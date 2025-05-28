For over a decade, photographer Hilary Gauld has been dedicated to capturing honest and powerful images of the Down syndrome community. What started in 2014 as a small project with the Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society (WWDSS) has grown into a meaningful effort to change perceptions and promote inclusion through authentic storytelling.

This journey inspired DECADE, the 10th installment of Gauld’s collaboration with WWDSS, which was released on October 27th, 2024, during Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The DECADE documentary highlights the profound impact of Gauld’s work, featuring 62 individuals aged 1 to 36 and showcasing their diverse life experiences. Produced by Gauld and Digital Sabbath Film Company, it captures the journey of Gauld, WWDSS, and three families across three generations, reflecting on the progress made in media representation and the growing visibility of the Down syndrome community. For this article, we have collected 24 photographs from the series to share with you.

#1

Seamus

Young boy with Down syndrome in a blue suit and glasses smiling while sitting on a wooden box against a green background

© Hilary Gauld Report

"DECADE is the celebration of a photo series with the same individuals with Down syndrome every year for a decade. This series was created to mark this incredible milestone and the impact our community project had on the world. 

Ten years ago, when I began doing this series, very little imagery existed online of people with Down syndrome. And what did exist was poor quality and reinforced the stereotypes that existed of those with Down syndrome. I recognized the gap and committed my time alongside this community group to help build better imagery online with those who have Down syndrome to better represent their lived experiences," Hilary Gauld told Bored Panda.
    #2

    Rianna

    Young girl with Down syndrome smiling in a white dress, celebrating inclusion and changing perceptions through photography.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #3

    Evan

    Smiling young man with Down syndrome sitting confidently on a chair, promoting inclusion and changing perceptions.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    "Each year, we took on a different stereotype and created a photo series around it to help educate our local community. This quickly grew and spread worldwide. Today, things look much different, and there is a far better representation of people with Down syndrome. We are proud of the work we did and will continue to do in this space."

    #4

    Jonny

    Young man with Down syndrome confidently posing in a blue suit and sandals against a green background, promoting inclusion.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #5

    Zachary

    Teen with Down syndrome wearing blue blazer and bow tie, sitting confidently against green background celebrating inclusion.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #6

    Adam

    Young man with Down syndrome wearing a hat and patterned tie, smiling confidently, promoting inclusion and positive representation.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #7

    Faye

    Young girl with Down syndrome wearing a light pink dress and white hair bow against a green background, celebrating inclusion.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #8

    Ren

    Young woman with Down syndrome in a black dress holding a pink flower, smiling brightly in an inclusive portrait.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #9

    Taylor

    Young man with Down syndrome in a blue jacket and black outfit sitting confidently against a green backdrop promoting inclusion.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    Colin

    Young man with Down syndrome smiling confidently, wearing a dress shirt and vest with a red flower boutonniere.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #11

    Emma

    Young girl with Down syndrome in white dress holding flowers with purple ribbon, symbolizing inclusion and celebration.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #12

    Chase

    Young boy with Down syndrome in a suit flexing muscles confidently, symbolizing inclusion and strength.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #13

    Dadyar

    Young man with Down Syndrome smiling, wearing traditional clothing against a green backdrop, celebrating inclusion.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #14

    Jamie

    Young boy with Down syndrome in a blue suit and hat, showcasing inclusion and changing perceptions of Down syndrome.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #15

    Kaia

    Young woman with Down syndrome wearing a blue dress and white flower crown, celebrating inclusion and positive representation.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #16

    Liam

    Young man with Down syndrome wearing glasses and a burgundy jacket, representing inclusion and changing perception.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #17

    Noelle

    Young girl with Down syndrome in a black dress holding a sunflower, symbolizing inclusion and changing perceptions.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #18

    Russell

    Young man with Down syndrome in a black suit and floral tie, promoting inclusion and changing perceptions of Down syndrome.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #19

    Amiera

    Young woman with Down syndrome in black dress and pearl necklace, symbolizing inclusion and changing perceptions.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #20

    Ella

    Young girl with Down syndrome in a pink dress smiling confidently against a green background, promoting inclusion.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #21

    Faith

    Young woman with Down syndrome in a red dress holding a flower, promoting inclusion and changing perceptions.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #22

    Jessica

    Young woman with Down syndrome wearing an elegant black dress, celebrating inclusion and diversity in a formal portrait setting.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #23

    Kira

    Young girl with Down syndrome wearing a red dress and floral crown, celebrating inclusion and changing perceptions.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

    #24

    Lucy

    Young girl with Down syndrome wearing a flower crown and holding a corsage, symbolizing inclusion and celebration.

    © Hilary Gauld Report

