ADVERTISEMENT

With the festive season fast approaching, we all look forward to spending more time at home with our pets. That likely means you might be tempted to share some of the yummy food on offer, such as holiday ham with them.

Disclaimer: Please refer to the information in this article as a guide only. If you want to include something new in your pet’s diet, it’s best to consult your veterinarian directly first.

What happens if you feed your dog ham?

Image credits: Bethany Ferr Share icon

If your dog is anything like mine, you won’t have much time to see what happens if you feed them ham! Most dogs will love the opportunity to enjoy a tasty treat, such as ham, and will probably devour every last morsel pretty quickly!

Giving your dog a small portion of plain ham is unlikely to have any negative effects on your dog unless they have a food allergy. However, if you feed too much, or give your dog ham that has been flavored with other ingredients or spices, then you may have a problem (more on that in the next section).

Is cooked ham safe for dogs?

In general, unless your dog has a food allergy or intolerance, then a small amount of plain, cooked ham is unlikely to be a problem and is not toxic to dogs. There are however two circumstances, where feeding your dog ham could be a problem:

Feeding your dog a large amount – could upset their digestive system and cause them to vomit or have diarrhea. If you frequently give your dog ham over a longer period it could also lead to obesity or inflammation of the pancreas.

– could upset their digestive system and cause them to vomit or have diarrhea. If you frequently give your dog ham over a longer period it could also lead to obesity or inflammation of the pancreas. Feeding your dog ham that contains ingredients harmful to dogs – additional ingredients added to ham products can be harmful and cause them to be unwell. Examples include preservatives, flavorings, and sodium.

If you do decide to feed your pet ham, then it’s very important that it does not contain or is not contaminated with onions and garlic and that you monitor them closely for any ill effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice any of these symptoms then it’s best to take your pet to a veterinarian immediately:

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Bleeding.

Seizures.

Decreased energy (lethargy) or appetite.

Excessive thirst or urination.

Overall, we’d say, that although it’s ok to give your dog a small amount of ham from time to time, however, it’s good to know that there are far better alternatives if you’re looking to treat your pet. There is a range of commercially prepared, healthy treats, designed especially for dogs.

You can always contact your veterinarian if you need help finding a good treat for your dog.

Can dogs eat ham bones?

Image credits: Mathias Reding Share icon

No, feeding bones to dogs is never a good idea. Although many people think that bones are good for dogs, the truth is that they can pose great risks to our four-legged friends and are best avoided.

Eating bones, whether they be cooked ham bones or raw, can damage your pet’s digestive system, from their teeth and gums to their intestine. Since bones are so hard, there is a high chance that your dog will break their teeth or harm their gums.

But the risks don’t stop in the mouth!

Small, chewed-off parts of bone or even your dog’s broken teeth, aside from being a choking hazard, can also cause a blockage or get lodged in your dog’s gastrointestinal tract. Additionally, a broken-off splinter of bone (especially from cooked bones) can even cause intestinal damage and cause it to rupture.

ADVERTISEMENT

If some bone does get stuck in your pup, they’ll need to have surgery, which aside from being a stressful and painful experience for your pet, is also expensive for pet parents (especially if you don’t have pet insurance).

Small pieces of bone also present a choking risk to your dog.

Accidents involving bones can be extremely painful and even life-threatening for pets and are best avoided at all costs.

Is ham good for dogs?

Although it contains protein, ham is not a great choice if you want to treat your pet. Ham has a high fat content, giving your dog extra unnecessary calories, and potentially causing them to be overweight or cause internal damage such as pancreatitis.

Additionally, aside from being high in fat, processed meat often contains additives such as preservatives and flavorings which are not the best for your dog. This is particularly the case when it comes to the sodium content in ham. High sodium can contribute to kidney failure and even abnormal fluid accumulation in dogs.

If you give your dog too much ham then it can lead to vomiting, stomach upset, and diarrhea.

As we mentioned earlier, although dogs can eat ham, there are far better alternatives (without a high-fat and high-sodium content) if you want to treat your dog. So if you ask us, we’d rather stick to those! It’s always best to opt for products that are specially designed for pets.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about whether ham is bad for dogs. In general, veterinarians recommend pet parents avoid feeding products designed for humans to their pets. This helps decrease the chances of them developing painful conditions and helps them stay healthy.