Get ready to pause, smile, and maybe even rethink a few things—because Edd Lai, the artist behind the thoughtful and whimsical comic series ‘Bonus Context,’ is back on Bored Panda for the third time!

With his signature blend of minimalist art and quietly profound storytelling, Edd turns everyday objects, animals, and even plants into philosophers. His comics explore big themes like love, loneliness, identity, and meaning—all through gentle humor and a dash of existential curiosity.

Scroll down and enjoy 20 comics that prove sometimes the simplest illustrations can carry the deepest truths and if you’re curious to explore more of the series, make sure to check out our previous posts.

