I'm Davide Sasso and this is my project titled 'Tokyo Dream Distance' where I tried to capture the surreal beauty of Tokyo city at night with my camera.

Visiting Japan has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I finally managed to fulfill it recently. I've spent about two weeks in Tokyo, but I wish it had been more than that. I visited the main districts and took some stunning pictures there. I mainly photographed the city at night when all the lights come on. I particularly enjoy the rainy days when the lights reflect and create wonderfully beautiful views.

I tried to give my photos that Cyberpunk look that I loved so much in some of my favorite movies, such as "Blade Runner" or "Akira".

I published some of these amazing photos on my social networks and I'm glad people like them a lot.

It was certainly one of the best experiences of my life and I can not wait to repeat it. I surely recommend everyone to visit this beautiful city.

#1

Davide Sasso
Shane Gaston
Community Member
Community Member
3 years ago

Can i just say that this photography is amazing?

#2

Davide Sasso
starhunter64
Community Member
Community Member
3 years ago

cool water efect

#3

Davide Sasso
#4

Davide Sasso
Shane Gaston
Community Member
Community Member
3 years ago

Breath taking

#5

Davide Sasso
donghun's emo cactus
Community Member
Community Member
3 years ago

This doesn't even look real, it's amazing.

#6

Davide Sasso
#7

Davide Sasso
#8

Davide Sasso
#9

Davide Sasso
Panda Bae
Panda Bae
Community Member
3 years ago

Anybody else see a portal to another dimension?

#10

Davide Sasso
#11

Davide Sasso
#12

Davide Sasso
#13

Davide Sasso
#14

Davide Sasso
Irene Fluit
Community Member
Community Member
3 years ago

Five oclock...everything's all lit up...

#15

Davide Sasso
#16

Davide Sasso
#17

Davide Sasso
#18

Davide Sasso
#19

Davide Sasso
MJ V Lima
MJ V Lima
Community Member
11 months ago

Incredible pictures! You captured well! A wonderful city, fantastic. I totally get it! Spent a month living in Shinjuku, next to Kabuki-cho and Golden Gai. What an experience, everything!!

