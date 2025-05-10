Parents Plan To Kick Out Their Teen After Her 18th Birthday, Freak Out When She Leaves By Herself

We often hear about parents lamenting over their now empty nests. Missing the grown-up kids who’ve flown the coop to explore the big, wide world on their own. These parents are way too sad to celebrate their newfound freedom. But not everyone is like that. Some folk can’t wait to get their offspring out of the house as soon as they come of age. Almost like nightclub bouncers ushering patrons onto the pavement when the lights go on at closing time.

ADVERTISEMENT

One 18-year-old was shocked when she overheard her parents discussing how they’d soon be kicking her out. Instead of confronting them, she packed her things and disappeared like a thief in the night. To say drama ensued is an understatement. She’s now wondering if she did the right thing.

RELATED:

Her parents were secretly planning to kick her out of their home

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

So she did them a favor, and surprised them by leaving in the middle of the night

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Classic-Effect8633

Almost half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 still live at home with their families

Moving out of the family home isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. There’s lots to consider, especially when it comes to finances. With the cost of living and rent on the increase, it’s not much of a surprise that many young Americans aren’t falling over their feet to get their own place.

In fact, the number of young people still in the family nest is higher than it’s been for decades. Roughly 45% of people ages 18-29 are living at home with their families, according to Harris Poll for Bloomberg. It’s highest figure since the 1940s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, iMoving.com reports that the average age people choose to move out of their parent’s home is between 24 and 27. It’s often around the time they’ve completed college or other secondary studies, found a job. For some, it’s when they get married, or are in a long-term relationship with a serious partner.

For some, like the 18-year-old who overheard her parents talking, moving out is a snap decision. But many people plan before they walk out of the family home. iMoving cautions that it’s important to be totally ready before taking the big step.

Among the questions their experts suggest you ask are, “Are you employed, or do you have a side hustle that can help you afford both rent and groceries while still saving? How much of a budget do you have to work with monthly?”

If your current salary is enough to cover rent, dining in (and out), and save at least 20% for incidentals, you might just be okay. But if that seems like a stretch, you’ll either need to boost your salary with alternate streams of income, or maybe rent a place with roommates or in a cheaper area.

Besides the money aspects, you need to be emotionally and practically capable of living on your own. Your clothes aren’t going to wash themselves and your dinner won’t magically appear on the table (if you’ve bought one). Your fridge won’t fill itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll need to have a good routine of doing chores, housework, grocery shopping while balancing your day-job, social life and down time. “Make a schedule and try to stick to it as best as you can while still living at home to make sure you will be able to handle the added financial and mental stress of it all,” advises iMoving.com.

The team adds that while it might be tempting to want to be on your own, the longer you can wait to move out, “the easier it will be on you financially to stabilize yourself and build your career and relationship at the same time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people felt the 18-year-old did the right thing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some felt the teen should have spoken to her parents first

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated quite fast, according to an update posted by the teenager

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Classic-Effect8633

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens showed their support and were relieved the teen is now safe

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT