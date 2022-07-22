The Cape's Enchanted Wild Horses have survived for over a century in wetlands between Kleinmond and Rooisand in South Africa's Western Cape.

According to environmentalists, Wild Horses play a vital role in the ecosystem because their paths keep clogged waterways open.

The Wild Horses appear to regulate herd size, as there have never been more than 30 individuals over the decades, with no more than 3 to 4 herds traversing the beaches and wetlands.

The future of The Cape's Enchanted Wild Horses is uncertain due to the increasing urbanization of local towns and the encroachment of human settlements.

