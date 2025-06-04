ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Renaldi, a photographer born in Chicago, embarked on a unique journey in 2004 to capture the soul of the United States through the country’s most democratic mode of transportation: the bus. In his series, "See America by Bus" he traveled to Greyhound terminals, capturing people in transit—waiting, resting, or passing through. His photos show a side of America that often goes unnoticed: travelers from all walks of life, each with their own story, pausing for a moment before moving on.

There’s something special about these portraits. They’re simple but full of life. The expressions, the body language, the details in the background—everything comes together to create an honest look at who rides the bus and why. Some are on their way to new beginnings, some are going home, and others are just trying to get by. Through Renaldi’s lens, we see them not as strangers, but as people worth noticing.

More info: renaldi.com | Instagram | flickr.com

#1

Ken, Flagstaff, Az, 2004 (Sacramento, Ca To Wisconsin)

Man in a tank top and cap standing by a bus, captured by photographer documenting life at America’s bus stops.

© Richard Renaldi

    #2

    Kim, Las Vegas, Nv, 2004

    Woman holding a stuffed animal and bag, standing at a bus terminal with buses in the background, capturing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #3

    Dagny, Philadelphia, Pa, 2005 (Philadelphia, Pa To Washington, Dc)

    Young girl in pink outfit standing inside a bus station, capturing life at America’s bus stops by photographer.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #4

    David, Oklahoma City, Ok, 2005 (Nocona, Texas To Defiance, Ohio)

    Man in plaid shirt sitting with bags on bench at a bus stop, capturing life in America by bus photography.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #5

    Eva And Jesus, El Paso, Tx, 2004 (Cuauhtémoc, Mexico To El Paso, Tx)

    An elderly couple standing with bags at an America bus stop, captured in a photo documenting life at bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #6

    Blake, El Paso, Tx, 2004 (Tucson, Az To El Paso, Tx)

    Young man with a backpack sitting at a bus stop with old TV sets attached to the seats, documenting life in America.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #7

    David, Flagstaff, Az, 2004 (San Antonio, Tx To Los Angeles, Ca)

    Young traveler standing with a large backpack in front of a bus, capturing life at America’s bus stops by bus.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #8

    Dolores, Flagstaff, Az, 2004

    Bus driver standing at Flagstaff bus stop, captured in a photo documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #9

    Eric, Flagstaff, Az, 2004

    Man in white shirt and black tie standing inside an empty bus, capturing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #10

    Juan, Fargo, Nd, 2006 (Milwaukee, Wi To Aberdeen, SD)

    Man sitting at a bus stop with luggage, wearing shorts and sandals, captured in a life at America’s bus stops photo.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #11

    Tweety And Iyonna, Amarillo, Tx, 2004 (El Paso, Tx To San Francisco, Ca)

    Two people wrapped in a colorful blanket holding a puppy, captured in a photo documenting life at America's bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #12

    Ricardo, Fargo, Nd, 2006 (Chicago, Il To Fargo, Nd)

    Young person with tattoos sitting in a bus stop chair, captured in a candid moment documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #13

    Gunz, Hollywood, Ca 2004 (Newark, Nj To Hollywood, Ca)

    Man wearing green jacket sitting at an America bus stop holding papers with bags beside him on the sidewalk.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #14

    Steve (Memphis, Tn To Muskegon, Mi) And Oscar (Ashland, Ky To Traverse City, Mi), Grand Rapids, Mi, 2006

    Two men waiting with luggage inside a bus station capturing life at America’s bus stops by photographer.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #15

    Axel, Worcester, Ma, 2006 (Worcester, Ma To Boston, Ma)

    Man wearing a black hat and leather jacket sitting at an America bus stop in a candid street portrait.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #16

    Bradley, Ann Arbor, Mi, 2006 (Ann Arbor, Mi To Jackson, Mi)

    Man sitting at a bus stop bench reading a newspaper, with a suitcase beside him, documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #17

    Brenda, Oklahoma City, Ok, 2005

    Woman in a pink sweater stands at a ticket information booth, capturing life at America’s bus stops in a photo series.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #18

    Dustin And Mark, Oakland, Ca, 2006

    Two young men standing near empty colored seats at an urban bus stop, capturing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #19

    Ernest, Denver, 2005

    Middle-aged man waiting at a bus station counter, capturing everyday life at America’s bus stops for the See America By Bus series.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #20

    Ethel, Philadelphia, Pa, 2005 (Atlantic City, Nj To New York, NY)

    Elderly woman in a green hat and coat standing by arcade claw machine capturing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #21

    James Elvis Cones, Albuquerque, Nm, 2004 (Juarez, Mexico To Lubbock, Tx)

    Man standing with suitcase at Albuquerque New Mexico bus stop, capturing life documented by bus photography.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #22

    James, Santa Barbara, Ca, 2006 (Santa Barbara, Ca To Las Vegas, Nv)

    Man standing at an America bus stop holding a suitcase under a large tree near a vintage bus station building.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #23

    Joseph And Shirley, Providence, Ri, 2004

    Two people sitting at a bus stop with bags, captured by a photographer documenting life at America's bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #24

    Lakhena, Santa Barbara, Ca, 2006 (Santa Barbara, Ca To Hollywood, Ca)

    Woman wearing glasses resting head on black backpack while waiting at a bus stop, capturing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #25

    Lydia And Kavin, Grand Rapids, Mi, 2006

    Two people sitting on a bench at a bus stop in Grand Rapids, part of a photographer’s series documenting America by bus.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #26

    Luis, El Paso, Tx, 2004

    Man sitting at a bus stop bench with a mop, under a sign thanking visitors to El Paso, documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #27

    Robert And Renee, Philadelphia, Pa, 2005

    Security guard in uniform standing at bus station counter, capturing everyday life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #28

    Ron, El Paso, Tx, 2004

    Man in uniform standing at a bus stop, captured by a photographer documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #29

    Suzy, Albuquerque, Nm, 2004 (Telluride, Co To Scottsdale, Az)

    Woman sitting at an empty bus stop on Route 66, captured in a photograph documenting life at America's bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #30

    Ted, Philadelphia, Pa, 2005 (Reading, Pa To Philadelphia, Pa)

    Elderly man sitting at a bus stop, wearing glasses and a colorful sweater, captured in life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #31

    Liza And Timothy, El Paso, Tx, 2004 (Corpus Christi, Tx To Tucson, Az)

    Two people sitting closely on a bench at an America bus stop, capturing life and moments documented by photography.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #32

    Erika And Xzavion (Louisiana To Los Angeles, Ca) And Glenn (El Paso, Tx To San Diego, Ca), El Paso, Tx, 2004

    Three people seated on a bench at a bus stop, captured in a candid photo documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #33

    Billy And Melanie, Providence, Ri, 2004

    Two people waiting at an urban bus stop, capturing everyday life at America’s bus stops in a city setting.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #34

    Charles, Atlanta, Ga, 2006

    Young man with earrings and a chain necklace at an America bus stop, captured in a documentary style photograph.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #35

    Corey, Amarillo, Tx, 2005 (Tucson, Ax To Marion, Oh)

    Young man in camo jacket and bucket hat stands outside a bus stop while others clean windows behind him.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #36

    Dawn, Grand Rapids, Mi, 2006 (Grand Rapids, Mi To Ann Arbor, Mi)

    Young woman holding pillows and stuffed toys, captured by photographer documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #37

    Edward, Oklahoma City, Ok, 2005 (Waterloo, Ia To Roswell, Nm)

    Man wearing cowboy hat and vest standing at America bus stop, captured by photographer documenting life at bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #38

    Jaime, Denver, Co, 2005 (Denver, Co To Wichita Falls, Tx)

    Young man in a red plaid shirt holding bus tickets, captured in a vibrant setting documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #39

    James And Kimberly (Las Vegas, Nv To Springfield, Ma) And William (Orville, Ca To Joplin, Mo), Amarillo, Tx, 2005

    Three people waiting at a bus stop, one resting with head on another's lap, captured in a street photography style.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #40

    Jeff, Providence, Ri, 2004

    Man in a motorized wheelchair at a bus stop, captured by a photographer documenting life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #41

    Jita, Philadelphia, Pa, 2005

    Woman sitting at a bus stop under departures sign, captured in documentary style showing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #42

    Martin, Worcester, Ma, 2006 (Worcester, Ma To Mt. Pocono, Pa)

    Man wearing a Vietnam veteran hat sitting at a bus stop with a bus in the background, illustrating life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #43

    Masako, Providence, Ri, 2004

    Young woman standing with suitcase at bus station while another person buys ticket, capturing life at America's bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

    #44

    Rebecca, Worcester, Ma, 2006 (Worchester, Ma To New York, NY)

    Woman with red hair leaning on a barrier inside a bus station, capturing life at America’s bus stops.

    © Richard Renaldi Report

