel sat to judge their people.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Photos I Took Of The Beauty Of Jerusalem, Israel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Boaz Krispin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!