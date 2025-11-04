ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe to be a woman is to be hollowed out — scraped clean, bent, and worshiped in pieces. Or maybe to be a woman is to sing. To smile at a sonogram, to cradle the soft pulse of her own becoming.

GUTTER DUCHESS is a photographic series that dares to hold both truths at once. It knows that every woman is two — the tender and the feral, the sacred and the profane — and that both deserve to be seen.

Through portraits of myself and the women who shape my world, GUTTER DUCHESS explores the magnetic pull of feminine essence — brutal yet welcoming, fractured yet whole. It is a visual hymn to emerging womanhood: matriarchal power bound ferociously by love.

More info: all-about-photo.com

#1

Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

© F. Bessma Rhea

    #2

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #3

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #4

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #5

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #6

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #7

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #8

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #9

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #10

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #11

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #12

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #13

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #14

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #15

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #16

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

    #17

    Gutter Duchess: A Fierce Photographic Ode To The Duality Of Womanhood By F. Bessma Rhea

    © F. Bessma Rhea

