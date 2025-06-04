ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Renaldi, a photographer born in Chicago, embarked on a unique journey in 2004 to capture the soul of the United States through the country’s most democratic mode of transportation: the bus. In his series, "See America by Bus" he traveled to Greyhound terminals, capturing people in transit—waiting, resting, or passing through. His photos show a side of America that often goes unnoticed: travelers from all walks of life, each with their own story, pausing for a moment before moving on.

There’s something special about these portraits. They’re simple but full of life. The expressions, the body language, the details in the background—everything comes together to create an honest look at who rides the bus and why. Some are on their way to new beginnings, some are going home, and others are just trying to get by. Through Renaldi’s lens, we see them not as strangers, but as people worth noticing.

More info: renaldi.com | Instagram | flickr.com