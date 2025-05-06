ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is proud to unveil a new online exhibition: It Matters by Dutch photographer Jan Janssen, on view throughout May 2025.

This deeply human series—also known as Pieces of Europe—takes viewers on a powerful journey across Central and Eastern Europe, capturing intimate, shared moments that speak to our collective experience. Since 2016, Janssen has traveled through countries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, forging close relationships with the people he photographs. His long-term commitment allows him to document universal themes—love, loss, play, and connection—with rare honesty and vulnerability.

The exhibition features a selection of compelling images from this ongoing body of work, which will culminate in a forthcoming book slated for release in 2026.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Instagram | janjanssenfotografie.nl | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Transposition

Transposition

Jan Janssen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Chore

    Chore

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Lifeline

    Lifeline

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Vigilent

    Vigilent

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Loss

    Loss

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Sisters

    Sisters

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Upstairs

    Upstairs

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    The Aftermath Of An Existence

    The Aftermath Of An Existence

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Determined

    Determined

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Outdoor

    Outdoor

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    United

    United

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    To Celebrate

    To Celebrate

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Unconditionally

    Unconditionally

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    My Name Is Jeprem

    My Name Is Jeprem

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Perceptive

    Perceptive

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Playground

    Playground

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Connected

    Connected

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Same Needs

    Same Needs

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Attic

    Attic

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hello

    Hello

    Jan Janssen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!