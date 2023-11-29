Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Lied About Loving Me”: Woman Gets Cheating Date Fired From His Job
30points
Couples, Relationships

“Lied About Loving Me”: Woman Gets Cheating Date Fired From His Job

Interview With Author

ADVERTISEMENT

The worst kind of people use the early parts of dating to create a false sense of connection and chemistry, sometimes referred to as love bombing. But underneath the kind words and attention, there is often nothing but selfishness and deceit

A woman discovered that her date had a bad habit of lying, cheating, and love bombing at the same time, so she decided to get revenge. She got in contact with his ex and quickly learned that he had a very bad habit of being dishonest. We got in contact with CarnivorousEcho who posted the story to find out more.

Just because a person says nice things, doesn’t mean their intentions are good

Image credits: Evellyn Cardoso (not the actual photo)

One woman enacted a brilliant bit of revenge on a man who lied to and cheated on her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sam Lion (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Igor Ovsyannykov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CarnivorousEcho

OP shared her thoughts on “love bombing” and why it can be effective

Bored Panda got in touch with CarnivorousEcho who shared the above story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. We wanted to hear her take on why “Frank’s” love bombing was effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a victim of SA and abuse so being told endearing things isn’t common from the people I unfortunately surround myself with. So when he did, he made me feel worth something which is something I don’t typically feel. With constant messages, I felt wanted and appreciated so when he told me he lied it hurt me a lot harder than I thought it would due to his consistency. Like when a kid in middle school pretends to ask you out as a joke. It was a huge hit to my pride and it genuinely hurt most in my self-esteem.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

At the same time, it helped her better understand these kinds of manipulators

Given that she now has some experience with a “serial” love-bomber, we were curious to hear if OP had any new insights into how to tell a manipulator and a genuine connection apart. “To be honest I don’t even think there are warning signs when it comes to love messages and constant affection.”

“I think you have to just look at how their relationships are with others. He constantly talked bad about her and would always vent about things she was doing to harass him (that he never did). He constantly tested the waters with me to see how far my empathy would go for him,” she shared with Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, we wanted to know how she felt after the entire story had unfolded. “As for how I felt when I got “revenge”. Somewhat satisfied? I wasn’t excited or jumping for the opportunity. I met his ex and we clicked as friends. So after realizing he lied about her and was indeed abusive towards her instead of the opposite, I got mad for her sake. So anything I could do to help her was my main priority. I got him out of her apartment and she’s happier now. It wasn’t for me.”

Image credits: Julia Larson (not the actual photo)

“Love bombing” is more insidious than it might appear on the surface

The insidiousness of “love bombing” is that it can make completely well-adjusted people suspicious and paranoid of normal, loving behavior. After all, if you really like a person early in a relationship, it can simply be a sign of good chemistry. After all, dating a person who doesn’t actually communicate their feelings tends to not be particularly fun.

Given the desire many of us have for “love at first sight,” abusive and manipulative people will hijack this desire to make themselves appear better in their date’s eyes. As a relatively modern phenomenon, it remains understudied, but there is some suggestion that it’s a common ploy of people with narcissistic personality disorder. It also bears some resemblance to the abusive manipulation strategies of gang members and pimps, where new joiners are at first treated very well to lull them into a false sense of security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, this man is more moron than mastermind and OP quickly sussed out his intentions and made a new friend at the same time. Getting him fired from a bakery was just the icing on the cake. Manipulators, from cults to abusive partners often try to isolate their victims, so OP was fortunate to make contact with someone who could show her the big picture.

Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)

OP shared some more details with the readers

Others shared their thoughts on this man, their own experiences and chatted with OP

Commenters expressed just how low they thought this guy was

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
sahilislam avatar
Sahil Islam
Sahil Islam
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is by far the biggest scumbag of a man I have read on BoredPanda. On behalf of all the men who aren't scumbags, we apologise greatly 😤

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sahilislam avatar
Sahil Islam
Sahil Islam
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is by far the biggest scumbag of a man I have read on BoredPanda. On behalf of all the men who aren't scumbags, we apologise greatly 😤

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda