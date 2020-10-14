12Kviews
Here are 20 Of My Favorite Photographs Of Dogs Playing In Autumn
Hi everyone, my name is Zoltan. I’m a portrait and wedding photographer based in Eastbourne, East Sussex, and in my spare time, I love photographing dogs, especially in the autumn when we have all those beautiful colors around us.
Parks and gardens and woodlands can provide such beautiful backgrounds for portraits. The weather can be a little bit unpredictable and we often have to reschedule our sessions, but it’s so worth it in the end. I love meeting those cute doggies and their lovely owners and it gives me great pleasure when I hear how much they like the images of their four-legged best friends.
Without further ado, here are some of my favorite autumn dog portraits I have taken over the years. I hope you like them!
More info: Instagram | thesoulofmylens.co.uk | Facebook
Taz
Looks like the photographer is going to get attacked with love.
Barney
Hugo
Such a cute Doberman puppy, I am glad it is all natural and doesn't have cropped ears and tail.
Barney, Sid And Olive
The puggle looks like he just went to a party and didn't know anyone there.
Tuppance
Shyla
Arnie
Gizmo And Bailey
Enjoy getting dirty and gonna enjoy the bath afterwards too!
What an adorable collection! These pictures show dogs being dogs, doing what they like to do and what befits their nature. I like this kind of photos much better than those artificial studio images, let alone those with dogs or other animals dressed in stupid costumes. If I had a pet and wanted photos of it, I'd hire you in an instant. You are a fantastic photographer.
Thank you very much for your kind comments guys. I'm happy you like the images ;)
zolikecskes love
zolikecskes Good response!
zolikecskes -
The best.
