Guy Gets Backed Online For Pinning A Photo Of Son’s DNA Test On The Wall As A Result Of His Parents’ Mistrust Of His Wife

We often overlook the fact that our parents are only humans, and as most would probably agree, humans aren’t usually all that great.

We grow up believing that because someone raised us, it implies that they can do no wrong – however, this kind of mentality is false and tends to hinder our later lives.

We idolize our old folks, whereas in reality it’s their first time on Earth too, and just because they are our parents, this doesn’t mean we have to respect them and their poor morals.

It just so happens that some people are fortunate enough to grow up in loving and supportive homes, while others suffer lifelong wounds at the hands of their own relatives, so whether you want to create boundaries, cut them off completely, or as in this case, show a little pettiness – remember, you don’t have to endure their antics.

More info: Reddit

In some cases, it’s necessary to give up on people – not because you don’t care, but rather because they’re not worth it

Image credits: Allie Towers Rice (not the actual image)

“AITA for having a photo of my son’s DNA test framed and hanging in the living room?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most well-liked communities, wondering whether he’s indeed a jerk for not taking down his son’s DNA test that he hung on his wall as a petty gesture to his disapproving parents. The post managed to garner nearly 17K upvotes, as well as 1.9K comments discussing the situation.

Parents cause an uproar after finding out this guy framed his son’s DNA test and hung it in his living room

Image source: u/altacci5378754

The man began his story by revealing that he and his now-wife tied the knot 9 months ago and that they also fell pregnant with a baby boy while they were engaged.

The author’s beloved partner is a former sex worker, and his folks were always “skeptical” about her and continuously questioned whether he was indeed sure about settling down with her.

When the couple finally announced their pregnancy, the guy’s parents went wild. They wanted a paternity test, and if the couple refused to obtain one, they even said they wouldn’t attend their wedding.

Image source: u/altacci5378754

Image credits: Travis Wise (not the actual image)

Image source: u/altacci5378754

The parents, unsurprisingly, did not attend the couple’s wedding; nonetheless, the author’s wife eventually opted to have the test done just to make a point and potentially foster a relationship with her son’s grandparents.

They began dropping by, and only recently did they realize the man had a picture of the DNA test up in the living room. Naturally, the parents inquired about it, and he said that it served as a reminder of the reason they had chosen not to attend his wedding.

His folks were livid and repeatedly asked him to take it down, claiming that he was being “too harsh,” but the man stood his ground and joked about the picture going well with the house’s decor.

They begged them to take it down once more, but then they set an ultimatum, telling the couple they wouldn’t be coming over until the picture was taken down.

Image source: u/altacci5378754

Image credits: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (not the actual image)

When the post gained some attention, the man decided to add some extra commentary. He explained that his wife doesn’t mind having the photo up; in fact, she finds it quite amusing. Nevertheless, she is still hurt by what the author’s parents had her go through.

What do you think about this situation? Would you take the photo down if you were in the author’s place?

Fellow community members shared their thoughts and opinions on the situation