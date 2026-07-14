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The streets are full of visual coincidences, but spotting them before they disappear takes patience, observation, and impeccable timing. A pedestrian may briefly blend into an advertisement, a passing animal might complete a scene, or an ordinary wall could suddenly become part of an unexpected joke. Barcelona-based photographer Frank J. Llamas keeps his camera ready for precisely these fleeting moments.

His street photography brings together people, murals, signs, storefront displays, architecture, and urban objects in clever compositions that can feel staged, even though they unfold naturally before him. Color also plays an important role in Llamas’ work. Small background details frequently connect with his subjects, creating amusing alignments and visual illusions that may take viewers a moment to fully understand. Some photographs rely on near-perfect symmetry, while others capture humorous contrasts or interactions that go unnoticed.

Scroll down to explore our picks from his collection, and keep an eye on the background; you may discover details you missed at first glance.

More info: Instagram | Instagram