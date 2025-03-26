ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Paweł Pluciński, and I'm a passionate photographer from Koło, Poland.

Through my lens, I strive to capture the unique beauty of my hometown and its surroundings, offering a bird's-eye view that reveals the area's charm from above.​

Koło, nestled along the Warta River, boasts a rich history and picturesque landscapes. From the historic railway station to the serene riverbanks, each location tells a story that I aim to convey through my photography. My work has been featured in local publications, such as Koło Nasze Miasto, highlighting the community's appreciation for these aerial perspectives.

#1

Aerial view of a cityscape at sunset with winding river reflecting the sun.

Paweł Pluciński
    #2

    Aerial view of a city during sunset with a prominent church and houses scattered around, illustrating the city's landscape.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #3

    Aerial view of a cityscape at sunset with colorful sky and buildings, featuring the keyword "city from above".

    Paweł Pluciński
    #4

    Aerial view of a cityscape with streets, buildings, and lighting at dusk.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #5

    Aerial view of a city at sunset, showcasing fields, roads, and a vibrant sky.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #6

    Aerial view of a city landscape with autumnal trees and winding river.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #7

    Aerial view of a city at sunset, featuring a historic church by a lake, highlighting "My City Seen From Above."

    Paweł Pluciński
    #8

    Aerial view of a grand building surrounded by trees and roads, highlighting the beauty of my city seen from above.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #9

    Aerial view of a historic train station with tracks and platforms, showcasing the city's architecture.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #10

    Aerial view of a cityscape with ruins, river, and sunrise in the distance.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #11

    Aerial view of a church and surrounding countryside, showcasing my city seen from above.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #12

    Aerial view of a cityscape at sunrise, with buildings and roads, highlighting the beauty of the city seen from above.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #13

    Aerial view of my city with historic buildings and streets, bathed in warm sunlight.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #14

    Aerial view of a historic mansion surrounded by trees in the cityscape.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #15

    Aerial view of a city with historic buildings, roads, and distant urban landscape at sunrise.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #16

    Aerial view of a city with a river in the foreground, showcasing the landscape and architecture under a cloudy sky.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #17

    Aerial view of a quiet town with sunset, showcasing the landscape and architecture from above.

    Paweł Pluciński
    #18

    Aerial view of a city with a river and bridge at sunset, showcasing urban landscape seen from above.

    Paweł Pluciński
