ADVERTISEMENT

Who says a chemical engineer can't moonlight as a street photographer? Meet Gökhan Arer, Istanbul's own dual-career dynamo. By day, he's probably mixing chemicals; by night (and weekends), he's capturing the city's quirkiest moments since 2015. Armed with a camera he originally bought for his son—who wasn't exactly thrilled—Arer took to the streets, turning Istanbul's daily chaos into rather interesting photos.

Arer's knack for spotting the humor in everyday life has earned him accolades, including the 5th SPi Street Photography Awards in 2022. From the bustling "Holy Lands of Photography"—Sirkeci, Eminönü, and Karaköy—he serves up visual stories that make you see the city in a whole new light.

More info: Instagram | gokhanarer.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person on a boat wearing a jacket, with cityscape reflection visible, exemplifying Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

gokhanarer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man walking past a violinist on a street, graffiti visible, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street photography perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two men sitting on a ledge with a basket between them, demonstrating Gökhan Arer's unique street photography perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man sitting by the water on a wooden boardwalk, inadvertently aligning his eyes with binoculars, creating a humorous street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Woman with rainbow umbrella near flag and double rainbow; Gökhan Arer captures street life differently.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Black cat with head inside pipe, illustrating Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Street artist's view: two men at ATMs beside a Pennywise mural, with a blurred drink in the foreground.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Street scene reflecting in a motorcycle mirror, capturing a candid moment that shows the street differently.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A child looks through a viewer with a rainbow appearing to bridge to a boat, showcasing a unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    An elderly man in a coat walks against a stone wall with a shadow appearing like a halo, captured differently by Gökhan Arer.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in plaid shirt creating optical illusion, making him appear large, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Street scene with a man gesturing, captured in a unique way, showing how Gökhan Arer sees the streets differently.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Two air conditioning units on a wall cast unique shadows, showcasing Gökhan Arer's distinct perspective of the streets.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man sitting by the water with seagull and snacks, offering a unique perspective on street scenes.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    People sitting on a wall observed from a motorcycle's mirror, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A woman with a headscarf appears behind a coffee cup, illustrating Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Street scene with diverse people in front of a historical building, capturing a unique perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Man on the street with two large water bottles, creating a unique eye-like visual, showcasing Gökhan Arer's perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Unique street scene with a mask on a motorcycle, people walking by, capturing Gökhan Arer's distinctive perspective."

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    People sitting by the waterfront, one with a bag resembling a camera; a unique perspective on street photography.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Worker in a hard hat on a dock, framed by a crane and ferry, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street photography.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    A child on a bustling bridge holds two fish, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street photography perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man in a black shirt photographing people on a bridge; a creative street photography moment by Gökhan Arer.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Streets seen differently: a person in white hat overlooking the water, standing on a ledge near a riverside path.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Child with cartoon balloon on bustling street, capturing Gökhan Arer's unique street view.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Construction worker controlling rubble with water, highlighting Gökhan Arer's unique perspective on urban streets.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Street photo with a woman holding a bag featuring a cartoon face, demonstrating Gökhan Arer's unique perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Children creatively playing on the street, highlighting Gökhan Arer's unique perspective on everyday moments.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Perfectly timed photo of a bus stop ad creates an illusion with a woman's arms matching a pedestrian's legs below.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Street photography by Gökhan Arer showing a man perfectly obscured by a pole while taking a selfie.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A woman sits at a bus stop with her hand perfectly aligned with a pasta poster, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A man stands by a wall casting a shadow with rabbit ears, exemplifying Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Person holding a phone case to their face on a busy street, capturing a unique moment.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    A perfectly timed street photo showing a person's legs aligning with a poster, creating an illusion at a bus stop.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A uniquely timed photo captures street life by the water, highlighting Gökhan Arer's different perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    People enjoying a riverside view, with two men creatively posing, showcasing unique street photography skills.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Man carrying child with Minnie Mouse balloon in an urban setting, capturing Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Pigeon eating heart-shaped seeds on pavement, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    A person appears to dive into a sky reflection, showcasing Gökhan Arer’s unique street photography perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    A woman in a coat with a seagull perched on her head, showcasing a unique street moment captured by Gökhan Arer.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Person with a headscarf takes a photo near the water, capturing a breezy moment. Gökhan Arer's street photography.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Street scene captured by Gökhan Arer, featuring a green circle framing people, creating a unique visual perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Person in pink tights and black shoes carries a bag with artwork, showing Gökhan Arer's unique street photography.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Person with eye-patterned headscarf gazes at a river under a cloudy sky, symbolizing a unique view of urban life.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Two people walking; one holding a red balloon, casting a shadow that shows Gökhan Arer's unique street view.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Person in a mask holds a shawl over their head, with people on a bridge in the background under a cloudy sky, street photography.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Street art banner held by people at a protest, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Person sitting by the water, captured with unique perspective, items placed nearby.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Street scene with unique reflections, showcasing garments and signs, embodying Gökhan Arer's distinct photographic perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    A woman on the street takes a photo with a smartphone, capturing a unique perspective under a traffic sign.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Two women walking in the street, one shielding her eyes from the sun, showcasing Gökhan Arer's unique urban perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Person leaning against a pole near waterfront, capturing a unique street perspective.

    gokhanarer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!