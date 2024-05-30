Person Doesn’t Get Paid For A Week’s Work, Sets Up Petty Revenge
Gig work has many advantages, including the ability to choose projects that align with your skills and interests and greater control of your schedule.
However, it often comes with various challenges such as a lack of job security, limited access to traditional benefits like health insurance and retirement plans, or, in the case of Reddit user Sloppypantsmama, not getting paid.
Speaking to the platform’s ‘Petty Revenge‘ community, the person recalled a time when they spent a whole week painting for a client they met through Craigslist only to receive a measly $37. Luckily, they found a way to get the last word!
Image credits: Wahyu Setiawan / unspalsh (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anete Lusina / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image source: Sloppypantsmama
