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The world looks a little different when you slow down and start paying attention to the people around you. That’s exactly what photographer Andrés Ramos does. Through his travels, he captures everyday scenes as they unfold naturally across the world. Thanks to his work, we are able to take a closer look at different cultures and experiences, revealing the beauty found in ordinary moments.

Working across several styles of street photography – candid urban scenes, visual coincidences, documentary-style observations, and travel photography – Ramos allows reality to tell its own story. Rather than staging moments, he captures them as they happen, creating images that feel both striking and deeply human.

Scroll down to explore Andrés' most recent shots, taken in places he has visited since we last featured his work.

More info: thevagabondeye.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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8points
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    #2

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

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    7points
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    #3

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

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    7points
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    #4

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

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    7points
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    #5

    Siam Reap, Cambodia

    Siam Reap, Cambodia

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    6points
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    #6

    Brașov, Romania

    Brașov, Romania

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    6points
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    #7

    Brighton, UK

    Brighton, UK

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    6points
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    #8

    London, UK

    London, UK

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    6points
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    #9

    Rishikesh, India

    Rishikesh, India

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    5points
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    #10

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

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    5points
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    #11

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

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    5points
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    #12

    Katmandu, Nepal

    Katmandu, Nepal

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    5points
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    #13

    Rishikesh, India

    Rishikesh, India

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    5points
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    #14

    Katmandu, Nepal

    Katmandu, Nepal

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    5points
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    #15

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

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    5points
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    #16

    Paris, France

    Paris, France

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    4points
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    #17

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

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    4points
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    #18

    Rishikesh, India

    Rishikesh, India

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    4points
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    #19

    Benares, India

    Benares, India

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    4points
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    #20

    London, UK

    London, UK

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    4points
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    #21

    Katmandu, Nepal

    Katmandu, Nepal

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    4points
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    #22

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

    andresrp81 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Makassar, Indonesia

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    4points
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    #24

    London, UK

    London, UK

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    4points
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    #25

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    andresrp81 Report

    3points
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    #26

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    andresrp81 Report

    3points
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    #27

    Shanghai, China

    Shanghai, China

    andresrp81 Report

    3points
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    #28

    George Town, Malaysia

    George Town, Malaysia

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    3points
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    #29

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Makassar, Indonesia

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    3points
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    #30

    Paris, France

    Paris, France

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    2points
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