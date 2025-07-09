Acclaimed Japanese street photographer Shin Noguchi returns to Bored Panda with a new collection of images that showcase the quiet, often overlooked beauty of everyday life in Japan, revealing unposed, spontaneous moments that invite us to see the world with fresh eyes.

Working in Kamakura and Tokyo, Noguchi captures fleeting expressions and odd coincidences with a calm, honest approach that never intrudes on his subjects, letting real life speak for itself in subtle detail. This latest series includes both digital and film photography, and prints are available through his website where you can also find more of his work.

#1

Young child in blue shirt sitting at a table with a large pizza, capturing daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi.

shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #2

    Two elderly women talking outside a KFC in Japan, illustrating daily life and street scenes by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #3

    KFC statue covered in snow outside a Japanese restaurant during a snowy evening, showing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #4

    Child wearing a red oni mask playing cards at a low table, capturing daily life in Japan traditions and culture.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #5

    Person in a bear costume sitting on a city bench looking at a phone, illustrating daily life in Japan street scenes.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #6

    Baby lying in a crib beside a crying child and a table with traditional Japanese food, showing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #7

    Artificial cow model outside a building with autumn trees in the background, depicting daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #8

    A dog looking out from a car window with a yellow cloth, capturing a moment of daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #9

    Man wearing a mask sitting on grass, observing a black and white rabbit in a candid daily life scene in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #10

    Yellow taxi parked near a Gucci store with a no entry sign in an urban Japan street showing daily life scenes.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #11

    Giraffe and elderly man near temple and Tokyo Tower, capturing daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #12

    Person in black pants and patterned shoes sitting on a bench in a stone-paved area showing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #13

    Crowded urban scene reflecting daily life in Japan with people walking and holding hands near a staircase.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #14

    Man in glasses pointing at a kitten behind glass, showcasing daily life in Japan through photography by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #15

    Compact car parked on stairs surrounded by dense green trees, illustrating daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #16

    Traditional Japanese dancers in colorful attire descending stone steps surrounded by lush greenery in daily life Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #17

    A man pulling on a bright green Adidas sweatshirt on a busy street, capturing daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #18

    Elderly man walking near a street advertisement in a Japanese urban setting showing daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #19

    Colorful red umbrellas in an outdoor setting capturing daily life in Japan through photographer Shin Noguchi’s lens

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #20

    Person with curly hair photographed from behind at night against large green tree, depicting daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #21

    Two people sitting on benches near a panda playground ride, capturing daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #22

    Golf carts covered in rain protection lined up on a green course, depicting daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #23

    Night scene of daily life in Japan showing a bright silhouette of a police officer with fireworks in the background.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #24

    Person wearing traditional mask raising hands in a crowd during a cultural event, showing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #25

    Two people waiting at a crosswalk at night in an urban setting, capturing daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #26

    Person lying on fall leaves in a park, capturing a moment of daily life in Japan with vibrant red and yellow foliage around.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #27

    Person wearing an apron peeking into a hedge along a quiet street in daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #28

    Sunlight streaming through trees onto a quiet pathway in a serene Japanese garden showing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #29

    Man eating noodles leaning over a wooden bench outside a traditional building showing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #30

    Shadow of a person holding a bird with another bird flying nearby, capturing daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #31

    Two children resting in a traditional Japanese room with tatami mats, showcasing daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #32

    Elderly man with umbrella crossing a busy urban street, capturing daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #33

    Two police officers checking a man on a city street near a Halloween pumpkin decoration in daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #34

    Children playing on bright green walls in an urban setting, capturing daily life in Japan through vibrant photography.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #35

    Two Japanese girls with unique hairstyles crossing a busy street, illustrating daily life in Japan by Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #36

    Young girl in traditional kimono surrounded by greenery and stone markers, capturing daily life in Japan photography.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #37

    Child's red toy car on a large pedestrian crossing capturing daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #38

    Person climbing ladder to rooftop of a concrete building, depicting daily life in Japan by photographer Shin Noguchi.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #39

    Person sleeping on the floor of a busy train station platform, capturing daily life in Japan through photography.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

    #40

    Man in a suit sitting on a bench in a tiled urban park with a pigeon walking nearby, daily life in Japan.

    shinnoguchiphotos Report

