Lân Nguyen, or @19.xcv on Instagram, is a photographer and digital artist from Vietnam who now lives in the Netherlands. His art mixes photos with digital edits, creating simple yet captivating scenes. He often pairs silhouettes with colorful skies or clouds, turning ordinary moments into something special.

Lân’s unique style has earned him a large following online. His work shows how creativity can transform everyday images into surreal, dreamy scenes that stand out in a sea of photos.

More info: Instagram | 19xcv.nl | youtube.com

#1

Surreal dreamscape with silhouettes of leaves and insects against a full moon in a pink sky.

19.xcv Report

Bored Panda reached out to Lân to learn more about his creative process and journey. The artist shared that his interest in digital art, especially with sky and cloud elements, began with capturing sunset photos against clear skies. "I posted it on Instagram and people started to like it, but it was stagnating, so I slowly switched to sunsets with clouds to switch it up. But, after lots of photos, I started to see patterns in the clouds, and then I saw animal-shaped clouds. But, after taking those animal-shaped photos, I saw that it was a little bit hard to see. So, I used Photoshop to make it more clear. But, it was too 'fake,' so I never uploaded it.

"After a while, I switched to silhouettes, so I just needed to add a silhouette in a photo, timed the position of the moon/cloud correctly, and just made it more clear with Photoshop."
    #2

    Silhouette of a turtle with the moon as its shell in a surreal dreamscape against a twilight sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #3

    Silhouette of a person flying on a broom against a starry sky, transforming a photo into a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    When asked about his creative process, Lân mentioned that he uses a Sony A7 Mark III with a 24-70mm F4 lens to capture sunsets, and Adobe Photoshop for editing the photos.

    "My creative process is basically:

    1. Just go out and take photos of the sky/clouds;

    2. Adjust the photos i.e. more vibrant, give them more structure, more clear, etc.;

    3. Look at all the photos that I took and try to see patterns;

    4. Picking the photo where I see a pattern/figure;

    5. Use Photoshop to make the shapes more clear."
    #4

    Silhouette of a scorpion with its tail touching a crescent moon, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #5

    Silhouettes of a person and a dog jumping against a dreamy sky, embodying surreal dreamscape art.

    19.xcv Report

    For Lân, the most rewarding part is when people share their drawings or paintings inspired by his work. "Some people also tattooed my art on their body, and that's one of the biggest compliments that you can get as an artist. I also was featured in a newspaper which was picked out by a Chinese schoolbook publisher, and now kids in China are learning about me in their schoolbooks."

    #6

    Surreal dreamscape with a flamingo silhouette and pink cloud against a starry night sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #7

    Silhouette of an angel playing a crescent moon harp against a starry sky, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    "I would love for people to look at my art with joy and hope that they get inspired, or get a joyful feeling."

    If you liked his work, check out more of Lân Nguyen's artwork on his Instagram.
    #8

    Silhouette of a sheep on a hill against a dreamy sky, showcasing surreal dreamscapes artistry.

    19.xcv Report

    #9

    Silhouette of a rearing horse with a crescent moon in the sky, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #10

    Silhouette of a figure with a scythe on a cliff against a starry sky, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #11

    Silhouetted warriors with swords against a crescent moon and pastel sky, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #12

    Silhouette of a surreal hourglass with pink clouds inside, set against a twilight sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #13

    Silhouette of a matchstick with a surreal flame against a dreamy sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #14

    Silhouette of a cat with moon backdrop, creating a surreal dreamscape in the sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #15

    Silhouettes on a hill under crescent moon in surreal dreamscape photo with colorful clouds.

    19.xcv Report

    #16

    Surreal dreamscape of a silhouetted scale with the moon balanced, against a starry blue sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #17

    Silhouette of a burger on a tray against a starry sky, creating a surreal dreamscape effect.

    19.xcv Report

    #18

    Silhouette of an open padlock on a hand with a sunset sky and flying birds, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #19

    Silhouette of a hand holding a flower with a cloud resembling a rose against a starry sky, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #20

    Surreal dreamscape with boba tea silhouette against a twilight sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #21

    Silhouettes of two figures with a small plant against a surreal, dreamy pink and purple sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #22

    A surreal dreamscape with a silhouette of a cupcake featuring pink clouds against a starry sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #23

    Silhouette of a woman driving a car against a dreamlike sky, showcasing surreal dreamscape art transformation.

    19.xcv Report

    #24

    Silhouette of a high heel shoe blending into a moon, creating a surreal dreamscape effect.

    19.xcv Report

    #25

    Silhouette planter with cloud resembling a plant against a dreamy sky, showcasing surreal dreamscape art transformation.

    19.xcv Report

    #26

    Silhouette of a figure on a ship with a cannon, set against a dreamy sky with the moon and stars.

    19.xcv Report

    #27

    Silhouette of girl on ladder reaching for moon atop tree, creating a surreal dreamscape.

    19.xcv Report

    #28

    Silhouette of a serpent against a dreamy sky with lanterns, highlighting the surreal dreamscape art transformation.

    19.xcv Report

    #29

    Silhouetted mushrooms with moon in surreal dreamscape under a twilight sky.

    19.xcv Report

    #30

    Silhouette of a cat reaching for a crescent moon with a hand, creating a surreal dreamscape at dusk.

    19.xcv Report

