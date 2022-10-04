While a picture may be worth a thousand words, a particular category of photos still manages to leave viewers speechless. See, once in a blue moon, or, more often, once in a lifetime, everything in the universe aligns so precisely that all passionate photographers have to do is press the button — and end up with an impeccably timed result elevated beyond the ordinary.

The best things happen when we least expect them to, and perfect timing can turn a photo into a funny accident or a brilliant illusion. So today, we introduce you to one prominent corner of Twitter called 'Perfectly Timed Pics'. With over 52k followers, the social media project features heaps of "sometimes funny, sometimes awkward, but always perfectly timed" pictures to entertain and inspire.

To show you what we mean, our photography-loving team here at Bored Panda has scoured the page for some of the best pictures taken just at the right moment. Continue scrolling and see this vivid collection of photos that are bound to make you do a double (or even triple!) take. Be sure to upvote the ones that surprised you most, and then feel free to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Owen Jarvis
23 minutes ago

He even looks like he's wearing wizard robes. Can we have him back now please?

#2

MagicalUnicorn
27 minutes ago

aww, kitties! <3

#3

Mohsie Supposie
42 minutes ago

Nice "umbrella hat". I want that!

#4

T C
38 minutes ago

I'd poop my pants if I saw this.

#5

T C
48 minutes ago

And the final boss appears.

#6

Owen Jarvis
21 minutes ago

I feel like this is how epic dragons are born.

#7

T C
43 minutes ago (edited)

That must be photoshopped, surely.

#8

T C
43 minutes ago

Tiny tiger! Rawr!

#9

T C
49 minutes ago

Gorgeous.

#10

Jan Eivroc
4 minutes ago

"Do you have a moment, lad?"

#11

T C
47 minutes ago

✌️

#12

T C
48 minutes ago

He doesn't seem impressed.

#13

Sue Lynn Chan
48 minutes ago

How my parents wake me up...

#14

#15

Maya Baggins
40 minutes ago (edited)

"Ahhhhh, a dog!"

#16

T C
46 minutes ago

Lol! I hug my dogs and never let them go!

#17

T C
44 minutes ago

Perfect photobomb!

#18

Jan Eivroc
1 minute ago

KISSED BY A DRAGON!!!

#19

Owen Jarvis
12 minutes ago

I like to imagine the pike won this one.

#20

T C
36 minutes ago

Usually it's two birds with one stone, but this is two idiots with one excellent photobomb.

#21

T C
33 minutes ago

Damn, girl! You slayin'!

#22

Owen Jarvis
11 minutes ago

Wow... I never thought of how often it must get struck by lightning.

#23

T C
37 minutes ago

Stunning!

#24

#25

Mayra
16 minutes ago

Swish

#26

#27

Owen Jarvis
8 minutes ago

I think this dog just had their mind blown. :]

#28

#29

T C
40 minutes ago

Baby dolphin kinda judgy.

#30

#31

#32

#33

T C
29 minutes ago

Sneak 100

#34

#35

#36

Owen Jarvis
4 minutes ago

Careful of the hook little lion

#37

Feli Corvida
36 minutes ago

wroom wroom

#38

#39

#40

#41

Genie Kayleigh
23 minutes ago

Group hug!

#42

T C
44 minutes ago

That's unfortunate.

#43

#44

#45

T C
42 minutes ago

Wildlife photos like these are my favorite!

#46

Owen Jarvis
2 minutes ago

A whirlbird

#47

Owen Jarvis
6 minutes ago

This duck has more style than me.

#48

Pianosaurus
45 minutes ago

Poor little monkey!

#49

#50

T C
33 minutes ago

Someone's excited about the weather.

#51

T C
33 minutes ago

So fluffy!!!

#52

T C
32 minutes ago

Those dirty human photobombers!

#53

Mrs Irish Mom
37 minutes ago

Scooby and dafney

#54

#55

#56

#57

T C
45 minutes ago

Nailed it.

#58

T C
45 minutes ago

Well...

#59

T C
40 minutes ago

Classy.

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

Owen Jarvis
1 minute ago

This is quite epic

#66

#67

#68

T C
31 minutes ago

Silly seal!

#69

T C
30 minutes ago

Hon, hon, hon!

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

