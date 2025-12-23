Guy Keeps Ruining All The Surprises That GF Spends Time Planning For Him, She’s Finally Had Enough

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s not the only thing that matters during the Christmas season, gifts are pretty important. They tend to take center stage during December, when you have to go around thinking of what you can get your loved ones.

And not only that – you also need to figure out how to hide the gifts from them until the right time comes. This can sometimes be harder than it looks – something that today’s story proves to be true.

Sometimes, the hardest part is not figuring out what to gift, but how to hide the gift until the right time comes

White PlayStation 5 console and controller placed on a light surface symbolizing the PS5 Christmas gift desire.

Image credits: Kerde Severin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Like for this woman, whose boyfriend constantly guesses what she got him

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing canceling a boyfriend’s PS5 order after he spoiled the Christmas surprise.

Couple smiling and talking near Christmas tree, reflecting a holiday moment tied to PS5 gift expectations and surprise.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Even this time, when she was secretive and slightly lied to cover her tracks – he still figured it out

Woman sitting on couch with coffee, looking stressed after guy pressures girlfriend about PS5 for Xmas gift.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It was a PS5, a gift he really wanted and she splurged on, but his guess ruined the surprise

Frustrated man pressures girlfriend about PS5 gift, ending up empty-handed and upset during a tense conversation on bed.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This annoyed her – his always right guesses took the fun out of gift giving

Image credits: Alarming_Cry_9092

Later, he explained that he never snoops around to find out about gifts, he just has good intuition, which made her forgive him

The OP’s boyfriend wanted a new PS5 system for years, but since they are saving money, he never bought it. But then the woman noticed a very good deal during Black Friday and decided to splurge on a man she loves as a Christmas gift.

She was planning to keep it a secret until the occasion. But then the man started pestering her about the money she had spent on gifts, so he could be “even,” so she told him it was a little over $250,” which wasn’t totally true – it was more. But she just didn’t care for the financial “even” matter of gift giving – it’s not about the price tag.

Then, he kept pushing whether she knew what he was getting her and wouldn’t let it go, even though she said she kind of did. Apparently, he wanted to get her something more because he knew she had spent more than she said. Turns out, he basically figured out that she bought him his desired PS5.

This made the OP lose it. It wasn’t the first time he found out about his present – he constantly snoops around with such an intention, which exhausts her. She puts money and effort into it, and it all goes to nothing when he spoils the surprise.

Young woman looking away thoughtfully, reflecting the disappointment of a guy wanting a PS5 for Christmas but ending empty-handed.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

At the same time, he’s also kind of robbing himself of a good thing. You see, surprises are a positive thing for a human’s psychology. It triggers dopamine’s release to the brain, which increases attention, motivation, and emotional intensity.

Well, unless the surprise is something unpleasant or even scary. Like bad news of any kind, learning that someone is letting you down, or just a nasty prank. This might not release dopamine, as after assessing the situation, the brain wouldn’t take it well.

Still, it might linger in the memory, as surprises typically tend to do that. That’s due to the fact that being surprised triggers a surge of norepinephrine, which perks up attention. This way, the brain learns lessons from unexpected events.

But gifts usually aren’t unpleasant surprises. Most often, they make a person feel joy, create powerful memories, and strengthen their bond with the person they got it from. So, if the OP’s boyfriend snoops around, he robs himself of getting such surprise benefits.

Yet, later it turned out that the man doesn’t really snoop around – he just has a great intuition and guesses the gifts right even without any stalker behavior. Such a revelation made the woman forgive him and forget the idea of returning the PS5 out of spite, which some of the netizens thought was the right move.

What do you think, should she have returned the gifts, or did she do the right thing? Share your opinions in the comments.

While some netizens theorized about the relationship being a bit toxic, the update calmed them down

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing a guy wanting a PS5 for Xmas but ending up empty-handed after pressuring his girlfriend.

Text post showing a comment about dating an adult versus an immature person, related to PS5 gift disappointment.

Comment discussing a guy wanting a PS5 for Christmas but facing frustration after pressuring his girlfriend about it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting a $250 gift card instead of a PS5 for Christmas after pressuring girlfriend.

Screenshot of a forum comment questioning if a guy snoops on his girlfriend’s phone regarding a PS5 Christmas gift.

Comment discussion about a guy pressuring his girlfriend over a PS5 gift, resulting in him ending up empty-handed.

Comment discussing relationship advice about pressuring a girlfriend over a PS5 Christmas gift and handling surprise expectations.

Man upset while texting on phone, disappointed after pressuring girlfriend about PS5 gift for Christmas.

Comment discussing different ways to enjoy Christmas surprises and keeping gifts a secret for holiday fun.

Comment discussing frustration over PS5 gift surprises and how the guy really wants a PS5 for Xmas but ends up empty-handed.

Comment discussing a guy urgently wanting a PS5 for Christmas, reacting to gift surprises and expectations.

alt text: Reddit comment discussing gift-giving incompatibility, surprises, and compromise between boyfriend and girlfriend around Christmas PS5.

Comment discussing a guy pressuring his girlfriend to reveal if she got him a PS5 for Christmas, leading to disappointment.

Comment suggesting to buy a cheap gift and pretend it's a PS5 to be petty with a guy wanting a PS5 for Christmas.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing drama related to a guy pressuring his girlfriend about a PS5 for Christmas.

Comment discussing a guy pressuring his girlfriend about a PS5 gift and the resulting argument.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing confusion about why a PS5 gift has to be a surprise.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop pressuring a girlfriend about a PS5 Christmas gift reveal.

Man pressures girlfriend about PS5 gift for Christmas and ends up disappointed and empty-handed after the confrontation.

Comment thread discussing a guy who really wants a PS5 for Xmas but ends up empty-handed after pressuring his girlfriend.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting buying a PS5 game instead of the console after pressuring girlfriend.