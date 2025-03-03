A Curious Eye On The World: 51 Street Photos By Andrea TorreiInterview With Artist
Street photography can capture the most authentic moments in the lives of local people, and Andrea Torrei has been doing just that.
The photographer herself is originally from a small town in Italy but she does travel the world and the camera is always by her side. Though Andrea considers herself to be an amateur street photographer, her works are truly captivating and evoke a deep sense of emotion and storytelling. From grey Latvia to colorful Ethiopia, you will get to see a range of different lifestyles and cultures through her lens, each frame offering a unique perspective on the beauty and diversity of the world around us.
Fes, Morocco, 2023
Bored Panda reached out to Andrea, who told us more about herself.
“I was born in 1981 and I live in Sondrio, a small town in Italy in the middle of the Alps. I work full-time in an office in my hometown. All of my photos are the result of free time and travel, especially in southern Spain, where I have a strong connection.”
Harare, Ethiopia
Cuba, 2015
Andrea shared what initially drew her to the world of photography.
“My journey with photography began gradually. Like many, I started taking simple photographs during my travels (the classic souvenir photos with compact analog and digital cameras).
My photography has evolved over time and has begun to include subjects, gestures, and situations where people have become the protagonists. At first, I didn't know that it was street photography that I was actually doing!”
Belfast, UK, 2023
Fes, Morocco, 2023
As for the creative process, Andrea commented:
“As a street photographer, the inspiration and motivation I get is from the unpredictability of my surroundings and the amazing results of what the camera is capable of capturing from common scenes that I had never given importance to. My expression of Street Photography focuses on composition, light, contrasts, and colors to create visually appealing and authentic images, highlighting the interaction between the urban environment and human subjects.
l look for plays of light and geometric shadows and shades, where diagonals are often the predominant element. What I seek in my photography is geometry, isolation, coincidences, and strong contrast between color and negative space always captured with my mirrorless camera.”
Belfast, 2023
Riga, Latvia, 2022
We wanted to know what Andrea would like her audience to take away from her photography.
She responded: “Maybe just create curiosity that even everyday life can appear fascinating, changing the way of seeing things. My photography is simply an authentic image that I see and want to capture through my camera, without necessarily being concerned with intrinsic meaning.”
Riga, Latvia, 2022
Palermo, Italy, 2022
Lastly, Andrea added: “One piece of advice I can give to anyone approaching street photography is to think with their own head and not obsessively want to immediately obtain a result similar to something already seen. Your personal and preferred style will be a natural evolution of a journey made up of hundreds of wrong shots, hours of waiting without success, unique shots, and recognition.”