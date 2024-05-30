Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Doesn’t Get Paid For A Week’s Work, Sets Up Petty Revenge
Work & Money

Person Doesn’t Get Paid For A Week’s Work, Sets Up Petty Revenge

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Gig work has many advantages, including the ability to choose projects that align with your skills and interests and greater control of your schedule.

However, it often comes with various challenges such as a lack of job security, limited access to traditional benefits like health insurance and retirement plans, or, in the case of Reddit user Sloppypantsmama, not getting paid.

Speaking to the platform’s ‘Petty Revenge‘ community, the person recalled a time when they spent a whole week painting for a client they met through Craigslist only to receive a measly $37. Luckily, they found a way to get the last word!

Image credits: Wahyu Setiawan / unspalsh (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anete Lusina / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Sloppypantsmama

The story has received a variety of colorful reactions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda