I Took Pictures Of Cape Town’s Enchanted Wild Horses (30 Pics)
The Cape's Enchanted Wild Horses have survived for over a century in wetlands between Kleinmond and Rooisand in South Africa's Western Cape.
According to environmentalists, Wild Horses play a vital role in the ecosystem because their paths keep clogged waterways open.
The Wild Horses appear to regulate herd size, as there have never been more than 30 individuals over the decades, with no more than 3 to 4 herds traversing the beaches and wetlands.
The future of The Cape's Enchanted Wild Horses is uncertain due to the increasing urbanization of local towns and the encroachment of human settlements.
Wild Stallion And Mare By The Ocean
One of my favorite stories about the origins of these Wild Horses is that they are the descendants of a shipwreck off the coast near Gansbaai in 1852. The ship was the British naval frigate HMS Birkenhead, which had been converted into a troop carrier. The ship was en route to Algoa Bay, carrying troops to fight the Xhosa. There were 643 people aboard, mostly soldiers but also civilians and children. As well as nine horses from the 8th Cavalry.
The ship's captain desired speed and chose to follow the coastline. Late at night, in calm waters, the ship collided with a rock near the shark-infested waters of Gansbaai. The ship broke up within minutes, the quarter boats had not been maintained and could not be lowered, and the majority of those on board perished with the ship. The Captain ordered the release of the nine horses before the ship was completely submerged. The nine horses, eight of which survived, swam to the shore; the ninth had broken its leg.
Only 113 of the 643 people on board survived. The HMS Birkenhead has been the subject of "Lost Gold" rumors on board. Many attempts have been made over the years to recover the gold. No significant amount of gold has ever been discovered.
Stallion Keeping Order In The Herd
Stallion Alert
Locals believe the 8th Cavalry Warhorses interbred with local farm horses known as Bolandse Waperd, a subspecies of the famous Cape Horse of the 18th century. Many people believe this is the Wild Horses' ancestry.
Whatever their origins, the Enchanted Wild Horses of the Cape have survived for years on a small stretch of wetland. They have adapted well to the conditions, growing thick fur during the winter to deal with the cold rain and icy temperatures of the Capes. Their saucer-shaped hooves cope with the soft underfoot of the wetlands and sandy beaches.
Mare Portrait
Stallion Snaking
He´s either old or malnourished, you could play the piano on his ribs...
Windswept Stallion
Stallion With A Star
Stallions Ready To Fight
Mare Looking Left
Stallion Rearing
Wild Stallion And Mare Bonding
Wild Mare In The Mountains
Wild Mare Eating Grass By The Ocean
I hope and pray the wild horses in Africa´re not concerned by the droughts in many parts of that continent, so many animals there are and die, not only the pets and livestock animals of people there, also the wild ones.
Wild Herd Alert
Got a pregnant mama here? She does look in better shape than many of the others.
Stallion And Mare Grazing In A Wetland With Mountains In The Background
Sadly more bones showing It is quite upsetting. Can ppl help by delivering hay etc,,? I live in Aus.so too far away
These are amazing!
Thanks for sharing these!
horses are beautiful, almost divine. thank you @OP for sharing
welcome
