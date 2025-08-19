Someone asked “What’s the most petty thing a neighbor has done to you?” and netizens described some of the worst neighbors they’ve ever dealt with. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the truly pettiest and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

“Good fences make good neighbors” is one of those lines that gets thrown around, but sometimes one has to deal with folks next door so entitled that it becomes pretty clear why anyone would want a fence (and perhaps a guard dog) in the first place.

#1 Stole the windshield wipers off of my car. I caught him on a security camera stealing them one night.

Next day I went over to his house and told that some low life stole my d**n wipers. The look he gave me was priceless, don't think he liked me calling him a low life.

After I told him I had him on video he goes fine take them back and that was the last time I spoke to him.

#2 A dorm neighbor was a huge d**k and didn't care for anyone in the suite. So he did something like tip over his sub woofer, turn the music up and left for the weekend. The entire crew could feel it from our beds. I guess he didn't know that RA's have keys to the rooms. Maybe he also didn't know that you could get ejected from dorms.



F**k you Bosco. You t**d.

#3 Two years ago my husband and I had just bought our first house. I was so excited to finally have flower beds so I bought 5 purple tiger rose bushes and went out everyday to tend to them.



Our next door neighbor came over one day while I was watering my roses and decided to be a creeper. Asked if he could give me his number, started asking probing questions about my schedule like how long I was home alone, and kept hitting on me. I turned off the water and went inside, locked the door and called my husband because now there's a strange man walking through my yard that knows I'm home alone and won't accept my boundaries.



My husband came home and met the neighbor's wife in the driveway to explain what happened and how the guy was out of line.



Didn't see the guy again, but within days my roses started to shrivel up and die. I tried everything but I'm pretty sure he sprayed them with plant killer.



Karma's a b***h though because he got fired for sexually harassing a customer shortly after and his wife booted him out of the house.

#4 Oooh this is my time to shine...



Had a neighbour who was old and had bipolar episodes.



My neighbour changed the locks on our communal door which only allowed access to our flat and her flat, yet refused to inform us that she changed the locks.

She then refused to answer the phone to us or let us in then called the police on my partner when he broke in for breaking and entering.

Also tried to get us to pay for the new keys...



Same neighbour called the police on me when I was in the bath. I don’t know what she said to the police but answering the door to armed police whilst in a towel was not fun. Her reasoning for calling the police is that she thought I was being attacked and wouldn’t answer the door when she knocked. I didn’t hear her knock and I was in the bath the whole time so unsure what exactly she heard.



Same neighbour also called the fire brigade to our property twice claiming we had purposely started a fire in our flat, both times my partner and I were at work and had to come home to check that there was in fact no fire.



We couldn’t get WiFi installed in our flat (top floor) but our neighbour (bottom floor could) could so we shared our the WiFi bill 50/50. Neighbour would turn the WiFi off if we pissed her off, if she went away for a few days, if she wanted to spite us. She would change the password and then demand more money from us to change it back. When she moved out we cleared out her flat and found letters from the internet company. She literally took our money but never paid the actual bill. I don’t know why they let her have internet for so long but alas.



Same neighbour filled up our own outside bin then called the council to complain we were overflowing our bin. The council believed her and provided an enforcement notice for causing waste in a communal area.



Also not petty but proves how much of a d**k she was: my partner asked our landlord for a private postbox as our post and takeaways kept getting stolen (from the building with only two flats in). Landlord said no because only us and the neighbour live here. Neighbour denied ever stealing our post and takeaways. Said neighbour was then arrested a week later for selling fraudulent tarot readings online but when the police arrested her they also found my partners bank card which we assumed just never got delivered and many other items that were addressed to us. Police did not prosecute because apparently could not prove that she actually stole them even though they were in her flat.



F**k you Jane.

#5 I had a neighbor who literally thought she owned the actual street and had some big beef with my landlord (she'd sued him several times for things that never made any sense). My landlord installed cameras because she took him to court so often and he needed proof that she was making stuff up.



She would mark down the time that I or any friends of mine arrived at or left my house and would sit in her driveway watching us.



Once, my landlord was going out of town and told me I was welcome to use his grill and have friends over (he lived next door to me). I did so, inviting maybe 5 friends, max, and we had a nice, mellow cook out. No loud music, no drunken debauchery or anything like that. True to form, the nosy neighbor called my landlord and told him that she was calling her lawyer and threatening legal action over our small party. Thankfully my landlord had footage of our gathering and deemed it all totally fine and completely within the bounds of what he'd invited me to do.



She sucked. F**k you, Sandra.

#6 Had a weird neighbor. Friendly at first but slowly got colder and colder. They had the same landlord as us.



We were going to have a neighbors back yard party with us, the neighbors on both sides and the neighbors across the alley. Only the weird neighbor declined. Everyone was bringin something, beer from across the alley, sides from most of the others. We were hosting so it was our job to grill some brats and host in the back yard. Had the charcoal grill fired up and put some store bought wood chips on at the end to give the sausages a smokey flavor. I'm stepping out of the kitchen with a big tray of raw meat when a firefighter pokes his head over the back gate.



Firefighter: "Hi, we've had a smoke complaint that you are burning trash or yard waste?"



Me: "God I hope not, I'm not that bad of a cook."



Firefighter: "May I come in and look at your fire?"



Me: "Uh, ok, let me put down this tray."



I let the guy in, he looks at our charcoal grill.



Firefighter: "Did you put anything other than charcoal and lighter fluid in this?"



Me: "Yeah, some of these wood chips from the grocery store."



Firefighter: "I hate to say this, but the city has an ordinance against any organic matter other than charcoal in grills."



Everyone: "What."



Firefighter: "Yeah, it's a dumb law and almost never comes up unless you are really burning yard waste or if you have a neighbor who has it in for you. I won't give you a citation, but I do have to stand here and watch to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before I go."



Me: "So I can't grill these dogs?"



Firefighter: "I'm afraid not."



I proceed to take the tray of raw meat into the house, pop them in the oven to broil and come out to hose down my grill until the whole thing is cold and wet. The firefighter left with an apology and thanked me for not getting mad at him for the bad news. Only one person within six houses wasn't there and I don't think any of my guests called the FD on our own party.

#7 Bought and moved into a condo and the previous owners apparently did not like cleaning. My third floor deck was green and growing things so went to my downstairs neighbors to let them know I wanted to power wash (note: nothing in condo bylaws prohibits this). First neighbor says of course, do whatever I need. But neighbor below me pitches a royal fit: how dare I inconvenience her? She’d have to move her furniture inside! Decks get dirty, that’s just how it goes. So I talk to the office (as does she) and she whines enough to get them to say no power washing but I can use a garden hose and scrub brush and (important later) soap. Well what would’ve been a 15 min power wash becomes an all day cleaning extravaganza of green soapy grossness going down to her deck. But is the neighbor satisfied? Oh no. She did not realize SOAP would be part of the deal. She is not pleased and come Monday morning is complaining to the office again. Thankfully they told her to shove it.



Runner up prize goes to the unknown neighbor who ran to the office as I was moving in to tell on me for having a doormat, which is, as I later learned, prohibited.

#8 He had a tree in his yard that threw a lot of shade on my side, which eventually killed everything that was growing there. So I spent a lot of time and money to plant a beautiful shade garden. He watched me the entire time, asking questions about the plants and how much they cost. The following spring, he cut the f*****g tree down.

#9 I was at this neighbourhood treasure hunt when I was around 11. It was in a big park with lot of trees and rocks, parking lot and a community centre next to it. Me and my neighbours kid both figured out final clue and sprinted towards the finish, only for me to 'accidentally' bumped by his dad and fall.



Still salty about it till this day.

#10 I live in a townhouse that has an adjacent townhouse on either side. The neighbours on one side are absolutely fantastic.



About two years ago, there were renters on the other side, where the adult male living there was some sort of tradesman who regularly left for work at 4.40am. Whenever he left he would slam his front (metal) gate closed, which would regularly wake me and my 4 year old daughter. (The gate is only about 10 metres from our bedroom windows.)



I wrote a very polite note, explaining that it was a problem and asking them if they could please close their gate quietly. To his credit his started leaving via the other exit.



About a month later, it was becoming clear that my front lawn was increasingly covered in dog p*o, so I set up a webcam to see where it was coming from. Very quickly it became clear that these neighbours were regularly opening their gate, letting the dog out to do its business, and then return home, with no attempt to clear it up.



I approached him one early evening as the dog returned home from its defecation excursion, and (again very politely) asked him and his wife to stop letting the dog leave its business on my front lawn. They denied it, despite the fact that I had just caught the dog in the act, and told them that I had video evidence of what their dog was doing.



That absolute arsehole decided that every morning he left for work thereafter he would literally slam his front gate using all his strength. Some people are human garbage. Thankfully they moved out only a couple of months later.

#11 My neighbhor would put on house music at loud volume (for his stereo) then leave for the night. It was mildly annoying in certain parts of my home.



So I bought some cerwin vega 15s, and played the same song back. Literally the same song, over and over and over..while I went on vacation for 4 days.



I'm not sure who was the bigger d**k but we both stopped doing it after that.



Later when he was throwing a party he asked if he could use my speakers cause "they loud af".

#12 About 10 years ago had a neighbor scream at me because I accidentally went on to his property a little bit when I was mowing the lawn. A grown man yelling at a 11 year old over a bit of cut grass...

#13 When I was a kid, my brother and I were playing catch in the yard. Our ball ended up in the neighbor’s yard (nowhere near the house like 5 feet into his grass) and I went to get it. He comes running outside yelling saying “If I ever see you on my grass again, I’m calling the cops.” No kidding. The whole get off my yard kid thing.

#14 We had our lot assessed and they put stakes in the ground on the property line. She pulled them up and moved them two inches over. It was very noticeable because they also made a small spray painted line along the stakes. I guess she didn’t think we would notice that the stakes were no longer on the line.

#15 Mine was a downstairs neighbor and they would constantly switch the drier plug to our outlet to charge our unit for drying their clothes.

#16 We were sort of that neighbor a few years ago. We were in the process of building our new house and had everything staked out before any of the groundwork started. I guess our neighbor thought we were too close to their property and had some city official come out to measure and in the process delayed our contractor.



Turns out we were 1 foot further away from their property than necessary and so, without even bothering to ask, our annoyed contractor picked up all the stakes and moved them 1 foot closer to the neighbor.

#17 Our neighbors CONSTANTLY complained for like 2 years about a tree in the back yard that looked like it was going to fall. They threatened to sue us if it did. Thing is, the tree was clearly on their property. Like by 5 feet.



Then one day during a strong storm, a huge, seemingly strong & healthy tree, smack dab in the middle of their front yard blows over onto their house. We went over the next day and helped them cut it up & remove it. They could barely make eye contact with us & never said thank you. They did shut up about the other tree though, that’s still standing to this day.

#18 Growing up, we had a neighbor with an immaculate lawn and home. He kept it that way by flicking his cigarette butts over the fence and into our yard. To him, we were just white trash.



One day, my mom picked up ALL the butts from our yard and flung them back into his yard. Problem solved. He never did it again.

#19 My college roommate and I had an ant problem. They got all over the trash bin, so we moved it from the garage to the yard in front of the house. Our neighbor left us a note saying it was unsightly and to please remove it. I handled the situation by putting a sticky Christmas bow on top of it to make it look nicer. My roommate was horrified (by me) and took it off. She then explained to the neighbor why we had it outside.



I'm not sure which one of us was pettiest - me or the neighbor.

#20 When we bought our place, my husband went next door to introduce himself to the new neighbor. Mr. C led with "I don't like dogs or children, y'all better be quiet!" and it didn't get better from there. (He also took down the no trespassing sign that the previous owners had put up. That sign only faced Mr. C's property.)



The pettiest thing he did was probably the day he cut our cable because he thought the provider didn't bury it quickly enough. (Mind you, it was entirely on our land.)



Or maybe the day he had a s**t fit because the movers took down a fence post to get their truck in, and inadvertently left it on Mr. C's lawn for 3-4 hours until they got the truck back out.



Perhaps it was the morning that he came banging on the door at 7:30 am, like there was some emergency, and had the gall to yell at my husband because he answered the door shirtless. The "emergency" was that the children walked to the bus stop on the right of way in front of his house. It's a dirt road, no sidewalk, and the other side of the road has a ditch and woods - not suitable for pedestrians. Mr. C made threatening noises about "teaching the girls a lesson" about staying out of his yard. And my husband lost.his.religion. Informed the old fart that the right of way extends 40 feet from the center of the road, per Georgia law, and that the old man better NEVER, EVER, EVER f**k with his children.



The only other time he ever spoke to me was to complain about the noise from a cookout we'd had. I told him that if he continued, I would have my timber cut, but only that between his house and the highway. Then we'd talk about noise...

#21 My upstairs neighbor (in an apartment) was peeved that I contacted the office about him and his loud wife. I had no contact with them directly. So this grown man waited until I took my 15 year old, blind, dying of cancer dog outside to relieve himself, and he came out to loudly bark and growl at my dog to scare him since he couldn’t see. Luckily, my dog didn’t care, but what a petty thing to do.

#22 Interesting story, kind of long but here goes.



When i was growing up , 40 years ago, we moved out of the projects to our first house, well it was a fixer upper and we did the work ourselves etc, i was 10 at the time, and we got a dog, a wonderful black lab, well my dads birthday comes, his 40th and my uncle decides to get him a goose as a joke gift, yes a live male white goose.



Well geese are not nice birds in general. And having a black lab with geese is... well .. not intuitive, a bird dog, with birds. lol



Well we had built a dog house in our yard but our dogs were always indoors and never lived outside, so it was an unused thing we were going to make into a goose house. So my uncle lets this goose loose in our yard and the dog goes right for it and chases it into that goos house. he turns and struts back to us saying how good am I, to us. But the goose not to be outdone shoots ut of the house and bites down on the dogs tail with his beak and will not let go. SO here is this black lab yelping around the yard flying at full speed with a goose in tow.







Eventually the goose lets go, and strangely enough after that day the goose and dog were best friends. And i do mean best friends, ater in life the dog got out when an idiot left the gate open and a car driven by a s*****g hit the dog, dislocating his hip. The dog needed surgery and a pin in his hip. Well when the dog came home from the vets he went out on our back porch to lay with hs inured hip which was wrapped up, in the nice warm sunlight. SO he does this and the goose comes half walk half fly up the steps and sits down right next to the dog and spreads a wing over the dogs hip. I kid you not, they laid like that every day for weeks, made the papers and everything.







Anyway, my dad saw an ad for a free female white goose in the paper so he gets it and sure as s**t they laid eggs and we had 3 babies, huey duey and luey ( how original i know) but al the neighborhood kids would come by and feed the geese, people loved them. but oe neighbor this old doirtbag decided he didnt like people walking by his property, so he filed a suit, and the town made us have to get all abutting neighbors permission to keep the geese, which iof course this a*****e wouldnt do, so we ended up giving the geese away to a bird sanctuary 5 states over, they sent a trcuk and we paid like 3 hundred bucks to have them come get them, 2 months after he forced them to leave he sold the house and moved away.







Still would have loved to punch that guy right in the face.

#23 I currently have a neighbor who blares his music so loudly at rattles my entire apartment. He's had numerous lease violations against him, hasn't paid his rent since last March, and thinks somehow he is punishing the apartment complex instead of everyone around him. Luckily the housing courts open back up soon and he has a date set for next month. The eviction moratorium has also made it really hard to get people into housing courts for other reasons. I will be glad when I no longer get home from work and see him chugging keystone ice outside at 8:00 in the morning while he's blaring music out of two dj speakers.

#24 Parked his ugly a*s truck on the street right in front of my house and left it there for a year.

#25 My neighbors play loud music and yell at each other quite frequently. Recently they realized they can turn the stereo into a PA and now scream obscenities at each other through the microphone. Lovely.

#26 Stolen my green trash can. What the f**k am I going to do? Go up to them and accuse them of doing it? They only had one, but I knew they f*****g did it, but what if I was wrong? Would have been mortifying. Just unbelievably petty and shady.

#27 Lived in a neighborhood for about a year that was also home to one of the city council members. This b***h would send notices to everyone for anything she didn't like and she'd try and sway the council to crack down on those she deemed the "worst" offenders. We earned a spot at the top of her shitlist because we put our garbage cans at the curb in the afternoon rather than the evening. None of us were going out after dark and dealing with rats springing out of the cans like tiny, flea-ridden missiles.



We didn't stop because legally, we weren't doing anything wrong. She was a stickler for making the neighborhood look fabulous even though most of the houses were in s****y condition and as mentioned earlier, the entire city had (probably still has) a really bad rat problem. So every week, we'd get a new notice from her, though she always tried to say it was from the council as a collective. Yes, she hand delivered that s**t.

#28 Called CPS on my family because we took a family vacation with our two older kids and let our youngest with special behavioral needs and violent outbursts spend the week with my mom. They did movies, swimming pools, children's museums, a food truck festival, and a fireworks show together in that time. He had a blast, and the rest of us got some badly needed respite. Neighbor thought it was blatant favoritism and reported us.

#29 It in was 2001, the neighbor wanted me to join an HOA. I had no interest. She contrived all these rules and insisted the neighborhood follow them. She would call the police, city inspectors, and everybody on anyone who didn't follow her rules. She finally got me a warning from the city on my house needing paint. In her vision she wanted earth tones and encouraged me to change the color of my house from a light powder blue, to a tan. I painted the house PURPLE. I sold it as a purple house.

#30 Called DCYF on us a week before Christmas when I was 32 weeks pregnant with my youngest. Apparently my husband bringing a 6 pack of beer home means he was caring for our then 3 year old and 18 month old drunk. The case was closed a week after the youngest was born. And yes that old miserable p***k still lives across the road from us.

#31 Poisoned my cat and a lot of other neighborhood cats. I still can’t get over him, he was a great cat. I loved him so much... that f*****g witch! Also called the cops on my family about a septic tank or something instead of coming to our door and talking about it like a person. (There was nothing wrong with the septic tank).

#32 Poison the area where she knew our chickens grazed. Right at the fence line, on *our side*. And yes, one of our chickens died because of that.

#33 Not me, but what the woman who did live in our house did to her neighbors.



We moved into a house up a long shared driveway. Our neighbors are an elderly couple and she has dementia. Sometimes she doesn't know where she is or what she is doing.



The new neighbor came over one sunday night to ask if he could put his wheely bin in the end of the drive so the rubbish truck could back up the drive to empty it as it would save him trying to move it to the road. I said that was no issue .

Turns out the old resident had her lawyers send the elderly couple a cease and desist letter over putting the rubbish bin in the driveway the first week after she moved in. No knock on the door and ask to stop or talking to them. Straight to get the lawyer involved.



We also found out she got upset about the neighbor with dementia wandering onto her driveway. Remembering she had dementia and didn't know what she was doing. So she put a chain across the driveway to stop her wandering into her property.

The chain was fitted and hung at about 8 inches off the ground and the first time the elderly lady wandered over she tripped on it and fell face first onto the drive, knocking several teeth out and breaking her hip. She spent some time in hospital and before she even got out of hospital,the elderly neighbor had a knock on the door from the police with a trespass notice............



All the neighbors were ecstatic when she left and we moved in. I met the woman once and she seemed Ok. But what sort of piece of s**t acts like that towards neighbors?

#34 Had his police cronies harass me and my family for weeks on end...called DCFS making false claims...pointed three security cameras into my house and yard...

#35 Put rotting vegetables under the roof rack on my dads car. Stunk like hell.



Threw balls of mud at our backyard. Doesn’t sound so bad but it was an insane amount of mud. Our backyard chairs were ruined.

#36 We lived intown when I was a kid and had a neighbor who owned a lot that spanned across the block, house on one side, huge maple trees and such through to the other street. They had a solid fence that was about 6.5 feet high around the entire perimeter and were adamant that no one should enter their yard at all. Fair enough, but our driveway was adjacent and we had a basketball hoop on the garage and every so often the ball would bounce over the fence. I would shimmy between the garage and fence and pull myself over, toss the ball back, and then climb the fence supports on the other side to get back. I was always careful not to damage anything.



Until the husband, who was older and whose kids were grown, saw me and started running out chasing after me every time he caught a glimpse of me out the window. He would watch for me. A couple of times he was working outside, hid nearby, and jumped out and grabbed me, pulling me into his house, and ejecting me out the front door. He eventually started bringing the ball inside his house if he happened to see it go over, and refused to give it back unless we walked around the entire block, knocked on his door, politely asked for the ball, and subjected ourselves to a berating lecture and apologized. I was just a 7 year old kid that wanted his ball back.



A few years later he wrote a 5 page handwritten letter to my parents, sent through the mail mind you, about how they were incompetent as parents and had failed to raise us properly.



My dad was livid at this point after years of strained relations, the ball wasn't the only friction point. He snapped a bit, stormed into the garage cursing loudly, grabbed a sledgehammer, and was about to bust down a large section of the fence. I calmed him down and talked him out of it.



The next day, once I'd read the letter myself, I wished that I had just let him tear it down. I also had a couple of encounters with the neighbor on the heels of this incident where he was extremely insulting to me.



To compensate for this, I began sneaking out to the corner of the fence next to their house late at night and shooting out an exterior light that was way up under the 2nd floor eaves and would require a very tall extension ladder to reach. I continued to do this every time I saw the light bulb had been replaced for some time until eventually he gave up on replacing it.



I never told anyone that it was me shooting the bulb that was the cause. He suspected me, I'm sure, but never caught me nor had any proof.



He died of a heart attack a few years later and his wife sold the house a short while after since she couldn't take care of it herself. There were a few times where I saw her struggling with something and went over to lend her a hand. She reluctantly allowed me to do so. One time, she fell down and injured herself outside. I hopped over and picked her up, now a strong 13 year old, and helped her over to a chair before going into her house to get her cordless phone so she could call her son for assistance. I sat with her until he got there to be sure she would be OK, and we had a heartfelt exchange, a sincere humam connection. She was so thankful that I was nearby and had heard her cry out.



That moment washed away any resentment I might have still held despite the conflict largely ending when her husband passed. I learned a lot about people that day as I looked at this frail woman who was clearly overwhelmed and frightened at the idea of living alone. I could see in her eyes that she was seeing me in a different light as well. I only saw her outside briefly a few times after that, though she smiled and gave me a little wave each time, and I would wave and smile back. She moved in with her son's family and we moved into a new house soon after. When I heard a few years later that she had passed, I felt gratitude that we were at least able to have that moment together, however late it had come.

#37 We caught my neighbour leaning out his upstairs window throwing open ink cartridges at our washing. He was barking mad and a few years ago got sectioned after trying to k**l his wife. I'm pretty sure he also staged a fake home invasion for insurance money at one point. I am also fairly certain it was him that was shooting my cats (2 had airgun pellets embedded in their heads).

#38 He's salty about a land survey that was done decades before I moved in. We have a decent neighborly relationship in general, but when I moved in he tried to convince me that a whole section of my yard was his. Fortunately, the previous owner had warned me he might try this.



Now we rent the house out. Every time a new tenant moves in, he walks the property with them and tries to move the property line again. Very petty, and so consistent!

#39 1. Threatened to sue my mom because she feeds the squirrels in the morning, and he had squirrels inside his roof.

2. Called the cops on us because my mom accidentally took his garbage bin after our street flooded (thinking that it was hers when it was actually his). After the squirrel incident, they haven’t spoken a word to each other, and apparently he was too scared to come knock on our door and ask for his garbage bin back.

#40 I'm currently in a battle with my neighbor because he cut a bunch of old growth trees (older than the entire neighborhood by a good 50 years) down and moved in an absolutely hideous house, which is a huge issue because while we're not an HOA, we are a "community character" neighborhood and there is an expectation that new builds at least attempt to look like existing homes in the neighborhood.



It turns out that he had no permit to remove the trees and that the building permit he had was invalid. There was a zoning hearing and the city council asked me to testify at it. I testified with facts, that he didn't have a valid permit and that while there needs to be a 6' encroachment between houses, right now there's only a 4.5' encroachment, and that if he adds a porch like he wanted to, his new house would actually encroach onto our property line and basically be up against my kitchen window.



When they opened it up to public comment, almost fifty of my neighbors testified that the house doesn't meet standards. At the end, the council moved to immediately revoke his dodgy building permit, which is something that hasn't been done in 45 years. He's now left with a little under a week to move that house back to its original lot or submit major design changes.



In addition to threatening to sue everyone who spoke out against him, he now posted on social media that he's been asking the public for "dirt" on me and my husband. Thank God that his post has only had five comments and they're all telling him to either stop or that we're decent people.



I'm still half-expecting to wake up on Monday and find my tires slashed.

#41 So in the summer of about 10 years ago, my parents decided to renovate the entire top floor of the house. With this they got the licences to build an addition to our bathroom. This included a new set of windows. First the neighbor came over to my dad and said to him that he had to tint the windows because and i quote " it allows you to see inside their house".



What it really meant was that you could see like a top down view of maybe like a couple ground tiles in the right corner of your eye. My parents relented eventually but didn't want to buy the more expensive tinted glasses. They compromised this by putting tape-on tint on it I guess ( like a plastic sheet) .



By some dumb luck the neighbors had noticed when the windows arrived they were see-through. The neighbors then went to my parents again. They tried to explain everything but they wouldn't accept it. They were petty enough to sue my parents over that s**t.



Oh yeah furthermore somewhere in that situation our neighbor went to a lawyer to make a contract in regards of the situation. Did this without my parents knowledge, threw it on the doorstep together with a bill of €300 for the making of said contract. Talk about being petty.

#42 Not to me but to other neighbours. I lived in an apartment and we shared our trash cans with everyone in the building (60 apartments)

Someone, and we still don't know who it was, would go through the trash and take out envelopes from letters that were sent to people living in the building. They were so angry about people not putting them in the can for paper that they took every single one wirh a name on it and put it in that person's mailbox. Dirty paper from a trash can.

(Should also mention that some of these envelopes contain small pieces of plastic and have this glue strip on them which you would need to seperate before throwing them in the paper trash can so it wasn't unreasonable to just throw them away with the other trash).

#43 Lived in a condo with concrete walls and high ceilings that had small gaps in top that allowed sound to pass through.



Cue new neighbor moving in, they have really nice furniture and seem okay.



Group of “friends” stay over and party pretty late during the weekend. No big deal, we like to party too.



Next week another group of “friends” stay over. No issue. She complains that our dogs bark too much. Understandable, as our rescue barks whenever someone is near our front door. I get dog collars to help ease the situation.



Then another group of “friends” stay over and decide to sing at all hours of the night and make noise during the weekday.



This happens 3-5x more times.



I sign up for AirBnB for an upcoming trip. Decided to look at who is hosting an AirBnB in our complex.



Surprise, surprise. Neighbor’s so-called “friends” are actually guests.



I threaten to report her if she didn’t get her guests in check after they took our parking space (people will want to shoot you for their spot).



She bitched me out, so I sent her AirBnB posting to the HOA. No more “friends” and she moved out and sold the condo within a month.

#44 Last summer our neighbor complained that our maple tree (the only tree in our entire yard) was dying and he contacted his insurance company to make sure we'd have to pay damages if it ever fell over onto his garage. We had an expert out and it was dying so we sadly chose to have it cut down. During this fall he got his leaf blower out every single day and blew the leaves from his yard into ours even though new have now have no trees.



Jokes on him, we just signed a contract for a fence. For our dog, not out of pettiness. But it's a nice bonus.

#45 Spent thousands of dollars removing 2 very large trees from our property. About a month later the neighbor sent us certified mail claiming one of the trees we did not cut down, was not healthy. Of course this was not true because had all the trees inspected before removal. Because they sent us certified mail it forced us to get an umbrella insurance policy to cover the event of the tree falling on their house. They never had one face to face conversation with us about it.



When the f**k did people stop acting like neighbors?

#46 Throwing sweet potatoes at the back fence at 5:30am.



Or maybe it was deliberately walking onto my property at 5:30am and having a phone conversation that I could hear quite clearly from the other side of the house.



Then again... perhaps it's when they set the irrigation so it waters the whole side of my house and 5m into my yard over the 1.5m high back fence. It also lands on the roof of my 4m high shed.



It could have been waiting for the wind to change so the smoke from his 200 hectare trash blanket fire would saturate my property for the next 3 hours. (He said he was just waiting for the wind to change when he came to fulfill his legal duty of informing his neighbours that he was about to light a large fire.).

#47 Smeared feces on my door k**b.

#48 We moved to rural area, and our property had 40 acres of field that the closest neighbour rented from the widowed lady that sold us the house. So we let him continue renting it the first year we were there, but he basically conned us by selling us a bunch of random services and old c**p he didn't need and deducted it from the annual rental payment, along with some other things we didn't like quite so much. (Can't remember all the details, I was a young teenager when this all happened) So we decided to make a formal contract the next year, he got pissed because "we rely on word of mouth around here". So we got another one of our neighbours to rent it, who turned out to be much more normal and told us that no, everyone does contracts these days. So that worked out well for us.



But THIS NEIGHBOUR GUY. Petty must be his middle name. Among other things, he "accidentally dropped" a (nearly 1-ton in weight) hay bale on our driveway, in the dark evening, that we could have easily crashed into coming home if we hadn't seen it



We also found our cat inexplicably dead with signs of poisoning on our driveway close to his house.

#49 We were 6 working adults- mid20s- in a LARGE 4 bedroom house. We had a dinner party one night in the summer, ending maybe 11pm- no loud music, no wild drinking, maybe some folks out on the back deck smoking and talking. This woman and her husband came over at 8am to give us a talk about how it was a nice Christian neighborhood and we needed to be mindful of the families.



This was an older development so the houses AND yards were large, and far back from the street. The neighbors on either side of us had no issues, and one would frequently share baked goods from his wife, or we'd chat with his teenage kids out front, but this b***h across the street started complaining about us: "coming home at all hours, closing car doors" (one roommate was a manager at a restaurant and the rest of us were all 7/8-4/5 workers), "talking with the windows open" (summer, no AC), "running a used car lot" (3 working, registered cars in the driveway, 3 parked on the street, just like our neighbors with teens). Just all sorts of utter b******t.



The icing on the cake was two back-to-back frivolous calls which were blatant lies and tied to her. My boyfriend and I returned from a 2 week long camping trip, parked our camper in front of our house to unload it, began the work, and decided to finish in the morning. We were getting ready to hitch up and take it to storage when the police code people pulled up- they were there to check on an abandoned camper matching the description of ours, that had been reported to have been there over a week, "in obvious disrepair". We showed them we had in fact only gotten home around 8 the evening before and obviously the vehicle was licensed, registered, and in working order, and was in fact about to be taken back to storage. They apologized and we asked it be noted that we had a neighbor who repeatedly called in frivolous claims on us, and they said they would. Within a week, around 1130pm, there's a knock at the door and amusingly enough we'd all been home all night- even restaurant working roommate who opened the door- I'd been asleep for at least an hour. The officers asked my roommate who answered the door, in their pj's, very obviously having just been asleep if we were having a party. "No?" They'd had a call about loud music, cars, people, drinking, etc. But they'd been sitting outside our completely dark house for half an hour or so and had dispatch verify the address. The police were baffled, but unfortunately for b****y neighbor lady, Restaurant Manager roommate did not suffer fools- they very firmly, respectfully, and (most importantly) persuasively told the police about the constant mysterious, frivolous police complaints from one of our neighbors. He explained that obviously he wasn't *sure* it was the same person, but he laid out a list of all the complaints, and gave them the address of the neighbor who we knew it was, one officer went back to the car, the other officer made small talk, and then when the second officer came back he apologized, because they obviously had a clear pattern of harassment and encouraged roommate to file a complaint- which he did. A few weeks later I saw a police vehicle parked across the street near b***h's house and we never had another visit, although I moved before the next summer.

#50 We have a front yard garden and our neighbors across the street have one of those overkept yards where they have a lawn service come by twice a week.



They passive aggressively called the health department on us.



The health inspector showed up and was laughing because they had made it sound like we had a dilapidated shack infested with vermin.

#51 Vegan neighbour called cops on me because me barbecuing on my backyard was making her property smelly.



And she demonstrated to the cops how bad the smell is by standing next to the fence.

#52 We lived in a village in the middle of no where in Hong Kong. Our neighbours were Christian missionaries from South Africa. We know about Christianity in Hong Kong and SA is a WAY poorer country than HK.



One day my family and everyone from the village decided that we should make one of the fallow fields into a car park so we ordered up a bunch of granite rumble dropped off by a big truck. All not legal but we are in the middle of no way so everything is always done this way. The truck comes and dumps the gravel in the field in a huge mound. We all pitch in with shoves and lay it down evenly. The Christian family not helping, peaking out of curtains to see all us toil in the midday sun. We also get a guy with a bunch of plants and a tree delivered in the evening and we plant a bunch of bushes round the car park and one tree to mark the entrance.



Well, for some reason the fat saffer dad really f*****g disliked that one tree. Came out causing a stink. Months pass and the SA Christians are happily using the new beautiful carpark but mysteriously the tree dies. On closer inspection someone had been pouring gasoline on to the roots.



I guess it makes sense, Jesus didn't like trees...fig trees specifically.

#53 My neighbor parked all of his cars on the street instead of in his garage and his driveway because he hated me for some unknown reason. I lived with my grandmother at the time, he straight up lied to her and told her that I was parking on his grass (which I wasn't; I've popped two tires on curbs in my life and had no intention to risk doing so again by parking up on the curb) and blocking his driveway. She literally screamed at me for "being rude" multiple times even though my car was parked legally according to the city codes.



So anyway, he parked all four of his cars on the street instead of on his property, which meant everyone from the other two houses on the street had to park like a half mile away (parking is pretty limited and everyone except this a*****e neighbor had the tiniest driveways). He did it to inconvenience me, and really just inconvenienced everyone else because jokes on him, my grandparents were out of town that week and I could park in our driveway anyway.

#54 The Catholic Deacon living across the street from me told me to go to confession after my husband and I divorced.

#55 It wasn’t done directly to me, more a petty thing towards the entire street -



As a kid, I lived on a tiny dead end street with limited parking and very few driveways. So everyone had to pay for a parking permit if they wanted to park on the street. But there was an older gentleman at the corner who had a driveway that could easily fit four cars. He repaved it every year and hosed it down every day in the summer. And he also paid to take the only extra spot on the street. Not once did he park in that driveway. And he yelled and chased the kids away if any of them walked onto it.



He was a very strange man. I remember my friends and I stealing one of his zucchinis in retaliation. So I suppose the pettiness went both ways lol.

#56 One of our dogs will jump the neighbor's chain link fence to get to our front door from the backyard. He said he'd shoot it next time it jumps the fence and touches his land. Had to remind him that we actually own that part of the land and we'll just take out the fence and put it down to were his actual starts and it would of been he lost a large part of his yard. Didn't say anything again about it.



The one behind us claimed one of our dogs bit his kid but our animal control, town PD, and a deputy all said it looks more like the kid was trying to climb into our yard and got cut up real bad, due to it being an older chain link fence with the sharp points at the top. Then the dad kept threatening to poison all of our dogs and call the cops every time one was outside, even though he let's his pitbull run around unleashed and his kids just run through everyone's yards. I heard him talking tough to a friend of his on the phone about how he's going to come over here and I told him to f**k around and find out. He stopped once we told him we'd sue him for everything he's got if one of our dogs even got sick.

#57 My neighbor(who's also my aunt) said to my mom that I said that I wouldn't play with my cousin anymore because I was white and he was black. I don't remember saying this whatsoever. But I was only 6 so I don't remember anything actually. The thing is that my mom beat me over it.

#58 I don't know if this counts as petty, but my neighbor at my old apartment used to listen to loud music, get practically blackout drunk, and yell/scream random stuff on the steps in between our front doors. When I first moved in, I had to get up extremely early for my job, so one night I got fed up and asked him to turn it off at like 9:45pm. He refused when I asked politely so I ended up yelling that I was trying to sleep and he was being inconsiderate of the people in the building. So he turned it off but then spent the next 8 hours stomping up and down the stairs calling me a nasty b**** to anyone who would listen, saying I was "breaking the law" because he's allowed to make as much noise as he wants before 10pm. The next morning he slid a note under my door saying "I don't know why you were mad at me and being rude. It wasn't 10pm yet. I'm allowed to do whatever I want before then. I've been here for 20 years."



I hated him so much, he was the type of person that would corner you as you were walking down the stairs and talk your ear off, no matter how many times you said "I'm running late" or "I can't talk right now".

#59 We had a lot of snow and our snowblower broke, so we were all out shoveling. We shared a driveway with our neighbor (we had a long driveway that split off near the end to each of our houses). He pulled out his snowblower and did the very bare minimum of the shared driveway, only really doing his side and stopping as soon as our driveway merged.



He made eye contact with me, a teenager digging through 2 feet of snow with a dinky red shovel, and then without a word turned around and put his snowblower in the garage. He left us to manually shovel the whole rest of the driveway by ourselves.

#60 We got reported because the grass got a cm too long. And who would know this better than our neighbor? She also called the animal rescue because we supposedly starved our dog and chained him outside too long. Our dog loved being outside and the only time we used the the long chain leash was when he needed to do his business (we didn’t have fences up). Officer took one look at our happy dog and told us we have s****y neighbors.

#61 Called the cops because we parked a car on the street in front of her house overnight.



It's not illegal to park on the street, she didn't park anywhere except in her garage, and she never had guests. The car could not be seen from inside her house unless she came outside.



So anyway, the sheriff's deputy came out, and basically told her never to call for such b******t ever again or she'd be facing charges. We know this happened because the deputy let us know when he came by to tell us it was okay to park there when we needed to.

#62 He had cat traps in his yard (with cat snacks). My cat got trapped in one and he took it to the dog/cat municipal pound. He said he was tired of cats digging in his yard (the land space where he lives is fault small so not a lot of space to plant). My cat fat is fat and neutered, and this a*****e took the time to drive 30 mins to leave this clearly family owned cat there. My mom almost hit the guy.



EDIT: We're talking about a residential neighbourhood, where most people have cats (and dogs). We're talking about domesticated cats, that have homes, and aren't aggressive. A place where you know your neighbours and their animals.

#63 Neighbor jumped the fence and opened our back gate, letting the dogs out. Thankfully our dogs stayed in the yard, but the roommates dog disappeared for hours. The guy left a note on the door saying we were bad pet owners because we left out dogs out all day and didn't deserve to have them. All day was the 6 hours a day I was working at the time. We didn't know it was him until we started talking to other neighbors and one checked their security camera which caught him going up to our door, then jumping our fence.

#64 We were having a fire in our back yard and our neighbors called the fire Department saying we started a fire and it got out of hand. (It was a small pit fire) so the FD rushed 2 rescues to our house just to put out a little fire.... Yes our neighbors got fined for waisting the FD's time.

#65 I mowed the lawn at 9 am on a Saturday, he mowed the lawn at 11 pm on Monday in the pitch black with a flash light.

#66 We had a small dirt driveway in front of our lawn, which was shaded by our giant tree. The neighbors liked to park there because they always had people over and apparently it was too difficult for them to park near their house. When I got my horse trailer (gooseneck, so think loong) it was a lot easier for me to park in the front so I could just load up and go. One day I come out and see that my tire is slashed on the trailer. I looked up and they were laughing.



Joke was on them. They thought I could buy a new tire. Buuuut I couldn't, so that trailer didn't move for months until I could.

#67 I used to live in a townhouse community. We had assigned parking - two parking spaces per unit. I only had one vehicle so I only needed one space and didn't care if people parked in the extra spot I wasn't using.



But then the neighbor across the street started using their two spots, and BOTH of my parking spots when they had guests over - and they had guests over 3-4 nights a week. I'd be at the grocery store, come back, and this a*****e has his buddies in my parking spots, leaving me nowhere to park. I'd have to go over there and knock on the door and tell them to move and of course they always took their good old sweet time going to move their cars.



So finally I got sick of it. I came home and their guests had parked in both my spots again. So I just pulled me car horizontally right on up behind them so there was no way they could get out. I made it so they had to come knock on my door for a change when they were ready to leave and I took my time getting out there to move my car.



They didn't use my parking spots again after that.

#68 Called the cops on me for being in my own yard with a flashlight after dark.



Doorbell rings, I get out of bed to see who has come to see me.

Me at door in boxers:Yes?

Cop:I got a call of a suspicious person in your yard.

Me:It was probably me. I just came in from walking the dog.

Cop:I'm so sorry for wasting your time.

#69 This happened years ago at my old apartment complex. My downstairs neighbor had a grill that they set up directly underneath our window and when they grilled the smoke would get into our house when the window was open. It was terrible. So I politely asked if they could move their grilled further away. They moved it but setup a fan to blow the smoke at my windows direction. That really got me steaming but the breaking point was when they were having a party I went to close my window the wife started shouting "that's right b***h close your window!".



Okay you started it.



I noticed their car had a paper license plate for several months that looked like it was printed out of computer paper and could tell it was faked so I reported it. I expected them to get a ticket for not having registration and that would've been fine. Guess what? An officer comes by and finds that it's a stolen vehicle. One patrol car turns to three cars and they arrest the husband and cps takes their kids because they found d***s in the house. All because of a grill.

