One Threads user recently started a conversation about being mugged, and readers began chiming in with their own, similar experiences. Most of these mugging attempts were complete fails, but they’re still good reminders to be ready for any situation. So keep reading to find conversations with Julie Waite, Co-Founder of Streetwise Defense , and Phil Ventrello, founder of MUNIO Self Defense . And be sure to upvote the stories that inspire you to learn how to defend yourself!

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been warned about the dangerous people lurking behind every corner in big cities. Thankfully, however, random robberies on the street don’t actually happen very often. But when they do, it's best to be prepared.

Keep your personal belongings close. Don’t walk home alone at night. Maintain an awareness of your surroundings, and don’t listen to music while you’re out and about.

#1 Once had a kid threaten to rob me with a Swiss Army knife. It was so absurd that I couldn’t believe it was happening so to emphasize his point he stabbed me. My friend screamed, he screamed, I grabbed his arm and he ran off. I still use his Swiss Army knife to open Amazon packages. He ruined my jacket and sweater doe.

To learn more about how to be prepared in situations like these, we got in touch with self-defense expert Julie Waite, Co-Founder of Streetwise Defense. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain why it's important to know how to defend yourself. "A basic understanding of self-defense isn’t about knowing how to fight — it’s about recognizing danger early, trusting your instincts, and taking action to protect yourself before a situation escalates," Julie shared. "Self-defense is as much about prevention and awareness as it is about physical skills." ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I once got mugged in an alley by a guy with a knife. The guy took my phone, my wallet, and my tobacco. He saw there was no money in my wallet, that my phone was s**t, and made himself a roll up. He then said that I was obviously struggling, gave me back my stuff, punched me in the stomach, and left. Honestly, apart from the punch and fearing I was about to get stabbed, it was a pretty polite interaction.

"Feeling confident in your ability to act can reduce fear, build resilience, and even deter would-be attackers. It’s about giving people back a sense of control over their personal safety," the expert continued. "It’s also about understanding different types of violence and learning when to de-escalate and when you need to go physical." ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My mate was mugged for his phone but it was so old the mugger took pity on him, let him keep it and talked him through how to get an upgrade

ADVERTISEMENT

So what is the best way to react when you're getting mugged? Julie says that every situation is different, and the safest choice is the one that prioritizes your life. "In most cases, it’s safest to give the mugger what they want — valuables can be replaced, but your life cannot. You don’t know the mugger, you don’t know how desperate they are, what they are willing to do to get your stuff or whether they value your life, or even their own," she explained. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Once a guy stole my wallet, I caught him, said Look inside there ain't no money just pictures of my kid. He looked, shrugged and gave it back to me

"Yes, some people have stood up to muggers and have kept their stuff but do you want to be the one to get stabbed over a phone that could easily be replaced?" Julie asks. "Is it really worth it?" "Our advice is to give them what they want and get away to safety. However, there is a distinction here. If a mugging escalates, and you genuinely believe they are going to hurt you or your life is at risk (for example, if you're being forced into a car or dragged into an alley), then this is the moment to fight back with speed, aggression, and commitment," the expert added. "Remember: Trust your instincts. Your safety is the priority, not your possessions." ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I once walked back to the place I was staying in Tenerife and a guy was being mugged on the beach. I went to help him (being the lovely person I am) and the guy being mugged ran off and the mugger tried to strangle me 😅😅😅

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Julie shared some advice on how to improve your own self-defense skills. "Start by improving your situational awareness — knowing how to spot potential threats early and avoid them is one of the most powerful self-defense tools you have," she recommends. "Put your phone away! So many people walk around oblivious to what is happening around them – this is dangerous. Not only are you making yourself an easy target for phone snatching but you can’t see whether someone is following you or something suspicious is happening," Julie continued. ADVERTISEMENT

#6 First night I was in the UK some guy tried to mug me after telling me a sob story about getting out of prison. Knocked me down and kept telling me to stay down but I have long nails and longer arms so dug those into his face and stood back up. He ran. I swung at him and ended up taking his bag. He demanded it back and I made a comment about it being rude of me to mug my mugger. Threw it back to him, he threatened to stab me and my friend. She pulled a knife. He ran. Welcome to London, Charles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, Julie suggests learning some basic, practical self-defense techniques, ideally through a course that teaches real-world scenarios rather than complicated moves and martial arts. "We also strongly recommend working on your mindset: confidence, clear decision-making, and the ability to set boundaries quickly can be just as important as physical techniques," she shared. "You don’t have to be fit, strong, or experienced to learn self-defense. It's about small, achievable steps that build your safety and confidence over time."

#7 Lol back home when they rob you and find nothing, they beat you up for wasting their time and walking around at night without money

"Self-defense is not about fighting," Julie added. "It’s about living with awareness, confidence, and the ability to protect yourself if you ever need to."

#8 I got mugged once by a guy with a knife in London but i was holding a bag with a takeaway kebab in my right hand so i couldn’t hit him as i didn’t want to drop it and i was starving. So i gave him a few quid out of my left hand pocket. That made him think i was an easy target and he waved the knife and asked for more but by then I had a chance to put my bag on a wall and squared up so he f*d off. It was a good kebab, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with Phil Ventrello to hear his thoughts on this topic. Phil is a 6th Dan Senior Master Instructor and teaches the martial art Combat Hapkido. He is the founder of MUNIO Self Defense and inventor of the MUNIO Self Defense Keychain, which he designed to ensure people who don’t have self-defense training can disable attackers and escape to safety. "To prevent yourself from becoming a victim, you need to be prepared and capable of protecting yourself with some self-defense capability – such as martial arts or a self-defense tool of choice," Phil told Bored Panda. "Otherwise, you risk both immediate physical harm, as well as lasting psychological trauma. Your life and well-being are obviously important to you, but also to your loved ones (children, spouse) who depend on you coming home safely each day."

#9 When I was 15, I was mugged by a group of about 5-7 guys. They tried to take my New disk man w anti shock and my Nokia 3310. I fought them off, got beaten badly, but some other ppl noticed it and I got help. I kept my stuff that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While all muggings can be risky, it is always best to passively play along and give the mugger your money/purse/wallet etc.," the expert says. "If that is the limit of the mugger’s intention, and they leave you alone after that, then you have survived a potentially life-threatening situation with only the loss of your valuables... But not your life. Money can be replaced, but you cannot." However, if a mugging escalates towards extreme violence or loss of life, Phil suggests aggressively fighting back to the best of your ability. "This is the exact opposite approach and will probably have to be an immediate 'flip-of-the-switch' reaction necessary for your survival."

#10 I was once mugged in an alley by two guys. They took my wallet and I ran after them. I made just a fuss one of the guys actually handed me back my wallet minus the £20 I’d just taken out. Still use that wallet today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil says that the best preparation is practical, realistic self-defense training that pressure-tests your abilities. "This will, over time, teach you to automatically react when it's critical, without fear and hesitation," he explained. "Research self-defense programs in your area. Look for a well-rounded curriculum that will, at a minimum, teach you standing and ground defensive concepts and skills, as well as basic modern day weapons disarming (gun, knife, stick/blunt object)." ADVERTISEMENT

#11 The other time someone tried to mug me, I was pulled into an alley off 8th Ave in the 90’s by some kid with a gun. He demanded my Walkman. My ex jokes I have no self-preservation skills because I told him if he was going to shoot me, then shoot me, because I had places to go and he was boring me. I expected to get shot in the back when I turned around to leave, and then when he didn’t shoot me, I got angry that he’d whip out a gun he wasn’t willing to use, but I thought better of it and left.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are many options, so go and observe a couple of classes at the place you are interested in," the expert continued. "Talk with the primary instructor, as well as a couple of students. Ask questions that will help you determine how well their program and training fits your needs. See if they offer some trial classes you can physically participate in to help you get a better idea if it’s a good fit for you."

#12 A guy in Paris asked for me a cigarette and I gave him a whole heap and asked him how he was. We had a cig together and he told me about all his problems. Then we finished he said he was going to mug me but cause I was so nice he didn’t want to do it lmfao

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I got mugged by a midget. No, I will not go into the details

#14 I got mugged when I was 17 walking home from work by a homeless guy. Told my boss about it and the crew went bum hunting. Good times.