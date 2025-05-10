Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Plan To Kick Out Their Teen After Her 18th Birthday, Freak Out When She Leaves By Herself
Teen girl in pink shirt packing a bag in her room, reflecting the teen overhears parents saying theyu2019ll kick her out theme
Family, Relationships

Parents Plan To Kick Out Their Teen After Her 18th Birthday, Freak Out When She Leaves By Herself

We often hear about parents lamenting over their now empty nests. Missing the grown-up kids who’ve flown the coop to explore the big, wide world on their own. These parents are way too sad to celebrate their newfound freedom. But not everyone is like that. Some folk can’t wait to get their offspring out of the house as soon as they come of age. Almost like nightclub bouncers ushering patrons onto the pavement when the lights go on at closing time.

One 18-year-old was shocked when she overheard her parents discussing how they’d soon be kicking her out. Instead of confronting them, she packed her things and disappeared like a thief in the night. To say drama ensued is an understatement. She’s now wondering if she did the right thing.

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

     

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Classic-Effect8633

    Almost half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 still live at home with their families

    Moving out of the family home isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. There’s lots to consider, especially when it comes to finances. With the cost of living and rent on the increase, it’s not much of a surprise that many young Americans aren’t falling over their feet to get their own place.

    In fact, the number of young people still in the family nest is higher than it’s been for decades. Roughly 45% of people ages 18-29 are living at home with their families, according to Harris Poll for Bloomberg. It’s highest figure since the 1940s.

    Meanwhile, iMoving.com reports that the average age people choose to move out of their parent’s home is between 24 and 27. It’s often around the time they’ve completed college or other secondary studies, found a job. For some, it’s when they get married, or are in a long-term relationship with a serious partner.

    For some, like the 18-year-old who overheard her parents talking, moving out is a snap decision. But many people plan before they walk out of the family home. iMoving cautions that it’s important to be totally ready before taking the big step.

    Among the questions their experts suggest you ask are, “Are you employed, or do you have a side hustle that can help you afford both rent and groceries while still saving? How much of a budget do you have to work with monthly?”

    If your current salary is enough to cover rent, dining in (and out), and save at least 20% for incidentals, you might just be okay. But if that seems like a stretch, you’ll either need to boost your salary with alternate streams of income, or maybe rent a place with roommates or in a cheaper area.

    Besides the money aspects, you need to be emotionally and practically capable of living on your own. Your clothes aren’t going to wash themselves and your dinner won’t magically appear on the table (if you’ve bought one). Your fridge won’t fill itself.

    You’ll need to have a good routine of doing chores, housework, grocery shopping while balancing your day-job, social life and down time. “Make a schedule and try to stick to it as best as you can while still living at home to make sure you will be able to handle the added financial and mental stress of it all,” advises iMoving.com.

    The team adds that while it might be tempting to want to be on your own, the longer you can wait to move out, “the easier it will be on you financially to stabilize yourself and build your career and relationship at the same time.”

    Many people felt the 18-year-old did the right thing

    Some felt the teen should have spoken to her parents first

    The situation escalated quite fast, according to an update posted by the teenager

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Classic-Effect8633

    Netizens showed their support and were relieved the teen is now safe

    Robyn Smith

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope OP has a better life now.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure she does, and I'm glad to hear she has the support of her grandparents. She's stronger than I was at that age.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “How dare you leave in the middle of the night. Come back home so we can kick you out properly”.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, I actually know a couple like this. They're awful. Nothing matters to them but gambling. They've lost fortunes many times over, yet they're not happy unless they're in a casino. It's so sad. It's a really insidious a*******n, but I guess they all are. I feel so sorry for their family.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
