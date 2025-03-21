This Artist Transforms Ordinary Photos Into Surreal Dreamscapes With Silhouettes (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Lân Nguyen, or @19.xcv on Instagram, is a photographer and digital artist from Vietnam who now lives in the Netherlands. His art mixes photos with digital edits, creating simple yet captivating scenes. He often pairs silhouettes with colorful skies or clouds, turning ordinary moments into something special.
Lân’s unique style has earned him a large following online. His work shows how creativity can transform everyday images into surreal, dreamy scenes that stand out in a sea of photos.
More info: Instagram | 19xcv.nl | youtube.com
Bored Panda reached out to Lân to learn more about his creative process and journey. The artist shared that his interest in digital art, especially with sky and cloud elements, began with capturing sunset photos against clear skies. "I posted it on Instagram and people started to like it, but it was stagnating, so I slowly switched to sunsets with clouds to switch it up. But, after lots of photos, I started to see patterns in the clouds, and then I saw animal-shaped clouds. But, after taking those animal-shaped photos, I saw that it was a little bit hard to see. So, I used Photoshop to make it more clear. But, it was too 'fake,' so I never uploaded it.
"After a while, I switched to silhouettes, so I just needed to add a silhouette in a photo, timed the position of the moon/cloud correctly, and just made it more clear with Photoshop."
When asked about his creative process, Lân mentioned that he uses a Sony A7 Mark III with a 24-70mm F4 lens to capture sunsets, and Adobe Photoshop for editing the photos.
"My creative process is basically:
1. Just go out and take photos of the sky/clouds;
2. Adjust the photos i.e. more vibrant, give them more structure, more clear, etc.;
3. Look at all the photos that I took and try to see patterns;
4. Picking the photo where I see a pattern/figure;
5. Use Photoshop to make the shapes more clear."
For Lân, the most rewarding part is when people share their drawings or paintings inspired by his work. "Some people also tattooed my art on their body, and that's one of the biggest compliments that you can get as an artist. I also was featured in a newspaper which was picked out by a Chinese schoolbook publisher, and now kids in China are learning about me in their schoolbooks."
"I would love for people to look at my art with joy and hope that they get inspired, or get a joyful feeling."
If you liked his work, check out more of Lân Nguyen's artwork on his Instagram.