Get ready to pause, smile, and maybe even rethink a few things—because Edd Lai, the artist behind the thoughtful and whimsical comic series ‘Bonus Context,’ is back on Bored Panda for the third time!

With his signature blend of minimalist art and quietly profound storytelling, Edd turns everyday objects, animals, and even plants into philosophers. His comics explore big themes like love, loneliness, identity, and meaning—all through gentle humor and a dash of existential curiosity.

Scroll down and enjoy 20 comics that prove sometimes the simplest illustrations can carry the deepest truths and if you’re curious to explore more of the series, make sure to check out our previous posts.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | bonuscontext.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Philosophical comic by artist shows two cats discussing domestication and freedom in a thought-provoking conversation.

bonusctx Report

    #2

    Philosophical comic featuring two parrots discussing the universe as a mathematical object in a cage.

    bonusctx Report

    #3

    Philosophical comic panels showing two boys discussing fairness and unfairness in life with ice cream outdoors.

    bonusctx Report

    #4

    Two birds in a philosophical comic with clever dialogue, reflecting the artist's unique life perspective style.

    bonusctx Report

    #5

    Philosophical comic featuring penguins discussing language, identity, and wishing to fly, illustrating thoughtful life perspectives.

    bonusctx Report

    #6

    Two geese in a park having a philosophical comic conversation that might make you look at life differently.

    bonusctx Report

    #7

    Two lizards discuss the challenges of being cold-blooded in a philosophical comic by an artist.

    bonusctx Report

    #8

    Comic with two wolves discussing hunting strategies, illustrating philosophical comics that make you look at life differently.

    bonusctx Report

    #9

    Comic strip of two seagulls discussing philosophical thoughts, illustrating humorous and thoughtful life perspectives.

    bonusctx Report

    #10

    Comic of two blackbirds discussing identity and uniqueness, illustrating philosophical comics that make you think differently about life.

    bonusctx Report

    #11

    Philosophical comic by artist shows vultures discussing the meaning of war, offering a reflective look at life and conflict.

    bonusctx Report

    #12

    Philosophical comic with cats discussing how humans overdo categorization of dogs and life complexities.

    bonusctx Report

    #13

    Two geese discuss tradition as a pattern and its significance in a philosophical comic about life perspectives.

    bonusctx Report

    #14

    Philosophical comic with two birds discussing unpredictability and behavior to survive predators and explain humans.

    bonusctx Report

    #15

    Philosophical comics discussing the Fermi paradox and life’s barriers with humor at a dining table conversation.

    bonusctx Report

    #16

    Philosophical comic exploring the definition of an island, encouraging a different perspective on life and concepts.

    bonusctx Report

    #17

    Philosophical comic showing two boys discussing the impermanence of human structures and time’s impact on life.

    bonusctx Report

    #18

    Cartoon of philosophical comics showing birds discussing phones and their impact on life and distraction.

    bonusctx Report

    #19

    Philosophical comic panels showing two birds debating the expression about seeing the forest and trees.

    bonusctx Report

    #20

    Artist creates philosophical comic showing a doctor advising a parent on irrational fear in a unique, thought-provoking way.

    bonusctx Report

