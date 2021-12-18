My name is Christine and I'm a mountain-obsessed hiker, adventurer, and elopement photographer living in the German Alps with my husband. When I'm not out exploring, I'm also running an elopement photography business where I get to work with couples who love being outside just as much as I do.

I've hiked and explored from Alaska to Austria, but something about Switzerland just hits differently. No matter how many times I go, my mind is blown every single time.

These pictures may make you book a flight ASAP!

More info: Instagram | madeinthemountainsphoto.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

29points
Christine Madeux
POST
View more comments

Scott (my husband) and I are two Americans living next to the German, Swiss, and Austrian Alps. We moved from Idaho to southern Germany due to our desire to live and work close to some of the most beautiful mountains on earth. Over three years into that life-changing decision, and we haven’t regretted it for a minute.
#2

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

27points
Christine Madeux
POST
View more comments
#3

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

24points
Christine Madeux
POST
Badulesia
Badulesia
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eiger, NE face (Switzerland). The left light is possibily Mittellegi hutte. Right light from a bivouac in the face ?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Growing up, I had never dreamed of climbing mountains. To the contrary, I actually lived in one of America’s flattest states, Indiana. When I was 15 though, I came across a photo of Grindelwald, Switzerland and something in that moment clicked. I needed places like that in my life. I began to pursue jobs all over, from working on trail construction in Glacier National Park, Montana, and throughout Northwest Colorado to Alaska and Germany. Over the years, my passion for the outdoors has continued to grow. Sharing that with others through hiking + photography has brought me so much fulfillment!
#4

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

24points
Christine Madeux
POST
#5

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

23points
Christine Madeux
POST
Alvin Chip
Alvin Chip
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one of my bucket list is to go here

3
3points
reply

Whether it's sunrise hikes, afternoon picnics, alpine lake swims, stargazing…you name it. The more time my husband and I spend outside, the more we realize there’s nowhere else we’d rather be. 

I'm also an alps elopement photographer. As an American photographer based in the German Alps, I jumped into the elopement space not long after planning my own wedding a few years back. You can check out my wedding photographs here.

#6

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

22points
Christine Madeux
POST
View more comments
#7

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

22points
Christine Madeux
POST
Summer Mason
Summer Mason
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imma go ahead and pack my bags now

1
1point
reply
#8

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

22points
Christine Madeux
POST
#9

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

22points
Christine Madeux
POST
Helen Davies
Helen Davies
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The expression on that one goat on the right is priceless!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

20points
Christine Madeux
POST
McSydney
McSydney
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one makes me dizzy. It’s like the world is upside down.

1
1point
reply
#11

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

19points
Christine Madeux
POST
GSMountainWolf
GSMountainWolf
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NO ONE IS STOPPING ME FROM GOING HERE, I KNOW FOR SURE IM COMING HERE HEHEHEHHEHEHHEHHHEEHEH

3
3points
reply
#12

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

18points
Christine Madeux
POST
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, there is so much going on in this scene that it requires some time to take it all in.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

18points
Christine Madeux
POST
#14

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

16points
Christine Madeux
POST
View more comments
#15

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

15points
Christine Madeux
POST
#16

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

14points
Christine Madeux
POST
#17

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

14points
Christine Madeux
POST
#18

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

13points
Christine Madeux
POST
#19

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

12points
Christine Madeux
POST
Dorothy Cloud
Dorothy Cloud
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can just imagine that building up layer by layer.

1
1point
reply
#20

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

10points
Christine Madeux
POST
#21

18 Photos Of The Swiss Alps That Will Make You Want To Visit Asap

Report

9points
Christine Madeux
POST
Rod Best
Rod Best
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I lived in Switzerland for 10 years and share your obsession of the alps. I was lucky enough to live near Lake Geneva with views to the French Alps and on a good day we could see Mont Blanc. I could look at the mountains for hours. Miss the Alps a lot. Australia has nothing like it to compare.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!