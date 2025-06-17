ADVERTISEMENT

Today we’d like to introduce you to the photography of Adriana Ferrarese, who draws attention to the quiet, often overlooked details of everyday life. The author of multiple projects focusing on different locations and topics shared with us: “These photographs belong to larger series, each one exploring a place, a rhythm, or a situation through time.” Adriana’s work focuses on subtle shifts, small gestures, and unnoticed presences, revealing what she describes as “a certain tension or strangeness in the ordinary.”

Working both in black and white and color, Adriana uses vintage lenses paired with an older digital camera — not out of purism, but to achieve a raw, less polished image with a texture and presence that feels more grounded and closer to her perception of reality. This choice reflects her preference for a slower, more tactile approach, detached from the excesses of technological perfection.

With a background in creative documentary and over a decade of experience in film, Adriana brings a cinematic, introspective sensibility to her images. Since 2020, her photographic series have gained growing recognition through international competitions and exhibitions. Her approach blends ethnographic observation with emotional transposition, aiming to build a felt connection beyond language.

Scroll down, and learn more about Ferrarese’s work and her thought-provoking photo series.

More info: Instagram | ceresafilmstudio.wordpress.com