In the fast-moving world of social media, @121clicks has carved out a space where photography is celebrated as art in its purest form. Curated by Venkat from India, the page brings together powerful works from photographers all around the globe, offering a window into diverse cultures, emotions, and perspectives.

The account does more than showcase beautiful images — it tells stories. What sets the page apart is its commitment to variety and inclusivity, creating a global gallery where both emerging and established artists can shine. Over time, it has grown into more than just an Instagram feed, becoming a community that reminds us of photography’s unique power to connect, inspire, and preserve moments.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | 121clicks.com

#1

Photo By Benjamin Wolf

Shadow of a cat and a bird on an orange brick wall, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #2

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Stacked animal statues of a duck, sheep, and cow in a grassy field, featured on an Instagram page collecting stunning photos.

    #3

    Photo By Mathias Wasik

    White duck wearing red boots standing on an NYPD police car, a stunning photo shared on an Instagram page worldwide.

    #4

    Photo By Benjamin Wolf

    Black cat framed by red wall with circular hole, pink flowers below, and a small bird on top under a clear blue sky, stunning photo.

    #5

    Photo By Rarindra Prakarsa

    Silhouetted boy jumping by river with stunning photos from around the world showing iconic historic architecture at sunset.

    #6

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Dog resting under a car with exhaust pipes above, captured in a stunning photo from around the world collection.

    #7

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Silhouetted person creating large soap bubbles at sunset among a crowd in a stunning travel photo from around the world.

    #8

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Giraffes peeking over a barrier at a wildlife park, captured in a stunning photo from around the world.

    #9

    Photo By Juan Solís

    Sunset silhouette of a traditional Japanese torii gate in water, featured in stunning photos from around the world.

    #10

    Photo By Serkan Tekin

    Person mid-air jumping between white buildings under blue sky, a stunning photo showcasing action and architecture.

    #11

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Man in blue shirt with colorful parrot wings at sunset, one of the stunning photos from around the world on Instagram.

    #12

    Photo By Lu Hasegawa

    Swan swimming on reflective water surrounded by stunning autumn foliage, featured in a world photography collection.

    #13

    Photo By Pranay Pariyar

    Woman in an orange outfit sitting on stairs speaking on phone, a man reclines nearby in a stunning photo from around the world.

    #14

    Photo By Lu Hasegawa

    Stunning photo of snow-capped mountain reflected in lake framed by vibrant red autumn leaves from Instagram collection.

    #15

    Photo By Serkan Tekin

    Black and white cat peeking from behind a pole on a city sidewalk, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #16

    Photo By Serkan Tekin

    Vintage Coca-Cola ad showing a woman drinking soda, held by a vendor wearing a white uniform and hat.

    #17

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Person in leopard print shirt looking at a giraffe through a window, a stunning photo from around the world.

    #18

    Photo By Helena Georgiou

    Man in suit standing near a windswept tree in a field, featured on an Instagram page with stunning photos worldwide.

    #19

    Photo By Joaquín Pastor Genzor

    Silhouette of a person walking past geometric shadows on a bright yellow wall, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #20

    Photo By Juan Solís

    Stone bridge leading to a small shrine surrounded by vibrant autumn trees in a stunning photo from around the world.

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the view across the Kishun Bridge to the Benten-sha Shrine at Eikan-do Temple in Kyoto. I've been there several times but not in Autumn, regrettably

    #21

    Photo By Pranay Pariyar

    Two people on stone steps near a wall with colorful mural, featured on Instagram page collecting stunning photos worldwide.

    #22

    Photo By Pranay Pariyar

    Man walking past white sheets laid out to dry on a brick surface in a stunning photo from around the world collection.

    #23

    Photo By Suresh Naganathan

    Group of workers in yellow rain gear cleaning a wet walkway, captured in a stunning photo from around the world.

    #24

    Photo By Suresh Naganathan

    Women in pink saris walking on rocky shore with city skyline in background, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #25

    Photo By Niko Lator

    Child holding balloons in front of a textured red wall, featured in a stunning photo from around the world collection.

    #26

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    A dog resting on a concrete bench in an urban area, featured in stunning photos collected from around the world.

    #27

    Photo By Mathias Wasik

    Person in a yellow coat hailing a taxi on a city street, featured in stunning photos from around the world.

    #28

    Photo By Lu Hasegawa

    Snow-covered bamboo forest path framed by tall green stalks in a stunning photo from around the world collection.

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this is in the Bamboo Grove in Arashiyama on the outskirts of Kyoto

    #29

    Photo By Melahat Ünel

    A bent tree near two people sitting on a bench and a woman walking, featured in stunning photos from around the world Instagram page.

    #30

    Photo By Melahat Ünel

    Cat leaping over a puddle with its reflection visible, featured in stunning photos from around the world collection.

    #31

    Photo By Helena Georgiou

    Person standing between tall trees in a foggy forest captured in stunning photos from around the world.

    #32

    Photo By Ovidiu Șelaru

    Silhouette of a man in a hat standing near a building with a Nam Kee sign in a stunning photo from around the world.

    #33

    Photo By Mirko Saviane

    Silhouette of a person walking through an alley with contrasting shadows and vibrant building colors in a stunning photo.

    #34

    Photo By Juan Solís

    Snow-covered mountain during sunset with frozen lake in foreground, featured on Instagram page collecting stunning photos.

    #35

    Photo By Phatsakorn Bundasak

    Old tree stump in a lush green park with large trees, part of stunning photos from around the world collection.

    #36

    Photo By Lu Hasegawa

    Person walking on a narrow suspension bridge surrounded by stunning autumn foliage in a breathtaking nature photo.

    #37

    Photo By Serkan Tekin

    Two men sitting on a sidewalk resting beside a red scooter, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #38

    Photo By Mathias Wasik

    Woman in a yellow coat and white hat standing near yellow taxis in a city street, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #39

    Photo By Mathias Wasik

    Woman wearing glasses with a large white parrot on her shoulder, captured in a stunning photo from around the world.

    #40

    Photo By Sammya Brata Mullick

    Two dogs on blue stairs in a vivid street scene featured in stunning photos from around the world on Instagram.

    #41

    Photo By Nikodemus Widjaja

    Silhouettes of people walking up stairs beside a red wall under clear blue sky in a stunning photo from around the world.

    #42

    Photo By Chu Việt Hà

    Shadow of a person cast on a textured wall with a passerby walking in a brightly lit urban setting, stunning photos.

    #43

    Photo By Juan Solís

    Stunning photo of autumn tree with red leaves by a serene river, featured on a global photo Instagram page.

    #44

    Photo By Serkan Tekin

    Man feeding a large bird by the waterfront, showcasing stunning photos from around the world with cityscape in the background.

    #45

    Photo By Niko Lator

    Man walking up a staircase against a white brick wall, featured in stunning photos from around the world collection.

    #46

    Photo By Niko Lator

    Minimalist balcony with red flowers on yellow and white striped wall, featured in stunning photos from around the world collection.

    #47

    Photo By Niko Lator

    Minimalist photo of a wall lamp casting a shadow on a white wall with a bright blue sky and ocean in the background.

    #48

    Photo By Helena Georgiou

    Minimalist black and white photo of a person walking among tall, leafless trees, showcasing stunning photos from around the world.

    #49

    Photo By Gustavo Gomes (Gustavo Minas)

    Shadowed people lean against a stone pillar, showcasing stunning photos from around the world in urban light.

    #50

    Photo By Sammya Brata Mullick

    Colorful traditional mask and costume emitting smoke in a stunning photo featured on a popular Instagram page.

