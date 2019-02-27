I'm Davide Sasso and this is my project titled 'Tokyo Dream Distance' where I tried to capture the surreal beauty of Tokyo city at night with my camera.

Visiting Japan has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I finally managed to fulfill it recently. I've spent about two weeks in Tokyo, but I wish it had been more than that. I visited the main districts and took some stunning pictures there. I mainly photographed the city at night when all the lights come on. I particularly enjoy the rainy days when the lights reflect and create wonderfully beautiful views.

I tried to give my photos that Cyberpunk look that I loved so much in some of my favorite movies, such as "Blade Runner" or "Akira".

I published some of these amazing photos on my social networks and I'm glad people like them a lot.

It was certainly one of the best experiences of my life and I can not wait to repeat it. I surely recommend everyone to visit this beautiful city.

