As the owner, it is up to you to teach your dog what you expect from them and how they should act around people. This isn’t something they will instinctively know and, if you want your dog to be well-behaved and a good house guest, you will need to put some effort into their training.

While jumping up may seem like a cute greeting when your dog is small, it can become very problematic as your dog grows. Indeed, leave this sort of thing unchecked and it can become a behavior problem that is hard to address going forward.

Why does my dog jump up?

For most dogs, this is their way to say hello and is simply a greeting behavior. They run over and leap up in excitement, eager to see who has come through the door and wanting to interact with them. For many, they are over-excited and find it difficult to control their reaction.

Dogs want to be close to use, to inhale our scent and lick our skin. While this may seem strange, this is how they can determine who we are and where we’ve been.

This is common behavior we see in pups and unless you specifically teach your dog not to jump up, your dog may continue to do this for the rest of their life.

Is it important to stop a dog from jumping when greeting people?

Some owners overlook the young dog who jumps up, but this is a mistake. An important part of dog ownership is having your pooch under control at all times.

While you may think it is sweet to be greeted with a jump and a hug, not everyone feels the same. When your dog encounters people who are fearful of dogs, you must be able to keep them with their four feet on the ground. The same is true when they are near those who could easily fall over and get hurt; like children or the elderly.

Will my dog grow out of jumping up?

It is true that puppies and young dogs jump up more often, but if you don’t put effort into your dog training, they’ll likely continue the jumping into their old age. If you allow the jumping behavior, your dog will learn to keep doing it.

When they are young, you have to actively teach your dog that jumping is not accepted. Your dog doesn’t know this until you teach them.

How do you train your dog to stop jumping up?

As with most dog training, it is best to start early on in their life and consistency is key. Be sure to have everyone in the home on the same page. There are two good methods that can be followed here:

1) Ignore your dog when they jump up, and have guests do the same. Most dogs despise this and find it very upsetting to be completely ignored. Remember, ignoring means that we act like they do not exist, it does not mean pushing them off or shouting at them. Even negative attention is craved by some dogs. Once they stop jumping and calm down, reward your dog with lots of praise and yummy treats.

2) Ask your dog to do something incompatible with jumping when you think. they are about to jump. This can mean asking them to “sit” or “lie down”. When the command you request means they have to have four paws on the ground, they cannot possibly jump.

Remember, it will take quite a few weeks of this training before seeing good results, so keep going and don’t assume the method doesn’t work after just a few days. Repetition is key and one of the most common errors is stopping the training technique too soon.

How do you discipline a dog for jumping on the counter?

It is natural for dogs to sniff and explore all around their territory, including on tabletops and counters. If you leave food out, you can expect a young dog to try and snaffle it; it is in their DNA. Realistically, you need to accept that if your dog can reach counters, you should not leave anything edible or toxic within their reach.

If you consistently leave tempting things on the counter, you only have yourself to blame when your dog tries to eat them.

It is a good idea to teach a solid ‘leave it’ command and to keep your dog elsewhere when you are cooking or preparing food. This may mean using a baby gate or crate.

If your dog does jump on the counter, if they find nothing of interest, they aren’t likely to make it a habit. Tell them ‘no’ firmly and re-direct them to something else.

FAQ

Can I use the sit command to stop jumping?

Absolutely, a command like this that keeps four paws on the floor is a good solution to a dog’s jumping. When you ask your dog to sit, they should be keen to obey your command and will soon forget about the desire to jump. Of course, always reward your dog with high value treats when they comply, so they learn that sitting when someone arrives means good things happen. With time, they should instinctively sit whenever they meet a new person.

What is the best way to reward good behavior?

This is a great question. If your reward for desired behavior is not ‘good enough’ your dog may ignore your commands and continue to jump up, as they enjoy it so much. The best reward is one that your dog has interest in. Toys and treats are usually a good ‘go to’, and I’d stick with tempting food if your dog is more food-driven. Good choices include chicken and sausage. Pet parents should also give their dog lots of positive attention in the form of praise and pets.