Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Plane Passenger Refuses To Switch Seats With Pregnant Woman, Gets Applauded Online
Entitled People, Social Issues

Plane Passenger Refuses To Switch Seats With Pregnant Woman, Gets Applauded Online

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d assume that if someone were flying with their partner, they’d want to sit next to each other on the plane from the get-go. It’s not like it comes as a surprise that you have to book your seats together. It’s a bit weird if one person gets an upgraded seat while the other gets stuck back in economy class.

One redditor, u/hahahajump, went viral on the r/AITAH subreddit and in the media after asking for a verdict on her actions on a recent flight. According to the author, an entitled stranger asked her to trade places with his pregnant wife so they could sit side by side. However, she refused, and the internet loved it. Check out the full story below!

There’s a category of passengers who feel entitled to other people’s seats

Image credits: photovs (not the actual image)

An internet user shared why she refused to swap places so that a man could sit with his pregnant wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: hahahajump

Passengers who want to sit together should plan in advance and buy seats next to one another

Let’s call a spade a spade: if you so desperately want to sit next to your partner, then buy seats together. If one person is already getting an upgrade that costs more, you’d assume they have enough cash for a second upgrade, too.

And if money is (hypothetically) so tight that you can only get one upgrade and you’re so concerned about your pregnant partner having enough space on the plane… why not offer them the better seat instead?

The husband in the OP’s story was essentially trying to get a free upgrade for his pregnant wife. He was hoping that he’d be able to guilt-trip one of the other passengers sitting next to him to do the right thing. What he was not expecting, however, was being told that he could switch with his wife if he wanted her to have more room.

At the end of the day, it’s up to each and every one of us to decide whether we want to switch seats. But there’s a huge difference between being on an airplane and, say, riding on public transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the former case, everyone has an assigned sea. Well, unless you’re getting the cheapest Ryanair tickets and don’t care what part of the magical flying bus you get squashed into. But in most cases, it’s not a surprise that you’ll be sitting in a particular seat on the plane.

So, broadly speaking, nobody’s entitled to anyone else’s seat. Nor should anyone feel guilty about sitting in the seat they actually paid for. If you want to enjoy the view from the window, go for it. But you should also feel free to switch with someone who desperately wants your place and couldn’t book it beforehand. What matters is that you do everything freely, not because you’re coerced.

On the flip side, on public transport, there are usually no assigned seats. So, people are more likely to give up their seats to someone who needs them more. You’re not forced to do that, but it’s generally common courtesy to get up if you’re healthy and energetic while the other passengers tire more easily.

Redditor u/hahahajump is far from the only person who has had to deal with entitled passengers. It’s a widespread problem.

Folks can get upset over a lot of things, including a lack of room

One internet user previously shared with Bored Panda that it’s often up to the passengers themselves to sort their mini-conflicts out.

“I fly a lot and have seen a lot of questionable behavior from entitled parents (and some great behavior from good parents, of course), and usually, the flight attendant is pretty busy or doesn’t want to deal with the conflict,” they told us earlier that there are some exceptions to this. Some flight attendants are proactive and stand their ground to solve the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, it’s up to every individual to decide if and how they want to help their fellow passengers feel more comfortable during the flight. It can help to remember that everyone’s in the same boat (well, plane) and that we’re all human beings who sometimes need just a bit of kindness.

“Rules that allow parents to pay for a single seat and bring a lap baby are both good and bad for parents—good, in that they can save some money, but they also increase the parent’s discomfort a lot. I think everyone deals with discomfort differently. Some people are more polite about it and try to help each other be less uncomfortable,” the internet user shared with us earlier.

“I put up the armrest and do my best to give them a little room. They are always extremely grateful, usually say thanks, and sometimes, buy me a drink!” Not everyone’s as kind, though. Other passengers are so entitled that they’ll do practically anything to be comfortable, at the expense of others.

“I think it’s important to raise people to be polite and generous to others, but I don’t think Western culture puts a lot of emphasis on these norms anymore. Everyone’s out for themselves,” they said.

That’s not just conjecture. USA Today points out that there’s a serious issue with a mentality of entitlement these days. Passengers get upset over a lot of things.

Providing them with more legroom and making the seats wider should help stem the flood of problems a bit. At the same time, every passenger should be held accountable for their behavior. They need to understand that things like cutting in line or leaning way back in their seat aren’t cultured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most readers thought that the author reacted decently. This is what they had to say

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a few folks had a very different take. Here are their thoughts

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

4

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Read less »
Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
weimcentral avatar
Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm. The photo expectation of an exit row seat it that you are able and willing to assist crew members in the event of an emergency. The extra legroom is for this purpose not just comfort! Gah!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't travel by plane in the last trimester of a pregnancy, and why is this a stranger problem if she wanted a special seat ? You ask and you have an answer, you can blame the guy to not be really kind but that's his right.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
katebaker_2 avatar
madbakes
madbakes
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm confused. Is the exit gate the emergency exit row? That normally provides more legroom but isn't any wider. So is this business class or emergency exit? Wider seats would be business class and a pregnant woman isn't able to help in an emergency.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
weimcentral avatar
Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm. The photo expectation of an exit row seat it that you are able and willing to assist crew members in the event of an emergency. The extra legroom is for this purpose not just comfort! Gah!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't travel by plane in the last trimester of a pregnancy, and why is this a stranger problem if she wanted a special seat ? You ask and you have an answer, you can blame the guy to not be really kind but that's his right.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
katebaker_2 avatar
madbakes
madbakes
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm confused. Is the exit gate the emergency exit row? That normally provides more legroom but isn't any wider. So is this business class or emergency exit? Wider seats would be business class and a pregnant woman isn't able to help in an emergency.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda