If you have a cat, you know there’s nothing better than coming home after a long day, making yourself a cup of tea, and lying on the sofa while your cat naps and purrs next to you. That’s when you know you’ve made it in life.

Research shows that petting a cat, regardless of breed or fur type, reduces your cortisol levels. However, we have to admit, there’s something special about the way a fluffy cat’s cuddles relax your body and mind that no other cat can match.

If you don’t own a cat but are considering welcoming one into your home, we recommend choosing from the 10 fluffy cat breeds we’re about to discuss. If you don’t mind daily brushing, fluffy cats are perfect for you. Like the Ragamuffins, these breeds are known for their loving and cuddly nature – they are soft, plush, and incredibly fun to have around.

Essential Tips for Fluffy Cat Owners

Owning a fluffy cat comes with a set of responsibilities, including ensuring that their long or short fluff is well-maintained. It should be in our minds that we always put the feline’s health first. Fluffy cats may look very cute, but they are quite high-maintenance.

First things first, you need to brush and groom their fur regularly. If not every day, you’ll need to do it every other day. To prevent matting and to reduce shedding (especially on warm days), brush the feline’s fur as instructed by your veterinarian.

As improper maintenance can negatively affect your feline’s fur, use a special brush specifically for their fur. You don’t want clumps of fur all over the house. Trust us!

Some cats require occasional baths, especially if they have dry or other skin conditions. If you must bathe your cat, please use a special cat shampoo specifically designed for the breed. Baths are very stressful for cats, so try to make the experience as relaxing as possible.

A tip we almost forgot is to provide them with a high-quality, balanced diet as they are prone to various health diseases, a crucial step for maintaining a longhaired breed’s coat in top condition. Mostly because of their long fur, but either way, always try to keep them as healthy as possible.

The Ultimate List of Fluffy Cat Breeds You’ll Adore

Each of the breeds we are to mention here brings unique qualities, personality traits, and distinctive physical features to the table, but one thing stays the same – their long, beautiful, fluffy coat.

1. Maine Coon

Share icon Image credits: Kanashi

Maine Coons known as one of the largest cat breeds are extra fluffy. They have a thick double coat to protect them even from the harshest New England winter days.

Their long, silky coat makes them even larger than what they actually are. Reaching about 30 inches in length, with their heavy and shaggy fur, tufted hearts, and bushy tails, Maine Coons are among the most adorable cat breeds.

Today, Maine Coons, with their sweet and smart personality, make for great family pets but require regular grooming. Maybe not as much as the others on the list, but they still require grooming at least a few times a week.

2. Persian Cat

Share icon Image credits: Arina Krasnikova

Known for their round faces and short muzzles, Persians are considered the trademark of the fluffy breeds. Their coat is long and dense, with a lot of fur around the neck, just like a lion’s mane. When it comes to their fur, we have to say that it’s probably the most difficult to maintain.

It requires daily brushing, it tangles if you skip a day, and the Persian may look as if they’ve been electrocuted if not groomed every day. Though they groom themselves, daily brushing can be time-consuming. It could take a couple of hours of your day just to brush the fur, wipe, and clean the cat around the eyes and the skin around the nose.

Besides their fur, they have a calm and affectionate nature, and although they seem laid-back, they love to play around. They are great human companions, and the one thing they know is to do their best to give the best cuddles in the entire world.

3. RagaMuffin

Share icon Image credits: pouf

Known for their luxurious coat, RaggaMuffins have a medium to long silky coat that’s very dense and plush. They are also distinguishable because of the ruff of fur around the neck and their striking blue eyes. Despite its length, the fur is relatively low maintenance and less prone to matting than the Persian.

What’s interesting about this breed is that besides the long and plush fur, they are quite muscular and large and can reach a weight of up to 20 (in males). Though they appear as laid-back and unfriendly, their face says otherwise.

They have sweet and expressive faces with walnut-shaped eyes, full cheeks, and a well-developed chin. They are quite affectionate and gentle with their humans. And do not forget kids. They tend to get along with children and even dogs, which makes them great family pets.

4. Ragdoll

Share icon Image credits: hiroshi i

Yey, another American breed on the list! We present to you the Ragdoll – an overly friendly, easy-going, and cuddly fluffy breed that reaches up to 40 inches nose to tail. Known for their long fur (as the other here on the list), Ragdoll’s distinctive semi-long coat fur and striking blue eyes have minimal undercoat.

When it comes to their fur, they require frequent brushing to keep their coats healthy. Once a week is more than enough to keep them clean, fresh, and healthy, particularly if you’re dealing with a Norwegian Forest cat’s coat, which requires regular grooming.

We said it once, and we’ll say it again: Ragdolls love to be picked up and carried like dolls. Cool, no? If you want a lap cat – the Ragdoll is just for you. They enjoy being close to their humans, love to cuddle, and enjoy pleasing their companions.

5. Himalayan

Share icon Image credits: _ponta_tanuki

Next, we have the crossbreed – Himalayan. A mixture between a Persian cat and a Siamese, they inherited the Persian’s long fur and the Siamese color points.

They have a thick double coat that requires frequent brushing and a lot of patience when the summer days come. Because of their double coat, they tend to shed a lot. But all is forgotten if it makes them feel at ease during the summer days, right?

Some even bring the cat to a professional groomer to shave their bellies and prevent mats from forming.

When it comes to their personality – they are sweet, lazy, and wary of strangers. Don’t get surprised if they hide under the couch in a stranger’s presence. It takes them time to warm up to new faces.

6. Norwegian Forest Cat

Share icon Image credits: fukustagram29

Just like the Maine Coon we mentioned somewhere between the first ones on the list of the 10 fluffy cat breeds, the Norwegian forest cat developed naturally in cold environments, which is why they have a double coat.

These cats have a thick, waterproof, and strong build. Though their coat is all fluffy and long, it’s generally low maintenance. Just a weekly brush will do the trick since the coat is not prone to matting.

Even though they make great companions, they like to spend time alone. They are more independent than the others, so don’t expect them to pick your lap over the cushion. There’s a high probability they’ll pick the cushion over you. They love you; they just don’t love showing it.

7. Birman

Share icon Image credits: Jeannette1980

We finally have the laziest fluffy kitten! Say hello to Birman. The Birman is a color-painted cat with a lighter-colored body and darker points on the head, feed, and tail, as well as white gloves on their paws. Although some may mix them with The Himalayan cat, they are pretty different in their physical appearance.

These fluffy balls of fur have soft and silky fur with a main around their neck. Just as most of the breeds mentioned, they require daily brushing. However, their coat are easier to maintain than those of the other felines here.

Besides their fur, they have an affectionate and sweet temperament and enjoy being around their family all the time. They may even follow you from room to room and take notes of your every move. Birmans weigh up to 12 pounds and can live over 15 years if healthy.

So, if you plan on opening your doors to a cat that enjoys being around you and can live for over a decade, we suggest you choose the Birman. Not a day will be boring once you get a cat.

8. British Shorthair

Share icon Image credits: Kostiantyn Klymovets

We present to you the most adorable cat ever, or one of the fluffy black cat breeds. The British Shorthair, with its stocky body, thick coat, and board face, will definitely warm up your heart, even if you are not a cat lover.

They look like they’ve come out of a cartoon because of their rounded glass-like eyes and rounded ears. Even talking about them makes our hearts melt. While they do have short hair, their fluffy fur makes them a part of this category. Their dense coat requires daily grooming.

We have to say that they are not lap cats like the Birman, but that doesn’t mean they are not friendly and outgoing. They enjoy playing with their companions, but they do like some time alone. In other words, they value their independence.

9. Siberian

Share icon Image credits: Sadi Gökpınar

As the name implies, Siberians grew up in the dense forests of Siberia. They are Russia’s native forest cats, so it’s no surprise they have three layers of hair. Each layer insulates the Siberian from the cold. They have an undercoat, middle layer, and outer coat, each layer helping them battle the cold days.

Even if they have three layers of fur, they are easier to groom than the Hymalaian. But the real fun begins when they start shedding in the warmer days. Expect the whole house to be covered with a ball of fur. But where’s the fun in caring for a cat if not cleaning after them at all times?

Many people who are allergic to cats find they can live with Siberian cats because of their hypoallergenic fur. They have low levels of FelD1 – a protein that causes cat allergies.

10. Highland Fold

Share icon Image credits: sushi_doough

Last on our list is the Highland Fold. With a life expectancy of over 15 years, Highland folds make for the perfect furry companions. They get along with adults and children but are just as lazy as the Birman.

They enjoy lying around the house and could spend hours cuddling. They are overly friendly and adaptable and are an excellent addition for those looking for a loving and gentle pet with a playful side at times.

Highland Folds have a long, dense, and soft coat that requires regular grooming. Besides their soft coat, the other most distinctive feature of Highland Folds is their folded ears, which add to their unique and adorable appearance. The ears fold forward and downward, which creates a cap-like look on their head.

Understanding Breed Characteristics

Fluffy felines are known for their distinctive long, silky fur, but let’s not forget they are the epitome of cute and are beloved for their personality traits.

When it comes to their fur, did you know that even cats with inch-long hair are considered a part of the fluffy breed group? And, of course, cats with fur longer than an inch fall under the same category. All of these cats have long, for days, thick fur. It can be soft and silky, dense, or whole.

You name it, fluffy cats come in different furs. What’s most striking about this breed type is that they can have double coats, and some have even three layers of hair. Those with a double coat have one longer overcoat and a shorter, denser undercoat. As far as we know, the most distinctive breed with three hair layers is the Siberian.

Their long fur requires daily grooming, especially in the warmer months. The cats with two or three layers of fur lose much of their undercoat, meaning they undergo heavy shedding. But with regular maintenance and daily grooming (some may require frequent baths, especially if they have an orange, longhaired coat), you can save your home from a disaster.

It’s not so funny if you have one at home and have to vacuum, swipe, and clean every day, right? But once you take a look at those deep glass eyes and they come up to you with their gracious walk, you forget all about it. The reason behind their fluffy fur is to keep the cat warm in the colder winter months.

When the temperature gets warmer, they undergo heavy shedding (as we already said), but this allows for air to circulate down the skin and keeps the cat cool during extreme temperatures. As the nights start getting chilly, the coat grows back and becomes thick and dense to prepare and keep the cat warm during the cold winter days.

While their fur makes them appear laid-back and lazy at times, many fluffy cats love to play with toys and enjoy engaging in various cat activities. And the best part of it all? They enjoy cuddles and love spending time with their human companions. It’s the best thing, right?

Besides their fur, these cats have large expressive eyes, often tufted ears, and bushy tails, which only add to their distinctive appearance. Probably the greatest personality trait this cat breed has is their adaptability. They can adapt to various living environments as long as they are by their favorite human’s side. What’s not to like about these popular big fluffy cat breeds?

FAQs:

How much do long-haired cats shed?

There’s no black-and-white answer here, especially when discussing the various markings and fluff lengths in different breeds. Long-haired cats do, in fact, shed more than short-haired cats, but it depends on the breed and the individual cat. Long-haired cats require regular grooming to maintain their coats healthy, which could reduce the shedding, but it’s not limited to it.

Which fluffy cats are the most popular?

We pick the Maine Coon, Siberian, Persian, and Ragdoll as the most popular fluffy cat breeds. Each breed offers distinctive personality traits and characteristics, but when it comes to their coat– we all love silky long fur on a cat. Keep in mind that some breeds may require more grooming than others.

How do you groom a fluffy cat?

Not all cats like grooming, so keeping them in place can be quite a challenge. Especially if your cat has long fur, but don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Use a wide-toothed brush to make the brushing easier. Use trimers or a mat removal brush to clear any matter fur, and once the knots are out, use a tooth comb to soften the cat’s fur. Finish the brushing with a glove or soft brush.

If you have a Himalayan cat, don’t hesitate to bring it to a professional. Their fur is easily tangible, so help from a professional can make a great difference.