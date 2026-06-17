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The world looks a little different when you slow down and start paying attention to the people around you. That’s exactly what photographer Andrés Ramos does. Through his travels, he captures everyday scenes as they unfold naturally across the world. Thanks to his work, we are able to take a closer look at different cultures and experiences, revealing the beauty found in ordinary moments.

Working across several styles of street photography – candid urban scenes, visual coincidences, documentary-style observations, and travel photography – Ramos allows reality to tell its own story. Rather than staging moments, he captures them as they happen, creating images that feel both striking and deeply human.

Scroll down to explore Andrés' most recent shots, taken in places he has visited since we last featured his work.

More info: thevagabondeye.com | Instagram