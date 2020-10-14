Hi everyone, my name is Zoltan. I’m a portrait and wedding photographer based in Eastbourne, East Sussex, and in my spare time, I love photographing dogs, especially in the autumn when we have all those beautiful colors around us.

Parks and gardens and woodlands can provide such beautiful backgrounds for portraits. The weather can be a little bit unpredictable and we often have to reschedule our sessions, but it’s so worth it in the end. I love meeting those cute doggies and their lovely owners and it gives me great pleasure when I hear how much they like the images of their four-legged best friends.

You can find my other on Bored Panda by clicking here and here.

Without further ado, here are some of my favorite autumn dog portraits I have taken over the years. I hope you like them!

More info: Instagram | thesoulofmylens.co.uk | Facebook

#1

Taz

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Andres Tejeda
Andres Tejeda
Community Member
1 year ago

Looks like the photographer is going to get attacked with love.

#2

Barney

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 year ago

Barney is living up to his Irish name and soaking up a little bit of green.

#3

Hugo

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Andres Tejeda
Andres Tejeda
Community Member
1 year ago

Such a cute Doberman puppy, I am glad it is all natural and doesn't have cropped ears and tail.

#4

Barney, Sid And Olive

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
ruthenium the ruther
ruthenium the ruther
Community Member
1 year ago

The puggle looks like he just went to a party and didn't know anyone there.

#5

Tuppance

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
kuyomi
kuyomi
Community Member
1 year ago

omg fluffy baby!!!

#6

Shyla

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
KC Lancaster
KC Lancaster
Community Member
1 year ago

Love his hat;)

#7

Arnie

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 year ago

I love his bow tie.

#8

Gizmo And Bailey

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Elaine Dodge
Elaine Dodge
Community Member
1 year ago

Enjoy getting dirty and gonna enjoy the bath afterwards too!

#9

Lily

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
KC Lancaster
KC Lancaster
Community Member
1 year ago

So happy!

#10

Hugo

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Andrea Peng
Andrea Peng
Community Member
1 year ago

ARFARF! Look hooman! Me caught it!

#11

Basil

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 year ago

He's adorable!

#12

Fizz, Lexie And Tilda

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
KC Lancaster
KC Lancaster
Community Member
1 year ago

Lexie's totally at ease, but Tilda looks ready to bolt...

#13

Flo

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
ruthenium the ruther
ruthenium the ruther
Community Member
1 year ago

"I've got my eye on you!"

#14

Jock

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 year ago

Jock looks so cuddly!

#15

Tilda

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
actaully...nevermind
actaully...nevermind
Community Member
1 year ago

Reminds me of my pup...Rip buddy

#16

George

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Lorrie Kundrat
Lorrie Kundrat
Community Member
1 year ago

Aww the love in those eyes

#17

Hailey

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Hailey Hall
Hailey Hall
Community Member
1 year ago

Im named Hailey too! :D (spelled the same)

#18

Shyla

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
KC Lancaster
KC Lancaster
Community Member
1 year ago

Awesome ears!

#19

Lilly

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
actaully...nevermind
actaully...nevermind
Community Member
1 year ago

bootiful doggo

#20

Lola

Zoltan Attila Kecskes
KC Lancaster
KC Lancaster
Community Member
1 year ago

Sweet side-eye with a smile:)

