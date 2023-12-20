ADVERTISEMENT

Potatoes are a staple part of many of our diets. Whether it be mashed potatoes, or in the form of treats such as potato chips or french fries, many of us enjoy this vegetable regularly. But what about our dogs?

Sharing our favorite foods with our four-legged friends can be fun!. However, it’s important to check that a particular food item is safe for your pet, before giving it to them, to decrease the chances of them becoming unwell. Many foods, such as vegetables and fruits, may seem safe for pets but actually require some preparation beforehand.

Disclaimer: Please refer to the content in this article as a guide only. If you’re thinking about changing your dog’s diet, it’s best to consult your veterinarian or a trained veterinary nutritionist.

Can dogs eat raw potatoes?

No, dogs cannot eat raw potatoes. This is because raw potatoes contain solanine which is toxic to dogs and humans. Never feed your dog raw potatoes.

The solanine in raw potatoes can be dangerous for dogs if ingested in large amounts. It can cause symptoms such as diarrhea and bloating and in serious cases, weakness and lack of energy.

The pet poison helpline is a great resource you can use if you think your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t. Their service allows pet parents 24/7 access to a veterinarian using a dedicated helpline.

Solanine can be found in higher concentrations in potatoes with green skin or those that are sprouted. So, if you’re thinking about cooking some potatoes for your pup, you’ll want to avoid any with those characteristics. Solanine is also found in foods such as eggplants and tomatoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peeled and boiled potatoes are the types that are safe for dogs to eat, as cooking potatoes reduces the amount of solanine inside. It’s good to be aware of solanine especially if your dog likes digging!

If your dog has access to an area where there are potatoes, such as a garden or yard, it’s best to fence off this area to keep them away.

Other forms of potatoes you’ll want to keep away from your dog include instant mashed potatoes and potato chips. Potato products designed for humans contain substances that can be harmful to dogs, such as spices, additives, and preservatives.

Additionally, for dogs that are diabetic, potatoes are considered best avoided. This is because they may affect your dog’s blood sugar levels.

Are cooked potatoes good for dogs?

Plain potatoes are fine for dogs, however, we’d recommend not allowing your dog to eat mashed potatoes or potato chips. Feeding potatoes as a treat to dogs is okay, however, too many potatoes can cause problems, especially for dogs with diabetes.

But are potatoes good or bad for dogs?

Potatoes are fine for dogs in moderation and contain nutrients such as vitamin B6, vitamin C, magnesium, and iron. Baked potato is sometimes inside commercially made dog food.

If you’re thinking about incorporating potatoes, or any other new food into your pet’s diet, then it’s best to consult your veterinarian first.

Feeding your dog too many potatoes can lead to them becoming overweight or developing conditions such as diabetes.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much potato can a dog eat?

In moderate amounts, cooked potatoes are safe for dogs. However, potatoes aren’t particularly nutritionally dense, so you’ll not want to feed a large amount of potatoes to your dog. Think of them more as a treat than a staple meal.

That being said, if you’re feeding your dog potatoes, you won’t want them to make up more than 10% of their calories for the day. You can use this resource from the Pet Nutrition Alliance to help calculate your pet’s daily calories, however, it’s also best to consult your vet if you’re not sure how much to feed your pet.

Other ways to help your pet maintain an appropriate weight include:

Regular assessment of your pet’s body condition score is always a good idea.

Weighing your pet weekly and keeping a record of their weight.

Yearly health check-ups with your veterinarian.

If your dog suffers from food allergies or diabetes, then it’s best to avoid giving them potatoes altogether.

How do I prepare potatoes for dogs?

Preparing potatoes for your four-legged friend is simple! All you need to do is:

Wash and scrub the potatoes, to clean any dirt or soil away. Heat a saucepan of water. Peel the potatoes. Put them inside the water for around 20 minutes or until cooked. Wait for them to cool. Cut them into appropriately sized pieces and then serve!

Don’t forget, it’s important to cook the potato without any salt, sauces, or spices to ensure that it’s safe for your dog. If you’re cooking potatoes for your pet as part of your own meal, then simply take out the potatoes for your pet, before adding any other ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

If all this seems like a bit too much work, then there are a variety of other vegetables you can give to your pet that require less preparation. For example, carrots are a great choice for four-legged friends who love to chew!

Can dogs eat potatoes with skin?

Although technically, dogs can eat potatoes with skin, it’s best to remove the skin before giving potatoes to your pet. This is because potato skin is particularly difficult for dogs to digest and can lead to bloat or diarrhea.

If you want to feed your pet potatoes, we recommend removing the skin with a peeler before you boil them.

Can dogs eat sweet potatoes?

Sweet potatoes are a healthier option compared to white potatoes. This is because sweet potatoes contain a lot more nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and B6, in addition to iron, magnesium, potassium,m, and calcium.

Sweet potatoes are also commonly incorporated into diets for dogs that have food allergies. However, you’ll also need to cook them first as raw sweet potatoes can cause problems for your pet’s digestive system and are also difficult to chew.

Sweet potato pieces can be a healthy alternative to treats for dogs when given in moderation and cooked appropriately. Sweet potatoes can be prepared for dogs in the same way we explained earlier with normal potatoes.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about whether dogs can eat potatoes. Potatoes are generally safe if prepared correctly and given in moderate amounts. Have you had any interesting experiences when feeding your dog potato? Tell us about it in the comments below!