Hi everyone, my name is Zoltan. I’m a portrait and wedding photographer based in Eastbourne, East Sussex, and in my spare time, I love photographing dogs, especially in the autumn when we have all those beautiful colors around us.

Parks and gardens and woodlands can provide such beautiful backgrounds for portraits. The weather can be a little bit unpredictable and we often have to reschedule our sessions, but it’s so worth it in the end. I love meeting those cute doggies and their lovely owners and it gives me great pleasure when I hear how much they like the images of their four-legged best friends.

You can find my other on Bored Panda by clicking here and here.

Without further ado, here are some of my favorite autumn dog portraits I have taken over the years. I hope you like them!

