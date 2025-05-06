ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is proud to unveil a new online exhibition: It Matters by Dutch photographer Jan Janssen, on view throughout May 2025.

This deeply human series—also known as Pieces of Europe—takes viewers on a powerful journey across Central and Eastern Europe, capturing intimate, shared moments that speak to our collective experience. Since 2016, Janssen has traveled through countries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, forging close relationships with the people he photographs. His long-term commitment allows him to document universal themes—love, loss, play, and connection—with rare honesty and vulnerability.

The exhibition features a selection of compelling images from this ongoing body of work, which will culminate in a forthcoming book slated for release in 2026.

