There are moments in your life when the stars align and you accidentally stumble on a truly phenomenal product. Maybe it’s a delicious food item, a beauty product, or a piece of technology that is so good that it raises your standards forever. And not to sound overly dramatic, but how do you go on when it’s no longer available?

Upset consumers took to an online thread to vent about the best things they bought that later got discontinued. And it still pains them to remember. Choco tacos, headphone jacks in phones, and cars with CD players are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to read about all the things that people miss the most!

Man looking upset while checking finances at home with laptop and coins on table about discontinued things and foods. A living wage and benefits.

NetaBlackwell , freepik Report

    Old white compact car parked on street, representing discontinued things and foods people are upset about. I miss the opportunity to buy small sedans and compact cars. I know there are still some around, but there used to be a lot more choices.

    BASerx8 , Rutger van der Maar / flickr Report

    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agree. Not nearly as much choice, but a bzillion choices if you want a truck or SUV.

    #3

    Close-up of a headphone jack unplugged from a device, symbolizing things and foods that were discontinued. Headphone jacks and extra ports.

    FinalAd2060 , Ivan Radic / flickr Report

    There’s a paradox at work here. Clearly, many consumers love some products so much that they have a visceral emotional reaction when they get discontinued. And yet, these items obviously don’t sell enough to warrant their continued production. It creates this disconnect between consumers and companies, where the latter don’t seem to take into account what the former want.

    Some items, like beauty products, might get discontinued due to the scale of production or because of changes in the legality of manufacturers using certain ingredients.

    “They are huge brands, and they can afford to just throw stuff out there. They can’t worry about people wanting a certain shade,” Daniel Adler, president and CEO of BuyMeBeauty explained to HuffPost.

    Sometimes, however, there are very clear business strategies behind discontinuations.
    #4

    Hand holding a sealed package of red peppers, illustrating discontinued foods people are upset about in stores. Unpackaged produce at the supermarket. I waste so much food because I can’t use a whole package before it goes bad.

    Pettsareme , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #5

    Fried apple pie on a white plate with green packaging highlighting hot, crispy, and delicious discontinued foods. The McDonald's deep fried apple pies that would burn your mouth. They were so greasy and tasty.

    Comfortable-Toe-3814 , Rattlehead71 / reddit Report

    #6

    Close-Up toothpaste tube with ultra cinnamon flavor, a discontinued product that people are upset about losing. Cinnamon toothpaste. Pearl Drops were the best!

    mostlymeanswell , anon / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You really had to appreciate cinnamon. I was not one of those people.

    In some cases, companies go for what’s known as planned obsolescence, which is bound to anger quite a few consumers. This is especially prevalent in the technology and fashion industries.

    Essentially, according to Investopedia, it’s a strategy where a business ensures that a product becomes outdated or useless within a certain time period. In a nutshell, this drives demand because consumers look to replace what no longer works (well).

    “While planned obsolescence can help companies control costs and drive demand, it often faces consumer backlash if the new versions offer minimal improvements over previous models,” Investopedia states. It adds that this practice can harm brand reputation and consumer satisfaction.
    #7

    Viennetta mint ice cream dessert shown in front of its packaging, a discontinued food people are upset about. Viennetta ice cream cake.

    snakeoil-huckster , Kay / flickr Report

    #8

    Vintage Doo Dads snack mix packaging featuring discontinued nostalgic snack foods causing upset among fans. Doo Dads. Best snack mix ever. Eat your heart out, Chex Mix.

    they_just_appear , Porkchopp33 / reddit Report

    #9

    Car CD player with an open disc tray inside the dashboard, representing discontinued things and foods people miss. CD players in cars.

    cfinley63 , Ryan Finnie / flickr Report

    What are some awesome products that you loved that eventually got discontinued? Do you know why this happened? Realistically speaking, what could you do to convince businesses to bring them back? Do you think any of the things you enjoy right now are at risk of being discontinued in the near future? Let us know!
    #10

    Hand holding a partially eaten Jell-O Pudding Pops ice cream in front of a vintage discontinued frozen treats box. I will never get over Jello Pudding Pops. Never. 👎.

    AMYEMZ , Chris Larkee / flickr Report

    #11

    Philadelphia Snack Bars Strawberry Cheesecake box, a discontinued food item that disappointed many fans. Philadelphia cheesecake snack bars.

    dee_generate , mondelezinternational Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We still have those (same brand, different look) in Germany

    #12

    I really miss a certain store that has been shut down for years now. Pier one imports.

    Secretary232 Report

    #13

    Hand holding Klondike Choco Taco ice cream, a discontinued food many people are upset about. Choco Taco.

    Pure_shenanigans_310 , tbiley / flickr Report

    #14

    Vintage Clairol Herbal Essence shampoo bottle illustration representing discontinued things and foods people miss. The original green Herbal Essence shampoo from the 70s.

    Few-Guidance1378 , Herbal Essence Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That stuff was so wildly popular. I can remember walking into class on a Monday morning and the whole place smelled like Herbal Essence because everyone had freshly washed hair.

    #15

    Discontinued Carnation breakfast bar chocolate chip candy wrapper representing foods people are upset about. Carnation Breakfast Bars.

    froction , the_dove / reddit Report

    #16

    Hydrox cookie on blue packaging, an example of discontinued foods many people are upset about losing. Hydrox cookies were the superior chocolate sandwich cookie.

    Similar-Change7912 , 7fahad7 / reddit Report

    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could have come up with a better name than "Hydrox" as it sounds like something put down the drain to clear a blockage.

    Two boxes of discontinued Alpha-Bits cereal with Mario character on a store shelf, popular items people are upset about losing. Alpha-Bits cereal. My childhood in a box. They brought it back at one point but it wasn’t the same.

    SecretlyPissed , RogerSmith123456 / reddit Report

    #18

    Red discontinued Saturn sports car parked in a lot with other vehicles, a nostalgic item people miss today Saturn cars.

    keverzoid , Bull-Doser / Wikipedia Report

    #19

    Crabtree & Evelyn storefront in a mall, representing discontinued things and foods that people are upset about. Crabtree & Evelyn. Particularly their Gardeners hand lotion, Citron body wash, and Himalaya Blue cologne.

    Pettsareme , Mike Mozart / flickr Report

    #20

    Kudos milk chocolate granola bars variety pack with Dove, M&M's, and Snickers discontinued favorite snack bars. Kudos Bars, the M&M one was the best.

    schmelk1000 , Planetlilmayo / flickr Report

    #21

    Colorful vintage Brach’s Easter Eggs candy with real chocolate and marshmallow in discontinued foods people are upset about. Brach’s marshmallow eggs.

    Stunning_Radio3160 , deepfriedgreensea / reddit Report

    #22

    Little Debbie Caramel Cookie Bars close-up showing caramel filling, a popular discontinued food product many people miss. Little Debbie Caramel Cookie Bars.

    Scinniks_Bricks , alexvhecke / reddit Report

    #23

    Laura Secord chocolate pudding in vintage discontinued packaging on a beige background, a nostalgic discontinued food item. Laura Secord pudding. Lifesavers in the Christmas book with all the different flavours. Cherry Blossoms .

    Diligent-Dog-4586 , wreckinitralph / reddit Report

    #24

    U-No chocolate bar packaging showing original creamy chocolate flavor, a discontinued food people are upset about. Uno candy bar, originally made by a company called “Annabelle Candy Co.” Has a truffle like texture and almonds….

    dymend1958 , chazwhiz / reddit Report

    #25

    Fresh'n Up Bubble gum, with the gel in the middle.

    I don't know if it's disconned, but I LOVED Dr Oetker's brand pizza, esp the mozzarella one. Can't find it anywhere now!

    Archway rocky road cookies. Soaked in Kahlúa and covered in whipped cream, yes ma'am!!!

    this_writer_is_tired Report

    #26

    Large salad bars 😭 all of the ones near me never re opened after lock down. whole foods is the only one but it’s sooo expensive.

    Adj_focus Report

    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These must be mostly US centric. Salad and deli counters are in all larger supermarkets in New Zealand.

    #27

    Peanut Butter Twix. I was known as the Peanut Butter Twix lady at 2 local gas stations and a 3rd about 45 minutes away. I’m not proud of that because imagine how many you have to buy to earn a whole nickname for it! I was having them order cases just for me 💀.

    reereejugs Report

    #28

    Person holding three bright green Jujubes candy boxes, a popular discontinued food that many people miss. Jujubees. Loved those tiny pieces of flavored rubber.

    Magik160 , dirvish / flickr Report

    Starbucks iced layered drink with green and red colors in a clear cup, representing discontinued foods people are upset about. Apple juice based drinks at Starbucks.

    Had been drinking them for over 15 years. Now I have to make my drink at work.

    ChilindriPizza , Life-Watch3347 / reddit Report

    #30

    Vintage Sally Hansen facial and body hair removal products, a discontinued item people are upset about. There are two items:

    Last seen 1976 ish -Flings - cheddar drenched, soft cheesy goodness. Cylindrical nuggets of joy!
    I became addicted as a teen, circa 1975.
    I’ve seen these for sale in British stores but they don’t ship to Canada 😭

    Disappeared 1999 ish - Sally Hansen wax strips - the absolute best hair removal product I have ever used! Sold in a box and contained 10/12 sheets.
    Cut to size and peel & stick, lol. Looked like a very sheer but super strong scotch tape. If I could replicate this, I would be over the moon! rip best hair removal product ever used. 🥺.

    bluebelle62 , Unhappy-Shoe8259 / reddit Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After seeing Mrs Brown doing that I don't know how you women do it. 😂😂

    #31

    Keebler Danish Wedding Cookies box with cookies and two glasses of milk, highlighting discontinued foods people miss. Danish Wedding Cookies. Those things were so good.

    vaguelybombastic , Keebler Report

    #32

    Sunlight Dish Soap

    If they had of told me they were going to do that, I would have bought a pallet of the stuff.

    RL203 Report

    #33

    Apple cinnamon pop tarts.

    They weren’t frosted, just some cinnamon sugar on top. They were amazing.

    Now all of the flavors are stupid lol.

    WutDaFuu101 Report

    #34

    Hand holding discontinued Neutrogena Pore Refining toner bottle, a product people are upset about. Neutrogena Pore Refining Toner and Exfoliating Cleanser. Nothing else I've tried is as good.

    No-Anteater1688 , Thick_Kaela / reddit Report

    #35

    Betty Crocker’s Gingerbread mix. I know I could “probably” make the loaf myself, but this was something specific I always made for my children every Thanksgiving! (I’m not much of a cook and that was my one contribution).

    Any-Veterinarian3645 Report

    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See if you can find BeRo English gingerbread recipe online, it's super easy to make and absolutely delicious.

    #36

    1) Oreo Big Stuf

    2) Starbucks Snickerdoodle Cookies

    3) Those small jelly jars with cartoon characters that our family used as juice glasses when the jelly was gone.

    PartEducational6311 Report

    #37

    Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream

    TreSemme Deep Clean Shampoo (down to half a bottle out of the 16 closeouts I bought at Ollie's a while ago)

    Pizzarias (chips).

    AnonymousPerson-16 Report

    #38

    Close-up of a discontinued food item cup with a spoon holding a scoop of soft cake, highlighting foods people miss. Long time ago, when the Earth was young, there were microwave cakes. And they were pretty good. Just the cake mix, in a microwave tray and frosting. Add some water, nuke for 2 minutes. Done.

    OgreMk5 , Mesmerotic31 / reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember the ads: "Cake without frosting? What's the point?"

    #39

    Slice of discontinued cream-filled cake on a wooden board, highlighting popular foods people are upset about losing. Lemon cream cake at Olive Garden. I seriously do not know what Olive Garden was thinking by discontinuing that. It's the worst move since the Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the Yankees.

    HustlaOfCultcha , Olive Garden Report

    #40

    Peanuts on McDonald's sundaes.

    Dru65535 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since it seems like every 3rd person on the planet is allergic to peanuts they're not likely to come back.

    #41

    Revlon flex shampoo.

    tjc323 Report

    #42

    Brown sugar life cereal. Can’t find in store.

    Financial_Goose_4864 Report

    #43

    Product 19 cereal.

    It had so much iron it smelled metallic when you opened the box. I have always struggled with keeping my iron levels up and I used to (well, still do) crave it so strongly.

    I can't believe that the vastly inferior Special K was the breakout product and not delicious, crunchy, wonderful Produxt 19.

    anonymouse278 Report

    #44

    Surge.

    The only answer is Surge.

    Gary_Boothole Report

    Pillsbury Space Food Sticks. I’m old. They were great.

    SkeeterBojangles Report

    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember those! The texture was odd, but they were strangely compelling.

    #46

    Kraft Savory Chicken Noodles.

    Incarn8-1 Report

    #47

    Sega Genesis.

    master_prizefighter Report

    #48

    Borden canned egg nog.

    Flimsy_Protection_61 Report

    Brachs Bridge Mix with the chocolate covered jellies. They still make the Bridge Mix but the jellies were removed years ago.

    Round-Public435 Report

    #50

    Ragu express :( like easy mac but ragu pasta instead.

    & v05 blueberry shampoo & conditioner.

    seragrey Report

    Cheese nips and spam spread and soft batch chocolate chip cookies. Also they cookies that had chocolate in the center! .

    Hefty-Lettuce-7147 Report

    #52

    Oil of Olay lotion 😭 the shea butter kind.

    1DietCokedUpChick Report

    The scented oil at The Body Shoppe called woody sandalwood. It was everything.

    Unable_Present2764 Report

    Coke Blak. I’m pretty sure I’m the only person on the planet who likes it, so it’s not available anymore.

    PPBalloons Report

    #55

    Coca-Cola Life. I loved the natural sugar in those green cans!

    Yum_Yukker Report

    #56

    White chocolate peppermint m&ms 😭 Christmas just isn’t the same without them.

    audreyophile Report

    I'm surprised I didn't find this here.
    Hi-C Ecto Cooler.

    polaris0352 Report

    #58

    This is not completely discontinued. But it’s a limited edition item:
    Ben & Jerry’s makes a Caramel Core flavor that is vanilla icecream with a center core of salted caramel. A HUGE log (for lack of a better term*) through the center.

    Whenever they re-release it I try to get as much of it as I can.

    And then, there are the sad times. 😔.

    SonicStories Report

    Stella’s original perfume was the only perfume I’ve ever enjoyed wearing.

    Ur_Killingme_smalls Report

    #60

    Burple. Those orange expandable jugs were so cool! Wish I had like 6-7 of them.

    smallmonzter Report

    #61

    Clarins After Sun Moisturizer. How dare the company change its formula and completely ruin it. I've emailed them several times begging to go back the original lotion. All I got back in return was nada. Nothing but crickets.

    blondechineeez Report

    #62

    Lay's Wasabi Ginger chips, Sour Tangerine Altoids, Blue Pepsi, and those Orbitz drinks with the suspended tapioca balls from the 90s.

    AvailableVictory8360 Report

    #63

    Snuggle Cherry Blossom and Rosewood fabric softener. Smells so good. It disappeared and the company claims it's still available in some regions but when I look online I only see old bottles on eBay.

    And no, I don't care about how fabric softener is bad for my clothes and my dryer and giving me cancer.

    NeptuneAndCherry Report

    #64

    Sheer freesia body spray.

    facedownasteroidup Report

    kls2527 avatar
    Pharmtechgurl
    Pharmtechgurl
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG I miss that so much! Bath and Body ha s NEVER been the same

    #65

    Chef Boyardee box spagetti dinner. It contained the spagetti, sauce, and a parmasen cheese pack. It was the long rectangular box. Back in the 80s. Gosh, I loved that stuff.

    Fit-Bus2025 Report

    #66

    Dark chocolate kit kats.

    LadyCatzrule Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow, I didn't even realize they were gone. I only got them when I had a craving but they were pretty good.

    #67

    The original blend of Good Earth green tea.

    Potential-One-3107 Report

    #68

    I miss the old green skittle. Lime for life.

    JivyNme Report

    Simply chex. It was the seasoned chex pieces by themselves. As soon as I found them, they were gone .

    kaylabishop731 Report

    #70

    Hostess Susie Q's, original Pantene, O'Boises chips, Hawiian punch (the OG formula in the can).

    PBDubs99 Report

    #71

    Chocodiles.

    OkEvening8076 Report

    #72

    Fruitopia.

    Mudcub Report

    #73

    When I was a kid I would sometimes get these cheese-filled soft pretzel twists from Speedway

    They were far better than any gas station food had any right to be

    It’s been like 20 years and I still think about them.

    sorcerousmike Report

    #74

    Trader Joe’s frozen polenta.

    UnsweetenedBea Report

    #75

    Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa. The chicken shell was always perfectly crispy and perfectly moist. I want it back!

    benaPanteraFBD Report

    #76

    Sensible bites pita crackers.

    nettap Report

    Peeps eggs with the dark chocolate coating.

    No-Anteater1688 Report

    #78

    Woven dental floss.

    One-Pangolin-3167 Report

    #79

    Libby’ potted meat. Soooo many friends and relatives mourned this injustice 😞.

    RecordNational7765 Report

    #80

    Sunshine lemon wafers. Ak Mak crackers. Sans Sucre Mousse mixes.

    NoAbrocoma9357 Report

    Cheez-It —— Twisterz.

    My 11 yr old self would eat them by the box. The ‘hot wings and cheesy blue’ flavor to be precise. I’m 36 now and still not over it. I still scan the cheez it section in stores, secretly hoping I’ll come across them again.

    ambamshazam Report

    #82

    Quality blue jeans. Since the major US brands exited sell edge denim it’s really hard to get a decent pair of jeans.

    Immediate-Count-1202 Report

    Costco's combo pizza.

    MaitrePuck Report

    #84

    Prescriptives lipstick. Years and years ago. I can’t remember the name of the color.

    afroista11238 Report

    #85

    WEGMANS peanut butter cereal. It was so much better than Captain crunch.

    NANNYNEGLEY Report

    #86

    Quakers Crunchy Corn Bran. So crunchy!!!!!

    DivyaRakli Report

    Mystic Mints…these cookies from my childhood…especially frozen mmmm.

    kmga43 Report

    #88

    Good 'n' Fruity.

    Penthouse1714 Report

    Two things from Avon! A Skin So Soft lotion that had a very light citrus scent, and a hair product called Advance Techniques Dry Ends Serum.

    heyheypaula1963 Report

