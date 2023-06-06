We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won "AAP Magazine #31: Portrait". They come from 14 different countries and 4 continents.

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000. All winners will have their work showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #31 Portrait.

Selecting the winners was certainly not an easy task, but in the end, we hope you will all enjoy this collection of captivating portraits!

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com