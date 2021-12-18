9Kviews
The Swiss Alps: A Place That Blows My Mind Every Single Time I Visit It (21 Pics)
My name is Christine and I'm a mountain-obsessed hiker, adventurer, and elopement photographer living in the German Alps with my husband. When I'm not out exploring, I'm also running an elopement photography business where I get to work with couples who love being outside just as much as I do.
I've hiked and explored from Alaska to Austria, but something about Switzerland just hits differently. No matter how many times I go, my mind is blown every single time.
These pictures may make you book a flight ASAP!
More info: Instagram | madeinthemountainsphoto.com
Scott (my husband) and I are two Americans living next to the German, Swiss, and Austrian Alps. We moved from Idaho to southern Germany due to our desire to live and work close to some of the most beautiful mountains on earth. Over three years into that life-changing decision, and we haven’t regretted it for a minute.
Growing up, I had never dreamed of climbing mountains. To the contrary, I actually lived in one of America’s flattest states, Indiana. When I was 15 though, I came across a photo of Grindelwald, Switzerland and something in that moment clicked. I needed places like that in my life. I began to pursue jobs all over, from working on trail construction in Glacier National Park, Montana, and throughout Northwest Colorado to Alaska and Germany. Over the years, my passion for the outdoors has continued to grow. Sharing that with others through hiking + photography has brought me so much fulfillment!
Whether it's sunrise hikes, afternoon picnics, alpine lake swims, stargazing…you name it. The more time my husband and I spend outside, the more we realize there’s nowhere else we’d rather be.
I'm also an alps elopement photographer. As an American photographer based in the German Alps, I jumped into the elopement space not long after planning my own wedding a few years back. You can check out my wedding photographs here.
NO ONE IS STOPPING ME FROM GOING HERE, I KNOW FOR SURE IM COMING HERE HEHEHEHHEHEHHEHHHEEHEH
I lived in Switzerland for 10 years and share your obsession of the alps. I was lucky enough to live near Lake Geneva with views to the French Alps and on a good day we could see Mont Blanc. I could look at the mountains for hours. Miss the Alps a lot. Australia has nothing like it to compare.
Christine, these photos are beautiful. They make me feel like inhaling deeply to catch that fresh air.
Thank you for the kindest words. I always hope people can feel a little piece of what I felt while out hiking. Switzerland's scenery is perfect.
I've been and I loved it. Just loved it. My friends live in Konstanz so I get to nip over the border when I visit them :).
ah no way! That's not too far from me :D
I took a train ride through Switzerland once, on my way to Italy, and it was THE MOST MIND-BOGGLINGLY AWESOME EXPERIENCE!!! Not just that the Alps were so amazingly high and gorgeous and the valleys were so steep and it was all right next to the train tracks and not miles away, and it wasn't just that the villages were all heartbreakingly beautiful and charming, but also that amidst all these towering gray mountains the valleys and mountainsides were the kind of lurid brilliant emerald green that doesn't exist here! OMG I need to go back, but I don't dare travel yet...
Oh my goodness, that had to be absolutely phenomenal to travel by train between the two! My husband and I always road-trip, but the railways catch such gorgeous little corners not even the roads travel through. I hope you get to go back and have a magical experience there again!
There's a reason some people go nuts over trains, and some go as far as spending their entire vacation on trains... just sitting there comfortably, having food and drink provided, and looking out the window. I know someone who does this, and I don't get to criticize him because I'm a serious birdwatcher.
Lovely places! But it would be be appreciated if you could add the name of the places where the photos were taken.
Thanks Isabella! I tend to shy away from taking locations just because I've seen how many beautiful locations have been ''loved to death'' after one internet photo blowing up. I used to work doing trail and wildlife conservation in the US on public lands, and I've seen how location tagging can play a huge role in damaging an area. I hope to encourage people to explore + find places on their own because there are countless stunning spots to go, not just the ones in my photos. :)