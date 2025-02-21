ADVERTISEMENT

Who says a chemical engineer can't moonlight as a street photographer? Meet Gökhan Arer, Istanbul's own dual-career dynamo. By day, he's probably mixing chemicals; by night (and weekends), he's capturing the city's quirkiest moments since 2015. Armed with a camera he originally bought for his son—who wasn't exactly thrilled—Arer took to the streets, turning Istanbul's daily chaos into rather interesting photos.

Arer's knack for spotting the humor in everyday life has earned him accolades, including the 5th SPi Street Photography Awards in 2022. From the bustling "Holy Lands of Photography"—Sirkeci, Eminönü, and Karaköy—he serves up visual stories that make you see the city in a whole new light.

More info: Instagram | gokhanarer.com | youtube.com