The Cape's Enchanted Wild Horses have survived for over a century in wetlands between Kleinmond and Rooisand in South Africa's Western Cape.

According to environmentalists, Wild Horses play a vital role in the ecosystem because their paths keep clogged waterways open.

The Wild Horses appear to regulate herd size, as there have never been more than 30 individuals over the decades, with no more than 3 to 4 herds traversing the beaches and wetlands.

The future of The Cape's Enchanted Wild Horses is uncertain due to the increasing urbanization of local towns and the encroachment of human settlements.

#1

Wild Stallion And Mare By The Ocean

Wild Stallion And Mare By The Ocean

Peter Delaney
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 months ago

Peter, your photo's are amazing. What a beautiful place to be.

One of my favorite stories about the origins of these Wild Horses is that they are the descendants of a shipwreck off the coast near Gansbaai in 1852. The ship was the British naval frigate HMS Birkenhead, which had been converted into a troop carrier. The ship was en route to Algoa Bay, carrying troops to fight the Xhosa. There were 643 people aboard, mostly soldiers but also civilians and children. As well as nine horses from the 8th Cavalry.

The ship's captain desired speed and chose to follow the coastline. Late at night, in calm waters, the ship collided with a rock near the shark-infested waters of Gansbaai. The ship broke up within minutes, the quarter boats had not been maintained and could not be lowered, and the majority of those on board perished with the ship. The Captain ordered the release of the nine horses before the ship was completely submerged. The nine horses, eight of which survived, swam to the shore; the ninth had broken its leg.

Only 113 of the 643 people on board survived. The HMS Birkenhead has been the subject of "Lost Gold" rumors on board. Many attempts have been made over the years to recover the gold. No significant amount of gold has ever been discovered.
#2

Stallion Keeping Order In The Herd

Stallion Keeping Order In The Herd

Peter Delaney
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
11 months ago

I like this one in particular.

#3

Stallion Alert

Stallion Alert

Peter Delaney
Janeen Stevenson
Janeen Stevenson
Community Member
11 months ago

Is this stunning such a noble creature

Locals believe the 8th Cavalry Warhorses interbred with local farm horses known as Bolandse Waperd, a subspecies of the famous Cape Horse of the 18th century. Many people believe this is the Wild Horses' ancestry.

Whatever their origins, the Enchanted Wild Horses of the Cape have survived for years on a small stretch of wetland. They have adapted well to the conditions, growing thick fur during the winter to deal with the cold rain and icy temperatures of the Capes. Their saucer-shaped hooves cope with the soft underfoot of the wetlands and sandy beaches.
#4

Mare Portrait

Mare Portrait

Peter Delaney
#5

Stallion Snaking

Stallion Snaking

Peter Delaney
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago

He´s either old or malnourished, you could play the piano on his ribs...

#6

Windswept Stallion

Windswept Stallion

Peter Delaney
#7

Stallion With A Star

Stallion With A Star

Peter Delaney
#8

Stallions Ready To Fight

Stallions Ready To Fight

Peter Delaney
#9

Mare Looking Left

Mare Looking Left

Peter Delaney
#10

Stallion Rearing

Stallion Rearing

Peter Delaney
#11

Wild Stallion And Mare Bonding

Wild Stallion And Mare Bonding

Peter Delaney
#12

Wild Mare In The Mountains

Wild Mare In The Mountains

Peter Delaney
Featherytoad
Featherytoad
Community Member
11 months ago

Non of these horses look very healthy.

#13

Wild Mare Eating Grass By The Ocean

Wild Mare Eating Grass By The Ocean

Peter Delaney
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago

I hope and pray the wild horses in Africa´re not concerned by the droughts in many parts of that continent, so many animals there are and die, not only the pets and livestock animals of people there, also the wild ones.

#14

Wild Herd Alert

Wild Herd Alert

Peter Delaney
Winona Johnston
Winona Johnston
Community Member
11 months ago

Got a pregnant mama here? She does look in better shape than many of the others.

#15

Stallion And Mare Grazing In A Wetland With Mountains In The Background

Stallion And Mare Grazing In A Wetland With Mountains In The Background

Peter Delaney
Janeen Stevenson
Janeen Stevenson
Community Member
11 months ago

Sadly more bones showing It is quite upsetting. Can ppl help by delivering hay etc,,? I live in Aus.so too far away

#16

Mare Standing Still

Mare Standing Still

Peter Delaney
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
11 months ago

This comment has been deleted.

#17

Wild Mare Walking

Wild Mare Walking

Peter Delaney
#18

A Wild Mare

A Wild Mare

Peter Delaney
Bored_Panda
Bored_Panda
Community Member
11 months ago

I was also in South Africa recently!

#19

Wild Stallion By The Coast

Wild Stallion By The Coast

Peter Delaney
#20

Wild Horses Greeting

Wild Horses Greeting

Peter Delaney
#21

A Wild Colt

A Wild Colt

Peter Delaney
#22

Patterns

Patterns

Peter Delaney
#23

A Wild Mare Sleeping

A Wild Mare Sleeping

Peter Delaney
#24

Wild Horses Greeting

Wild Horses Greeting

Peter Delaney
#25

A Herd Of Wild Horses On The Move

A Herd Of Wild Horses On The Move

Peter Delaney
#26

A Wild Mare On A Wild Coastline

A Wild Mare On A Wild Coastline

Peter Delaney
#27

Colt Portrait

Colt Portrait

Peter Delaney
#28

Wild Horses Bonding

Wild Horses Bonding

Peter Delaney
#29

A Wild Horse Scratching Head

A Wild Horse Scratching Head

Peter Delaney
#30

Stallion Dominance

Stallion Dominance

Peter Delaney
