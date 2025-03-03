ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography can capture the most authentic moments in the lives of local people, and Andrea Torrei has been doing just that.

The photographer herself is originally from a small town in Italy but she does travel the world and the camera is always by her side. Though Andrea considers herself to be an amateur street photographer, her works are truly captivating and evoke a deep sense of emotion and storytelling. From grey Latvia to colorful Ethiopia, you will get to see a range of different lifestyles and cultures through her lens, each frame offering a unique perspective on the beauty and diversity of the world around us.

More info: Instagram | andreatorrei.com

#1

Fes, Morocco, 2023

Woman in floral dress peering out window, capturing a street photo moment.

andreatorrei

POST

Bored Panda reached out to Andrea, who told us more about herself.

“I was born in 1981 and I live in Sondrio, a small town in Italy in the middle of the Alps. I work full-time in an office in my hometown. All of my photos are the result of free time and travel, especially in southern Spain, where I have a strong connection.”
    #2

    Harare, Ethiopia

    Person sitting on yellow steps, wearing a red shirt and pink slippers, using a comb. Street photo by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #3

    Cuba, 2015

    Elderly woman with blue hair in a green shirt sitting in a modest blue room. Street photo capturing a curious eye on the world.

    andreatorrei

    Andrea shared what initially drew her to the world of photography.

    “My journey with photography began gradually. Like many, I started taking simple photographs during my travels (the classic souvenir photos with compact analog and digital cameras).

    My photography has evolved over time and has begun to include subjects, gestures, and situations where people have become the protagonists. At first, I didn't know that it was street photography that I was actually doing!”

    #4

    Belfast, UK, 2023

    Street photo of a woman sitting by a shop with a bun hairstyle, viewed from behind.

    andreatorrei

    #5

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    Child holding a delicate lace sheet in front of a rustic background, embodying curiosity in street photography.

    andreatorrei

    As for the creative process, Andrea commented:

    “As a street photographer, the inspiration and motivation I get is from the unpredictability of my surroundings and the amazing results of what the camera is capable of capturing from common scenes that I had never given importance to. My expression of Street Photography focuses on composition, light, contrasts, and colors to create visually appealing and authentic images, highlighting the interaction between the urban environment and human subjects.

    l look for plays of light and geometric shadows and shades, where diagonals are often the predominant element. What I seek in my photography is geometry, isolation, coincidences, and strong contrast between color and negative space always captured with my mirrorless camera.”

    #6

    Belfast, 2023

    Two girls in blue uniforms sitting at an outdoor table in a street photo, holding colorful sticks.

    andreatorrei

    #7

    Riga, Latvia, 2022

    Street photography by Andrea Torrei showing people standing near a wooden fence on a foggy day.

    andreatorrei

    We wanted to know what Andrea would like her audience to take away from her photography.

    She responded: “Maybe just create curiosity that even everyday life can appear fascinating, changing the way of seeing things. My photography is simply an authentic image that I see and want to capture through my camera, without necessarily being concerned with intrinsic meaning.”
    #8

    Riga, Latvia, 2022

    Street photo capturing a person in a pink coat, partially obscured by bare branches.

    andreatorrei

    #9

    Palermo, Italy, 2022

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing three men in conversation outside a building.

    andreatorrei

    Lastly, Andrea added: “One piece of advice I can give to anyone approaching street photography is to think with their own head and not obsessively want to immediately obtain a result similar to something already seen. Your personal and preferred style will be a natural evolution of a journey made up of hundreds of wrong shots, hours of waiting without success, unique shots, and recognition.”
    #10

    Harare, Ethiopia

    Andrea Torrei street photo: a person in a yellow dress climbing stairs, holding a broom and a green container, in an urban setting.

    andreatorrei

    #11

    Istanbul, 2023

    Three children in colorful clothing stand at an ornate doorway, embodying street photos by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #12

    Harare, Ethiopia

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei: person wrapped in a patterned cloth against a textured green wall.

    andreatorrei

    #13

    Rome, Italy, 2020

    Nuns walking down a cobblestone street surrounded by historic buildings, captured in street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #14

    Ghana, 2018

    A man captured leaving a dark green room, demonstrating street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #15

    Tblisi, Georgia, 2024

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing a woman with a child entering a doorway, with petals on the ground nearby.

    andreatorrei

    #16

    Cape Coast, Ghana

    Two people in an urban setting; one performs a handstand while the other balances a basketball, highlighting street photography.

    andreatorrei

    #17

    Philadelphia Pa, USA, 2018

    Four young girls in black dresses with gold sashes perform near a large window, showcasing street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #18

    Riga, Latvia, 2022

    Street scene through a bus window, capturing people walking and interacting near a kiosk, by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #19

    Elmina, Ghana, 2018

    Street photo of a person performing a cartwheel on a reflective beach with palm trees and boats in the background.

    andreatorrei

    #20

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    A boy with a ball in silhouette, set against an urban backdrop under a clear sky, showcasing street photography.

    andreatorrei

    #21

    Pagani, Italy, 2024

    Street photo showing people playing with confetti, capturing lively street activity and candid moments.

    andreatorrei

    #22

    Casablanca, Morocco, 2023

    Two men smiling with three playful dogs, capturing a moment of joy in street photography.

    andreatorrei

    #23

    Miami, USA, 2019

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei: woman with yellow flower hair accessory in a cafe with vibrant paintings on the walls.

    andreatorrei

    #24

    Ghana, 2018

    Two children in school uniforms holding books, capturing a moment of everyday life in street photography.

    andreatorrei

    #25

    Teunguèdje, Senegal, 2024

    A person stands atop a grounded boat in a smoky street, captured in Andrea Torrei's street photo.

    andreatorrei

    #26

    Babile, Ethiopia, 2019

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing people handling cattle in a rural setting with green and blue buildings.

    andreatorrei

    #27

    Yangon, Myanmar

    Street photo capturing a woman walking past a vibrant red building with shadows, highlighting Andrea Torrei's curious eye.

    andreatorrei

    #28

    Coney Island, New York City, USA, 2018

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing two men playing handball in an urban setting with high-rise buildings in the background.

    andreatorrei

    #29

    Union Station, Chicago, Ill, USA, 2018

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing two people in a dimly lit lounge area with chairs and a table.

    andreatorrei

    #30

    Paris, France, 2016

    A couple embraces closely in a bustling street scene, captured by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #31

    Rome, Italy, 2016

    Two people in black coats walk past a no parking sign on a cobblestone street, showcasing street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Paris, France, 2016

    Street photography by Andrea Torrei: two women with windblown hair and umbrellas near a glass pyramid.

    andreatorrei

    #33

    Palermo, Italy, 2021

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei of a woman and children dressed formally near a white car.

    andreatorrei

    #34

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei depicting a lively scene with two women dancing and children nearby.

    andreatorrei

    #35

    Senegal, 2024

    Children playing in a sandy area, captured in Andrea Torrei's street photography, with a wall and modest structures in the background.

    andreatorrei

    #36

    Yerevan, Armenia, 2017

    A woman and child enjoy a windy moment on a city overlook, capturing a candid street photo.

    andreatorrei

    #37

    Ngor, Senegal, 2024

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing children playing against a textured wall with geometric patterns.

    andreatorrei

    #38

    Belfast, 2023

    Crowd with umbrellas in a rainy street scene, featuring diverse people in a candid moment by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #39

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    Elderly man with a woven hat holds handwoven baskets, standing in a dimly lit space.

    andreatorrei

    #40

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    Street scene at dusk with people gathered under a lit canopy, capturing a curious eye on urban life and activity.

    andreatorrei

    #41

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    A person gazing through a fence with curiosity, captured in street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #42

    Fes, Morocco, 2023

    Child playing with a ball in the street, captured with a curious eye on world moments, colorful striped wall in the background.

    andreatorrei

    #43

    Pagani, Italy, 2024

    A dog leaping in a shadowy street, captured by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #44

    Harar, Ethiopia, 2018

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing a group of men leaning on a wall, with a child sitting nearby.

    andreatorrei

    #45

    Trinidad, Cuba

    Two elderly men in an old room, one seated shirtless, the other standing, capturing street photo essence by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #46

    Pagani, Italy, 2023

    Street photo with vibrant colors showing a person walking under an archway, as captured by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #47

    Fez, Morocco, 2023

    Girl in pink pants holding a doll, standing in a colorful alley, showcasing street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

    #48

    Riga, Latvia, 2022

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing people waiting by a gloomy roadside, viewed through a rain-spattered window.

    andreatorrei

    #49

    Yangon, Myanmar, 2018

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei featuring a woman with a ponytail in profile, holding a phone against an urban backdrop.

    andreatorrei

    #50

    Rabat, Morocco, 2024

    Street photo by Andrea Torrei showing people walking and a man with a scooter, viewed through a patterned metal structure.

    andreatorrei

    #51

    Casablanca, Morocco, 2023

    Children on rocky shore under cloudy sky, showcasing street photography by Andrea Torrei.

    andreatorrei

