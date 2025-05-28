Celebrating A Decade Of Inclusion: 24 Photos That Are Changing How We See Down Syndrome, By Hilary GauldInterview With Artist
For over a decade, photographer Hilary Gauld has been dedicated to capturing honest and powerful images of the Down syndrome community. What started in 2014 as a small project with the Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society (WWDSS) has grown into a meaningful effort to change perceptions and promote inclusion through authentic storytelling.
This journey inspired DECADE, the 10th installment of Gauld’s collaboration with WWDSS, which was released on October 27th, 2024, during Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The DECADE documentary highlights the profound impact of Gauld’s work, featuring 62 individuals aged 1 to 36 and showcasing their diverse life experiences. Produced by Gauld and Digital Sabbath Film Company, it captures the journey of Gauld, WWDSS, and three families across three generations, reflecting on the progress made in media representation and the growing visibility of the Down syndrome community. For this article, we have collected 24 photographs from the series to share with you.
Seamus
"DECADE is the celebration of a photo series with the same individuals with Down syndrome every year for a decade. This series was created to mark this incredible milestone and the impact our community project had on the world.
Ten years ago, when I began doing this series, very little imagery existed online of people with Down syndrome. And what did exist was poor quality and reinforced the stereotypes that existed of those with Down syndrome. I recognized the gap and committed my time alongside this community group to help build better imagery online with those who have Down syndrome to better represent their lived experiences," Hilary Gauld told Bored Panda.
Rianna
Evan
"Each year, we took on a different stereotype and created a photo series around it to help educate our local community. This quickly grew and spread worldwide. Today, things look much different, and there is a far better representation of people with Down syndrome. We are proud of the work we did and will continue to do in this space."
Jonny
Zachary
Adam
Faye
Ren
Taylor
Colin
Emma
Chase
Dadyar
Jamie
Kaia
Liam
Noelle
Russell
Amiera
Ella
Faith
Jessica
Kira
Lucy
My daughter has Down Syndrome. The overwhelming majority of these lovely humans are low functioning. These pics are performative. They can’t live on their own, they can’t drive, they can’t marry or have children. The pics are cute, but they are pretend dress up, to make you think they are hanging out working a job at the bank etc., They have very limited capabilities, they are driven to a McDonalds job to wipe tables for 2 hours, and then driven back to their group home. I love my daughter, I love her friends, but let’s not pretend that they are something they aren’t.
