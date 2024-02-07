ADVERTISEMENT

Caring for your dog is more than just walks and affectionate cuddles. It extends into the realm of health emergencies, such as dealing with a broken nail, an issue that might seem minor but can have profound implications for your furry friend’s well-being. Picture your dog, usually so playful & full of life! And now think when it whimpers in discomfort and with a sore paw… We know this situation is really tough for both you and your dog. So knowing how to handle a broken nail is important. If it’s not treated, it can lead to worse problems like:

Ongoing bleeding

Infection

Or other serious issues.

When your dog hurts its nail, acting fast is important. And, if the nail keeps bleeding for more than half an hour, or if there are other injuries, you should take your dog to the vet.

So as dog owners, we need to be equipped with the right knowledge & understand how to provide the best care for our dogs. This keeps them active, healthy, and happy.

In this article, we’ll look at a dog’s nail anatomy, what causes nail injuries & what first-aid you can do at home.

This information is for informational purposes only. For more details, see our disclaimer.

Anatomy of a Dog Toenail

Share icon Image credits: nika22121991

Understanding the anatomy of a dog’s toenail is crucial, particularly when dealing with a broken nail, which can be a source of pain & infection for your canine companion. Let’s dive into what a dog’s toenail is made of:

Structure of the Nail: Dog nails have a hard outside layer made of keratin – just like our nails. And, this hard part protects the sensitive inside part called the “quick,” which has blood vessels & nerves.

Dog nails have a hard outside layer made of keratin – just like our nails. And, this hard part protects the sensitive inside part called the “quick,” which has blood vessels & nerves. The Quick and Its Importance: The quick is a vital part of the nail. It has nerves and blood vessels & is a living tissue, unlike the hard keratin layer. So hurting the quick, like cutting it too short, can make your dog hurt. Moreover the quick is connected to the bone, any injury or infection there can cause big problems, like bone infections.

The quick is a vital part of the nail. It has nerves and blood vessels & is a living tissue, unlike the hard keratin layer. So hurting the quick, like cutting it too short, can make your dog hurt. Moreover the quick is connected to the bone, any injury or infection there can cause big problems, like bone infections. Variations in Nail Color: The visibility of the quick varies with the nail color. You can see the quick in clear or light-colored nails, but it’s hidden in black nails. And this makes trimming black nails trickier.

The visibility of the quick varies with the nail color. You can see the quick in clear or light-colored nails, but it’s hidden in black nails. And this makes trimming black nails trickier. Nail Attachment and Growth: Dog nails connect to the toe at the nail bed, lying close to the toe pad underneath the foot. Dogs usually have five toes on each front foot & four on the back, and sometimes an extra dewclaw. Walking on hard surfaces naturally files down their nails. However, the dewclaws, which don’t touch the ground, need more trimming.

Dog nails connect to the toe at the nail bed, lying close to the toe pad underneath the foot. Dogs usually have five toes on each front foot & four on the back, and sometimes an extra dewclaw. Walking on hard surfaces naturally files down their nails. However, the dewclaws, which don’t touch the ground, need more trimming. Significance of Proper Nail Care: Healthy dog nails are not brittle and shouldn’t break or split when cut with good nail trimmers. Regular and careful trimming stops nails from getting too long and reduces the chance of injuries like – broken nails.

As a dog owner, knowing all this helps you take care of your dog’s nails. This keeps them from hurting and staying active.

Causes of Broken or Split Nails in Dogs

When it comes to our canine friends, broken or split nails are not just painful but can be fairly common, particularly under certain conditions. Here’s a concise overview of what causes these injuries:

Long Nails: Dogs with nails that have grown too long are more likely to get injured. Long nails can easily catch on various things like carpets, clothes, or grassroots. This can cause the nail to bend or break – often during activities when dogs jump from furniture or cars.

Dogs with nails that have grown too long are more likely to get injured. Long nails can easily catch on various things like carpets, clothes, or grassroots. This can cause the nail to bend or break – often during activities when dogs jump from furniture or cars. Accidental Injury: Sometimes, a dog might just have an unlucky accident. They could land in a way that causes their nail to break. And these accidents can happen during normal play or walks.

Sometimes, a dog might just have an unlucky accident. They could land in a way that causes their nail to break. And these accidents can happen during normal play or walks. Age Factor: Older dogs tend to get these injuries more. As they age, their nails get brittle & dry. So this makes nails break more easily, even with small accidents.

Older dogs tend to get these injuries more. As they age, their nails get brittle & dry. So this makes nails break more easily, even with small accidents. Nail Length and Activity: No matter the dog’s age or how well you groom them, longer nails tend to catch and break more than short ones.

Knowing why these injuries happen can help you stop them from happening. It also means you can give your dog the right care if they do break a nail.

Dog Toenail Injury Signs

Share icon Image credits: e2grafikwerkstatt

Knowing the signs of broken toenails in dogs is key to keeping them well. As a dog owner, spotting these signs means you can help your dog fast and stop more problems. Here’s how to tell if your dog has a toenail injury:

Bleeding: The clearest sign of a toenail injury is bleeding. This is easy to spot with new injuries. You might see blood on the floor or your dog’s bed. Nails that look wrong, deformed, or split are also signs of trouble.

The clearest sign of a toenail injury is bleeding. This is easy to spot with new injuries. You might see blood on the floor or your dog’s bed. Nails that look wrong, deformed, or split are also signs of trouble. Behavioral Changes: Dogs often communicate discomfort through their behavior. If they lick their paw a lot or bite their nails and feet – it could mean there’s a problem. If your dog yelps or cries during play, or doesn’t want you to touch their paw, something might be wrong.

Dogs often communicate discomfort through their behavior. If they lick their paw a lot or bite their nails and feet – it could mean there’s a problem. If your dog yelps or cries during play, or doesn’t want you to touch their paw, something might be wrong. Mobility Issues: Dogs with toenail pain might limp or not want to walk on the hurt paw. They might lift it up instead of putting weight on it. Some dogs completely avoid using a sore paw.

Dogs with toenail pain might limp or not want to walk on the hurt paw. They might lift it up instead of putting weight on it. Some dogs completely avoid using a sore paw. Physical Symptoms: Look for redness, swelling around the nail bed or paw, and any unusual color changes in the nails. Any good or crustiness around the nail base can also be a bad sign. In worse cases, the nail might stick out at a strange angle.

Look for redness, swelling around the nail bed or paw, and any unusual color changes in the nails. Any good or crustiness around the nail base can also be a bad sign. In worse cases, the nail might stick out at a strange angle. Reluctance to Paw Examination: If your dog doesn’t want you to look at their paw & this is unusual for them, it’s a warning sign.

If your dog doesn’t want you to look at their paw & this is unusual for them, it’s a warning sign. Multiple Toes Involvement: If you see problems with more than one toenail, it’s even more important to see a vet. This could be a sign of bigger health issues like:

Hormones Nutrition Or body chemistry problems that affect the nails.



Early detection and treatment of toenail injuries can prevent your dog from getting more severe issues like bone infections. If you observe these signs, a prompt visit to the vet is advisable to ensure proper care and healing.

Dog Nail Injuries Types

Dog nail injuries are common, and knowing the different types helps you take good care of your dog. Here are the kinds of nail injuries you might see:

1. Broken, Split, or Cracked Nails

These are among the most frequent toenail injuries in dogs. Usually, it’s just the hard part of the nail that’s hurt, not the quick – which is the part with blood vessels. So this means there’s often no bleeding. And it can happen because nails are weak or too long, or just by accident, like catching the nail on something.

The rough, torn nail may cause discomfort, but this type of injury is generally the easiest to address. If you can, trim the split part carefully with nail clippers, being careful not to cut the quick. For dogs that can stay still, filing or using a Dremel tool can make the rough part smooth & less painful.

2. Nail Ripped Off / Fell Off

This painful injury is when the whole nail comes off, exposing the quick. It can happen suddenly, like during play, and can bleed a lot. While not life-threatening, it’s important to see a vet quickly to prevent infection and manage pain. And, treatment typically involves sedation, removal of any remaining nail fragments, thorough cleaning, and application of a fresh bandage, followed by antibiotics & pain medication.

3. Nail Infections

These are more serious than simple splits. They can happen after an injury to the nail or nail bed or from fungal infections. Signs are licking the feet a lot, the nails changing color, and swelling at the base. Dogs usually don’t like these areas touched. While a vet visit is necessary to treat the infection, interim home care can include:

Soaking the foot in warm water with Epsom salts

And stopping your dog from licking it.

The vet will clean it, maybe under sedation, and give antibiotics.

4. Broken Dew Claw

The dew claw is like a thumb, located higher up on the dog’s foot. How bad this injury is depends on whether the quick or skin around it is damaged. The treatment is similar to other nail injuries. However, in more chronic cases, the vet might remove the dew claw to stop future injuries.

5. Overgrown Nail

Overgrown nails are a preventable yet common issue. Signs are nails clicking on floors or touching the ground when standing. If they’re not curled into the foot – trimming them is best. Be careful not to cut the quick. Regular clipping and walking on hard surfaces can stop nails from getting too long & prevent injuries.

Each of these injuries requires specific attention and care. Knowing about them helps you give the best care to your dog in these situations.

How To Provide First Aid to Your Dog With a Torn Nail?

Share icon Image credits: Anastasia Kazakova

If your dog breaks a nail, it’s important to act quickly and confidently to provide first aid for broken nails. Here’s a step-by-step guide for this common but upsetting problem:

Assess the Injury: First, see how bad the break is. A broken nail can be a small chip or a big break from the quick (the nail’s sensitive inner part) or the nail bed. So look for signs of your dog’s discomfort – such as limping, bleeding, or excessive licking of the affected paw.

First, see how bad the break is. A broken nail can be a small chip or a big break from the quick (the nail’s sensitive inner part) or the nail bed. So look for signs of your dog’s discomfort – such as limping, bleeding, or excessive licking of the affected paw. Control the Bleeding: If the nail is bleeding, press gently on it with a clean cloth or gauze. To stop the bleeding you can use:

Styptic powder A styptic pencil Or even baking powder



If the bleeding is severe or doesn’t stop, it’s essential to seek veterinary assistance.

Clean the Wound: After stopping the bleeding, clean the area. Use a mild antiseptic or warm water with gentle soap for pets. And, dry the area carefully without applying too much pressure to avoid causing more pain.

After stopping the bleeding, clean the area. Use a mild antiseptic or warm water with gentle soap for pets. And, dry the area carefully without applying too much pressure to avoid causing more pain. Smooth or Trim the Nail: If the broken nail is rough, you might need to trim or file it to prevent further injury. Be very careful not to cut the quick, which can hurt & bleed. And if you’re not sure how to do this, let a vet do it.

If the broken nail is rough, you might need to trim or file it to prevent further injury. Be very careful not to cut the quick, which can hurt & bleed. And if you’re not sure how to do this, let a vet do it. Apply a Protective Covering: Cover the injured nail with a dog bootie or a clean sock. Secure it with tape or a vet wrap. This keeps the area clean and stops your dog from making it worse.

Cover the injured nail with a dog bootie or a clean sock. Secure it with tape or a vet wrap. This keeps the area clean and stops your dog from making it worse. Prevent Licking and Chewing: Dogs often lick or chew injuries, which can introduce bacteria and delay healing. So use an Elizabethan collar (cone) or a recovery suit to stop this. And keep them busy with toys or extra attention.

Dogs often lick or chew injuries, which can introduce bacteria and delay healing. So use an Elizabethan collar (cone) or a recovery suit to stop this. And keep them busy with toys or extra attention. Monitor for Infection: For the next week, watch for infection signs like more redness, swelling, discharge, or a bad smell. If you see these, see your vet.

For the next week, watch for infection signs like more redness, swelling, discharge, or a bad smell. If you see these, see your vet. Follow-Up with Veterinary Care: Even if the nail seems to be healing – a vet visit is crucial for a thorough assessment. They can check the nail and might give pain medicine. They’ll also tell you how to take care of your dog’s nails in the future.

Remember, quick and proper first aid can really help your dog feel better and heal faster. And, always err on the side of caution and consult a veterinarian if you’re unsure about the severity of the injury or the appropriate steps to take.

Preventive Measures To Avoid Broken Nails

To keep your dog’s nails healthy and prevent the distress of broken nails, a combination of good nutrition, regular grooming & appropriate exercise is key. Here are ways to keep your dog’s nails in good shape:

Trim the Nails Regularly: The cornerstone of nail health is regular trimming. How often you need to do this depends on your dog’s nails growth. It might be every few weeks or every few months. You can trim nails at home, have a groomer do it, or go to the vet. Keeping up with nail trims helps keep your dog’s feet healthy & stops nails from catching on things and breaking.

The cornerstone of nail health is regular trimming. How often you need to do this depends on your dog’s nails growth. It might be every few weeks or every few months. You can trim nails at home, have a groomer do it, or go to the vet. Keeping up with nail trims helps keep your dog’s feet healthy & stops nails from catching on things and breaking. Nutritional Balance: Good food is key for your dog’s health – including their nails. If they don’t eat well, their nails might get weak and break easily. So ask your vet what kind of food is best for your dog. And if your dog’s coat and nails don’t look healthy, it might be a sign they need better nutrition.

Good food is key for your dog’s health – including their nails. If they don’t eat well, their nails might get weak and break easily. So ask your vet what kind of food is best for your dog. And if your dog’s coat and nails don’t look healthy, it might be a sign they need better nutrition. Supplements for Nail Strength: You can also give your dog supplements to make their nails stronger. Things that are known to help strengthen nails include:

Biotin Fish oil And bone broth



Talk to your vet before adding any supplements.

Paw Moisturization: Use a moisturizing cream for dog paws, like Musher’s Secret, especially in rough weather. This helps stop their paws and nails from getting dry and brittle.

Use a moisturizing cream for dog paws, like Musher’s Secret, especially in rough weather. This helps stop their paws and nails from getting dry and brittle. Walks on Rough Surfaces: Regular walks, especially on sidewalks and other rough surfaces, can help file down your dog’s nails naturally. So this makes nail trims less needed and keeps nails at a good length.

Adopting these practices not only contributes to your dog’s overall health but also significantly lowers the risk of painful nail injuries. Remember it’s better to prevent injuries than to treat them.

Conclusion

In the end, taking care of your dog’s broken nail is more than just fixing a problem. It’s about strengthening the special bond of trust and love you share. And you have a big part to play in keeping your dog happy & healthy. Learning about dog nails, spotting injury signs, and knowing how to give first aid is important for being a good pet parent. Remember, regular nail care and the right food can stop these painful issues.

So as you continue on this journey of caring for your dog – remember how important your role is in their life. Your commitment to their health reflects the depth of your bond. Let’s make sure our beloved pets get all the care and love they need, from the tips of their tails to the ends of their nails.