BoredPanda
Wedding Photographer Doesn’t Show Up, Asks For Legal Advice After Newlyweds Threaten To Sue
Occasions, Wedding

Wedding Photographer Doesn’t Show Up, Asks For Legal Advice After Newlyweds Threaten To Sue

Doing business as a freelancer or a self-employed person comes with a lot of freedom, but equally a lot of risk. From dealing with hostile clients to understanding taxes and complex contracts, there is little room for error and a lot of things that can go wrong.

A netizen reached out to the internet for advice after being hired as a wedding photographer and then not showing up. Netizens shared some advice and harsh truths with the photographer. We reached out to the person who posted the story via private message and we will update the article when they get back to us.

Not showing up is a pretty bad thing to do if someone has hired you for a job

Image credits: Luis Quintero / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one photographer wanted legal advice after the wedding they were working on kept changing locations

Image credits: Theo Decker / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cmonman1993

Image credits: Cytonn Photography / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Contracts are important even if we don’t always read them

While this person was right to reach out for legal advice, the reality is that they might need a proper lawyer in this case. As many of the commenters noted, a contract is a contract, not something one can just break easily and without repercussions. After all, if we treated contracts as mere “suggestions,” large segments of society would fall apart quickly.

Interestingly, humans have been using contracts roughly since some of our ancestors stopped being hunter-gatherers and started practicing agriculture. After all, growing and harvesting crops takes time, months even, so there already was a need to make commitments for work, payment and food.

Similarly, verbal agreements might be ok with a trusted friend or family member, but with a stranger, it can easily turn into a case of he-said, she-said, with no way of ascertaining the truth. We have records of Sumerian contracts that are over six thousand years old, covering things like the sale of land and a house.

Most legal systems from then on had ample laws and regulations around how to draw up contracts and the responsibilities of both parties. Indeed, while you might not be staring at paperwork every single day, if you have a “real” job, chances are you’ve signed a contract. The same is true for any lease, loan, rental agreement and really anything else.

Image credits:  fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo)

If you agree to something, it’s important to follow through

This is all to say that many of us, like this photographer, have perhaps gotten a bit too comfortable with assuming contracts are just some formality. Most of us don’t perhaps read through a contract for “simple” things when switching apartments or starting a new job, but this story should be a reminder of why that is quite important.

Because, as many of the commenters note, the photographer did agree and sign the document. Yes, the “happy couple” changed locations so frequently, but there was an understanding that the wedding would be held further away from the photographer. It’s not unreasonable to assume someone you hire can actually transport themselves. The conditions and pay weren’t great, but the photographer had free will and wasn’t under duress when they decided to agree.

After all, you wouldn’t sign on to do a job you weren’t actually capable of doing. If the couple had offered to organize transportation then didn’t handle it, the photographer would be off the hook. Unfortunately, this is going to have to be a learning moment for them. It might cost a bit, but better learn this lesson now and not in the future when the penalties might be a lot higher.

People did their best to give some advice

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Bexxxx
Bexxxx
Bexxxx
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Ooof. Rock and a hard place. While I certainly empathize with OP, they should have kept reaching out to the couple when they knew they couldn’t make it. It really sucks the husband couldn’t be bothered to check his messages when it was about something as important as the wedding, but……OP did sign a contract. I would have texted and called several times a day until I reached them. But the couple sound pretty unreasonable too. ESH, but I’d rather take OP out for a coffee than the wedding couple.

the sixthgirl
the sixthgirl
the sixthgirl
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Sad that the couple thinks not having a photographer "ruined" their wedding. Huge disappointment, yes, but photos are significantly less important than the life you create together.

