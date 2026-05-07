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For many people, losing a pet feels no different from losing a member of the family. Long after they’re gone, the connection remains in old photographs, favorite toys kept in drawers, worn collars, and the small habits that never fully disappear.

Photographer and author Paul Koudounaris has spent years documenting that deeply human experience through an extraordinary project dedicated to pet cemeteries and animal memorials around the world. His photographs capture everything from elaborate Victorian gravestones to small handmade tributes left by grieving owners, revealing just how profound the bond between humans and animals can be.

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