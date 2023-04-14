My name is Guido Gutierrez Ruiz and I am a traveler and photographer based in Madrid, Spain.

This past winter, I was going through the first photos that I posted on my Instagram, and seeing so many spots of Toronto, I decided it would be a cool project to compare how much (or little) has changed since I took these photos.

As you can see in the pictures below, there are many drastic changes that look completely different but I can assure you the pictures I took this year, 2023, I made sure to be standing in the exact same spot as I did back in 2013.

What do you think of this 10-year project? Hope you enjoy the comparisons! You can find more pictures on my Instagram. Enjoy!

#1

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
41 minutes ago

The loss of color is honestly depressing

#2

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#3

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#4

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
1 minute ago

I'd say they've spoilt the view but there was no view to spoil. Depressing.

#5

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#6

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#7

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I think it got more cartoony in 2023

#8

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#9

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#10

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#11

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#12

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#13

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
37 minutes ago

There are no more trees. That's horrible

#14

2014 vs. 2023

2014 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#15

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
#16

2013 vs. 2023

2013 vs. 2023

@guigurui
