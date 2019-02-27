9Kviews
My 19 Surreal Photos Of Tokyo At Night
I'm Davide Sasso and this is my project titled 'Tokyo Dream Distance' where I tried to capture the surreal beauty of Tokyo city at night with my camera.
Visiting Japan has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I finally managed to fulfill it recently. I've spent about two weeks in Tokyo, but I wish it had been more than that. I visited the main districts and took some stunning pictures there. I mainly photographed the city at night when all the lights come on. I particularly enjoy the rainy days when the lights reflect and create wonderfully beautiful views.
I tried to give my photos that Cyberpunk look that I loved so much in some of my favorite movies, such as "Blade Runner" or "Akira".
I published some of these amazing photos on my social networks and I'm glad people like them a lot.
It was certainly one of the best experiences of my life and I can not wait to repeat it. I surely recommend everyone to visit this beautiful city.
More info: Instagram
Its so amazing. These pictures are beautiful, and the city is too. Oh man, what I would do to move there. Love your work so much!
Thank you so much!
The light in the pictures is so vivid, fantastic work!
Thank you so much, glad you like it!
LIT LIKE USUAL
Thanks <3
