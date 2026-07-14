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The streets are full of visual coincidences, but spotting them before they disappear takes patience, observation, and impeccable timing. A pedestrian may briefly blend into an advertisement, a passing animal might complete a scene, or an ordinary wall could suddenly become part of an unexpected joke. Barcelona-based photographer Frank J. Llamas keeps his camera ready for precisely these fleeting moments.

His street photography brings together people, murals, signs, storefront displays, architecture, and urban objects in clever compositions that can feel staged, even though they unfold naturally before him. Color also plays an important role in Llamas’ work. Small background details frequently connect with his subjects, creating amusing alignments and visual illusions that may take viewers a moment to fully understand. Some photographs rely on near-perfect symmetry, while others capture humorous contrasts or interactions that go unnoticed.

Scroll down to explore our picks from his collection, and keep an eye on the background; you may discover details you missed at first glance.

More info: Instagram | Instagram

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#1

Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a pigeon mid-flight next to a person in Barcelona.

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    #2

    A perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona shows a police officer standing next to graffiti that completes her face in an amusing way.

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    #3

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a woman walking her dog past a window with a cat peeking from a blue blanket in Barcelona.

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    #4

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a man and a dog sitting on a bench.

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    #5

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences with a man walking past a truck with a rooster head in Barcelona.

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    #6

    A photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a man holding up a record album cover with a screaming face in Barcelona.

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    #7

    Photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a man at a table appearing to have antennae from light fixtures in Barcelona.

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    #8

    Perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a bald man walks past a pharmacy advertisement for hair products.

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    #9

    A perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona shows a man appearing to drink from a bottle held by a woman in an advertisement.

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    #10

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a woman hugging a giant Messi poster on the streets of Barcelona.

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    #11

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a man doing a handstand on a bollard.

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    #12

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a man bending over, aligning with a guitar player on a van in Barcelona.

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    #13

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of two people sitting at an outdoor cafe with widely spread legs in Barcelona.

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    #14

    A photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a woman walking under a green arrow pointing down, while a no-entry sign is nearby in Barcelona.

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    #15

    Woman walking in a street in Barcelona, her bare back mirroring the posture of the person in the ad, a perfectly timed coincidence.

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    #16

    White dog looking out the glass door of a bar called CATBAR, a perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona.

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    #17

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona, with two dogs perfectly hidden by a tree.

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    #18

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona, where a woman's movement aligns with street art.

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    #19

    Perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: two pigeons walk past a suitcase with a cat graphic.

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    #20

    Perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: two girls playing basketball appear to feed a mural's open mouth.

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    #21

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences where a man appears to have horns on his head in Barcelona.

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    #22

    A perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona shows a black trash bag covering the body of a cartoon character.

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    #23

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a man sitting under a curved yellow pipe in Barcelona.

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    #24

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a woman in a sunflower dress walking past tiled walls in Barcelona.

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    #25

    Two women with matching black and white patterned pants walk past a sad-faced mailbox in Barcelona, a perfectly timed coincidence.

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    #26

    A woman carrying large clear bags filled with pink balloons walks down a street in Barcelona, a perfectly timed coincidence.

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    #27

    Perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a man sitting beside a colorful mural depicting a person on a bicycle.

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    #28

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona, showing a woman aligning with a jumping figure on a billboard.

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    #29

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona, with a person's legs matching a model on a truck.

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    #30

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences with a hand reaching towards a poster of a similar reaching hand in Barcelona.

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    #31

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a man appearing to have long hair on his back in Barcelona.

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    #32

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a ballerina posing elegantly in Barcelona's busy street at night.

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    #33

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a man looking at a banner of a smiling woman.

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    #34

    People seated around tables, with a couple holding hands discreetly, showing perfectly timed coincidences on Barcelona streets.

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    #35

    A woman in a black and white striped dress walks past a striped pole, creating a perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona.

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    #36

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a young girl with a hat takes a picture on the streets of Barcelona.

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    #37

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a man with heart-shaped balloons, and another with a rainbow flag in Barcelona.

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    #38

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a woman stands in front of a window, mirroring a mannequin, on the streets of Barcelona.

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    #39

    A vintage red velvet chair sits abandoned on a street in Barcelona, a perfectly timed coincidence of unexpected placement.

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    #40

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a dog in a pet store, looking up at its owner in Barcelona.

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    #41

    An older woman walks two dogs in Barcelona; one dog appears to be dancing on a planter, a perfectly timed coincidence.

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    #42

    A man lies on the ground checking his phone, a woman walks by an ice cream shop in Barcelona, a perfectly timed coincidence.

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    #43

    A woman stands by the sea, viewed through a large red heart sculpture, a perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona.

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    #44

    A photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a man walking on a beach, perfectly framed through a wine glass in Barcelona.

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    #45

    A photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a groomed poodle with bows on its ears, walking past a chalkboard in Barcelona.

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    #46

    A woman in a green top and skirt taking a selfie on a sunny street, capturing perfectly timed coincidences.

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    #47

    Two Barbie dolls hugging, with one having a telescope attached to her head, creating perfectly timed coincidences.

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    #48

    Photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a person appearing to hold a leg emerging from the Barcelona sea.

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    #49

    Woman on a beach in Barcelona, her head appearing to hold the moon, a perfectly timed coincidence.

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    #50

    Small fluffy dog looking towards colorful dog-themed bags, a perfectly timed coincidence captured by a photographer in Barcelona.

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    #51

    Perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a person wearing a crocodile-print slide sandal walks past a peeling wall.

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    #52

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona, aligning a woman's rainbow hair with a colorful pole.

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    #53

    A perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona shows a pair of large boots in the foreground, with a woman on an escalator behind them.

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    #54

    A perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona shows a man wearing multiple hats stacked on his head.

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    #55

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a cat riding a person's shoulders in Barcelona.

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    #56

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a person with a basketball perfectly obscuring their face, standing in Barcelona.

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    #57

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a man subtly holding a woman's arm in a Barcelona art gallery.

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    #58

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences with a red-haired woman sitting on a bench in Barcelona.

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    #59

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a man sleeping on a bench next to a mural in Barcelona.

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    3points
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    #60

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: pigeons walking on a wet, paved street.

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    3points
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    #61

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona: a woman with long hair next to a hair product ad.

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    #62

    A man exhaling a cloud of vape smoke, resembling an explosion, captured as a perfectly timed coincidence in Barcelona.

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    #63

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of a red scooter and street art in Barcelona.

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    #64

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: shadows align perfectly with a street wall and lights on the streets of Barcelona.

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    #65

    A majestic harlequin Great Dane stands in front of a boat, a perfectly timed coincidence of scale in Barcelona.

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    #66

    A photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a person wearing a shopping bag depicting a woman's torso, aligning with their legs in Barcelona.

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    #67

    A person laying down on the street covered by pink and blue balloons, capturing perfectly timed coincidences in Barcelona.

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    #68

    A woman on a red rental bicycle, her white skirt flowing, in Barcelona, showing perfectly timed coincidences.

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    #69

    Clothes drying on a line in front of a white wall and concrete bench, capturing perfectly timed coincidences.

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    #70

    Woman in a hijab seated on a long, mosaic-tiled bench in Barcelona, a perfectly timed coincidence showing street life.

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    #71

    Photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a woman matching a mannequin on a Barcelona beach.

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    #72

    Photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of a cloud appearing like a thought bubble above a Barcelona statue.

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    #73

    Photographer captures a perfectly timed coincidence of two women with matching floral shopping bags in Barcelona.

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    #74

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences showing long shadows of robed figures in Barcelona.

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    #75

    A photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: two men walking in Barcelona, wearing identical black and white outfits.

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    #76

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences of people leaning over a counter in a fancy interior.

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    #77

    Photographer captures perfectly timed coincidences: a person steps out of a car in a perfectly aligned moment on the streets of Barcelona.

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