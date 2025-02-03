This project has been a deeply personal and emotional journey that I could never have anticipated when I first began. The process of creating this series became a form of therapy—an essential tool in helping me navigate my grief. Rather than internalizing my emotions, photography allowed me to channel them into something tangible, something that ultimately helped me process and understand my feelings. It was through this process that I discovered how time can heal wounds, though not in the way I had expected. At first, I was photographing nearly every day, capturing anything that reminded me of my father. It was almost as if I was trying to hold on to him through each image. Over time, the images grew less frequent, which saddened me, but it also signified the natural distance that comes as grief begins to evolve. However, certain people, places, or memories will still trigger a cascade of images, bringing me back to this emotional space.