For over a decade, photographer Hilary Gauld has been dedicated to capturing honest and powerful images of the Down syndrome community. What started in 2014 as a small project with the Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society (WWDSS) has grown into a meaningful effort to change perceptions and promote inclusion through authentic storytelling.

This journey inspired DECADE, the 10th installment of Gauld’s collaboration with WWDSS, which was released on October 27th, 2024, during Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The DECADE documentary highlights the profound impact of Gauld’s work, featuring 62 individuals aged 1 to 36 and showcasing their diverse life experiences. Produced by Gauld and Digital Sabbath Film Company, it captures the journey of Gauld, WWDSS, and three families across three generations, reflecting on the progress made in media representation and the growing visibility of the Down syndrome community. For this article, we have collected 24 photographs from the series to share with you.

