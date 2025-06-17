ADVERTISEMENT

Today we’d like to introduce you to the photography of Adriana Ferrarese, who draws attention to the quiet, often overlooked details of everyday life. The author of multiple projects focusing on different locations and topics shared with us: “These photographs belong to larger series, each one exploring a place, a rhythm, or a situation through time.” Adriana’s work focuses on subtle shifts, small gestures, and unnoticed presences, revealing what she describes as “a certain tension or strangeness in the ordinary.”

Working both in black and white and color, Adriana uses vintage lenses paired with an older digital camera — not out of purism, but to achieve a raw, less polished image with a texture and presence that feels more grounded and closer to her perception of reality. This choice reflects her preference for a slower, more tactile approach, detached from the excesses of technological perfection.

With a background in creative documentary and over a decade of experience in film, Adriana brings a cinematic, introspective sensibility to her images. Since 2020, her photographic series have gained growing recognition through international competitions and exhibitions. Her approach blends ethnographic observation with emotional transposition, aiming to build a felt connection beyond language. 

Scroll down, and learn more about Ferrarese’s work and her thought-provoking photo series.

More info: Instagram | ceresafilmstudio.wordpress.com

#1

Man sitting with his back facing the camera, reflected on a shiny surface, with cinematic photos capturing everyday life.

From the series 'Suspended Summer'

adriana_s_pics Report

    #2

    Man carrying a large item on his head walking on cobblestone street in cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #3

    Man sitting alone on curb under dramatic shadows, captured in a cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese showcasing everyday life.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #4

    Black and white cinematic photo of people exploring unique rock formations and coastal caves in a natural landscape.

    From the series 'I left my heart in Milos'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #5

    Black and white cinematic photo showing a woman standing and a man sitting on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #6

    Black and white cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese showing people’s legs dangling over a wall with mountains in the background.

    From the series 'I left my heart in Milos'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #7

    Black and white cinematic photo of musicians playing tubas in a nighttime street scene, capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Processione al buio'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #8

    Woman sitting on a bench by the water, showcasing cinematic photos that highlight everyday life in a serene setting.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #9

    Group of men in hats gathered by a horse on a quiet street, captured in a cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #10

    Black and white cinematic photo of a horse-drawn carriage and palm trees at dusk, capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #11

    Black and white cinematic photo of people on a windy beach capturing everyday life moments by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'First Wind'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #12

    Black and white cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese capturing a serene moment on a rooftop with a scenic ocean view.

    From the series 'I left my heart in Milos'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #13

    Young woman in a patterned dress sitting by the water with a backpack, captured in a cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #14

    Woman standing near large modern metallic architectural sculptures in a cinematic photo capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Back to La Défense'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #15

    Cinematic photo of a bird in an ornate wooden cage on cobblestone street against colorful wall and door.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #16

    Two men sitting at a table near water with spiral sculptures in a cinematic black and white photo by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'Back to La Défense'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #17

    Black and white cinematic photo capturing people dancing and socializing on a covered terrace with a mountain backdrop.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #18

    Black and white cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese showing a vintage car driving by the ocean with waves crashing in the background

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #19

    Person walking along a blue wall with palm tree shadows, showcasing cinematic photos capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #20

    Black and white cinematic photo capturing a quiet beach between tall cliffs, showcasing everyday life details from above.

    From the series 'First Wind'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #21

    Cinematic photo of a lone figure walking on a vast misty plain under a dramatic cloudy sky by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'First Wind'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #22

    Black and white cinematic photo of ocean waves crashing against rocky cliffs capturing everyday life in nature.

    From the series 'I left my heart in Milos'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #23

    People sitting on the edge of a whitewashed building under clear sky in cinematic photos capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'I left my heart in Milos'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #24

    Black and white cinematic photo of bulls in a field with fern leaves overlay, offering a unique everyday life perspective.

    From the series 'Les Mauvaises herbes'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #25

    Silhouettes of musicians at sunset in a cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Processione al buio'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #26

    Cinematic photo of a canal with reflections and a person walking along the shadowed pathway beside old buildings.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #27

    Black and white cinematic photo of a family by the lake with mountains in the background capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #28

    Young people enjoying a sunny day by the lake, captured in a cinematic photo showing everyday life scenes.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #29

    Black and white cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese showing two people sitting on steps with a blurred bird flying in the foreground.

    From the series 'Back to La Défense'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #30

    Man sitting alone at a table in a peaceful urban courtyard captured in a cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'Back to La Défense'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #31

    Black and white cinematic photo of an old car driving by the ocean under a moody cloudy sky.

    From the series 'Cuban Variants'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #32

    Black and white cinematic photo of a man in sunglasses and cap on a beach with cabins under a cloudy sky

    From the series 'First Wind'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #33

    Black and white cinematic photo by Adriana Ferrarese showing a solitary person on a chair in a foggy, open landscape with a distant ship.

    From the series 'First Wind'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #34

    Man sitting alone on a bench casting a shadow in a minimalist courtyard featured in cinematic photos by Adriana Ferrarese.

    From the series 'I left my heart in Milos'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #35

    Black and white cinematic photo of a solitary tree and grazing cow on a hillside dotted with small flowers.

    From the series 'Les Mauvaises herbes'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #36

    Black and white cinematic photo of a religious procession at night capturing dramatic light and shadows.

    From the series 'Processione al buio'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #37

    Reflection of a woman taking a photo and a person walking a dog by the water, cinematic photo capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #38

    Black and white cinematic photo of a bald man in front of large cactus plants capturing everyday life moments.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #39

    Black and white cinematic photo of a person walking between glass panels reflecting urban architecture and everyday life.

    From the series 'Back to La Défense'

    adriana_s_pics Report

    #40

    Person floating alone in a clear blue pool surrounded by empty lounge chairs in a cinematic everyday life photo.

    From the series 'Suspended Summer'

    adriana_s_pics Report

