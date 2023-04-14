My name is Guido Gutierrez Ruiz and I am a traveler and photographer based in Madrid, Spain.

This past winter, I was going through the first photos that I posted on my Instagram, and seeing so many spots of Toronto, I decided it would be a cool project to compare how much (or little) has changed since I took these photos.

As you can see in the pictures below, there are many drastic changes that look completely different but I can assure you the pictures I took this year, 2023, I made sure to be standing in the exact same spot as I did back in 2013.

What do you think of this 10-year project? Hope you enjoy the comparisons! You can find more pictures on my Instagram. Enjoy!

