While a picture may be worth a thousand words, a particular category of photos still manages to leave viewers speechless. See, once in a blue moon, or, more often, once in a lifetime, everything in the universe aligns so precisely that all passionate photographers have to do is press the button — and end up with an impeccably timed result elevated beyond the ordinary.

The best things happen when we least expect them to, and perfect timing can turn a photo into a funny accident or a brilliant illusion. So today, we introduce you to one prominent corner of Twitter called 'Perfectly Timed Pics'. With over 52k followers, the social media project features heaps of "sometimes funny, sometimes awkward, but always perfectly timed" pictures to entertain and inspire.

To show you what we mean, our photography-loving team here at Bored Panda has scoured the page for some of the best pictures taken just at the right moment. Continue scrolling and see this vivid collection of photos that are bound to make you do a double (or even triple!) take. Be sure to upvote the ones that surprised you most, and then feel free to share your own thoughts in the comments below.