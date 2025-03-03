ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography can capture the most authentic moments in the lives of local people, and Andrea Torrei has been doing just that.

The photographer herself is originally from a small town in Italy but she does travel the world and the camera is always by her side. Though Andrea considers herself to be an amateur street photographer, her works are truly captivating and evoke a deep sense of emotion and storytelling. From grey Latvia to colorful Ethiopia, you will get to see a range of different lifestyles and cultures through her lens, each frame offering a unique perspective on the beauty and diversity of the world around us.

More info: Instagram | andreatorrei.com