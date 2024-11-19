Oh, and if you were looking for a sign to do what you’ve always wanted to, dear Pandas, this is it. You’ve got this, go for it!

Today, we’re featuring some of the AskReddit community members’ best stories about the moments when they decided to say ‘to heck with it’ and went for their dreams, regardless of how hard things might get. Scroll down to read their tales and a huge dose of inspiration!

Courage, perseverance, and determination can mean the difference between actively chasing your dreams and merely daydreaming about them. But let’s not be naive. Finding the bravery to go through your plans can be incredibly difficult. Suddenly, there’s a genuine chance of failing. It’s much safer—but far less rewarding—to always stay in your comfort zone. And, we’d argue that a well-lived life is done with lots of courage.

#1 Quit my stable accounting job to open a bakery. Everyone said I was insane, but three years later I'm making double what I used to and actually wake up excited for work. Best part? I get to eat cake scraps for breakfast.

#2 A Job for me -



An opportunity came up for a job that I didn't have ANY of the qualifications for, but I have experience in the sector, and thought "f**k it, worst they can say is no". Mainly as I HATED the job I had at the time, and the pay was low and management were terrible.



Walked in, did my interview and was taken on based on my experience. I was blown away. Instant pay rise, much better staff all around and 8 years later I'm still here.

#3 I once decided to move to a new city with no job lined up, just figuring it out as I went. It was super stressful at first, but eventually, it paid off. I made great friends, found a career I actually enjoy, and learned to trust the process more!

Though your career doesn’t reveal everything about you as a person, it’s still an indication of the general things you value and how you’d like others to see you. And the professions that young people aspire to can tell a lot about society as a whole. According to a 2021 survey by YouGov, teenage boys and girls in the United States have different dream jobs, but there’s still a large overlap in some key areas. Wanting to entertain others is a very popular, unifying goal. For example, 12% of American male teens want to be professional athletes in the future. Furthermore, 11% want to be online content creators, 6% see a future as musicians, 6% want to be professional gamers, and 5% hope to become doctors or nurses. Meanwhile, 13% of female teens aspire to be doctors or nurses, 11% dream of being actresses, 9% want to be musicians, 7% want to be artists, and 6% think that being YouTubers or streamers would be cool as a job.

#4 Bought a one way ticket to Alaska and lived in a cabin for a year. Learned to fish chop wood, and survive without Netflix. Hardest but most rewarding year of my life.

#5 Moved across the world and gave up my very high paying job to marry a long distance partner and become a stepdad.



It’s pushed me way out of my comfort zone and has been the most rewarding experience of my life by far.

#6 After reading dozens of threads from people who quit their jobs and just went and travelled, in 2022 I decided I'd do the same. Quit my very nice and comfortable job and went on a one year sabbatical in Japan.



Greatest decision of my life. Met so many people, journeyed all across Japan, staying in different locations all the time, no work stress, just me thinking about what I'll eat the next day.



Yeah, I spent most of my savings and the year afterwards was a bit rough but I'd do it again. The memories I've made are priceless. I guess the only downside is that I just keep thinking back to that year and wish I could go back because regular life is so a*s in comparison.

Being brave doesn’t mean acting recklessly or not feeling fear. Quite the opposite: it’s about doing what you want, need, or must despite feeling utterly terrified. Not every risk is going to work out well. However, if you’re optimistic about the future, feel confident in your skills, and generally have Hope (with a capital ‘H’), you can decide that something’s worth trying. You’re essentially putting your time, energy, money, and health on the line for the sake of your dreams. And these aspirations can be incredibly personal. Some will naturally be easier to achieve than others. One person might never have left their home town, so their goal is to expand their horizons with travel just a bit. Another might aim to live a bit healthier or they’ve always dreamed of playing the guitar well enough to amuse their friends. Someone else might want to travel the world, start a business, become a globally famous athlete, finally quit that soul-sucking job of theirs, publish a book, or go into space (hi!).

#7 Facebook kept suggesting a guy I’d gone on one date with in my People You May Know. We’d both had close deaths after the date and lost touch. I figured “f**k it why not” and messaged him. We’ve been together 6 years now. Married, have a house, a bunch of dogs, a toddler, and one more kid on the way. It kind of worked out.

#8 Quit my job, this was in 2011, to be an indie game developer. I had 40k saved and thought of course I'd make money in no time.





I did nothing for four years while money ticked away.





I had $37 left when I finally got a job again.





I'm happy I tried. I learned I can't work for myself like that, and two of those four years were probably the happiest time of my life. .

#9 41 years old, six ovarian tumors discovered and removed in 2021, dead fallopian tubes. We never knew, as my family doctor never caught them. Decided to do IVF despite having no benefits or government assistance (where I'm from, the waitlist is long).



Three rounds of egg retrievals, 19 embryos sent for genetic testing, only one viable embryo. Literally one shot, one opportunity, to seize everything I ever wanted (Eminem is quoted in my house daily).



Sitting here with my morning coffee watching my son slowly wake up. We'll be broke forever but man was it worth it.

All of these aspirations things lie in the realm of possibility. But they’ll require effort, research, and a lot of persistence to see them through. Courage, while necessary, might not be enough. It’s one thing to get things started. It’s another entirely to find the discipline, willpower, and mental fortitude to see them through to the end, despite any setbacks you encounter. So, courage has to become a habit where you find the energy to actively move closer to your dreams every day. You have to believe, on a deeper level, that all the pain and self-doubt is going to be worth it in the end. Moreover, you have to genuinely enjoy the process. If you want to be a famous painter or writer, you can’t get there without being passionate about painting or writing. Meanwhile, if you don’t actually like those activities, you might be more after the prestige they offer and need to look for some other way to be authentically creative.

#10 My hysterectomy. I had been having so much pain and so much bleeding that it was effecting my life is absolutely negative ways. I was calling out all the time due to illness and my brain was in such a fog it was hard to put sentences together. I said f**k it, lemme get this stupid thing out. I'm 34 with no kids and it's been the best thing to ever happen to me.

#11 Went to a concert by myself. Missed out on a lot of great shows because I couldn’t find someone to go with me, or those who did weren’t really into it as much as I was. After realizing I can have just as much fun if not more going on my own I went from going to a couple concerts to 29 in that year. Best decision.

#12 Forewent my boring "only buy mutual funds" approach and dropped 20k on an individual stock. I'm now the proud owner of an individual stock worth 6k.

#13 My late husband looked me in the eye on our first date and said "I'm going to marry you one day". He asked the next day and I thought "What the hell let's give it a try" and said yes. We got married 5 days later. We had 25 wonderful years together along with 3 beautiful daughters. I lost him 13 years ago and I still miss him every single day.



We met on Friday, went out the first time on Saturday, got engaged on Sunday, got married on Friday. Young ladies...do not do this. I got extremely lucky that he was an insanely kind, loving, gentle, progressive man.

#14 Left the U.S. to take a job in the Caribbean. It's alright so far. Not bad. Just different. Don't know that I'll stay here but don't know that I'll return to the States either.

I grew up and was still living in a major city in the Northeast.

had been stuck in a rut for a super long time where even though i had a rough sense of what i wanted to do with my life i was having trouble articulating how exactly i was going to execute on getting there. at that specific moment in time i was going through a pretty nasty rough patch of looking for a new job, having to renegotiate boundaries with family, a breakup, health issues, *and* figuring out how to stay true to myself and my goals given the social pressure to make as much money as possible and live a life that made sense to the people i was surrounded by.

An opportunity popped up to interview for a role in the caribbean. wasn't particularly interested in the job but some of my background fit and having international work experience would be a solid longterm boon for my ultimate professional goal so i interviewed and within days of my initial phone screen i had moved down here.

It's a *very* slow pace of life and not a lot of stuff for locals to do (the country i moved to is *purely* a tourist destination) but ive been taking it as an opportunity to get in touch with myself, spend time by the beach, and decouple my self-worth from material accumulation, as even though i'm not a particularly bad offender, for a long time i had gotten dependent on certain purchases for a substitute of sorts for more concrete, worthwhile changes in my life. i was super bored and super restless right away and found it crazy how uncomfortable i've gotten with quiet and the opportunity for reflection despite being a lifelong introvert. blaming it on technology might seem a cop-out, but I really don't like the person that all my screentime has made me into.

Of the many goals i have for my time here the main actionable ones are to significantly reduce my screen time, and have most of the media i consume be in the languages I'm studying as opposed to English. I also hope to have a clear sense as to whether I'll return home or commit to building a life elsewhere.

There are a *lot* of opportunities on the islands for people looking to move down here for short-term work and just about all the expats ive met have said it's very easy to stay out here once you've got a foothold.

#15 Med school! I've been interested in it since middle school but never felt worthy enough for it because of my grades (due to mental health and things like adhd/autism, physical disability, etc.) but after some incredible teachers I was able to push hard and work towards it. I got accepted to my dream uni with almost a full ride, and I currently am attending with A's and B's with the support of family and friends.



Edit: thank you all for the kind words, I had a s****y day and this made it a whole lot better :).

#16 I went to finish my degree during my divorce. I lived on less than $18,000 for a family of three for two and a half years. Now my income is $45,000 and I have a dream job teaching 6th grade reading. I finally feel like I’m where I belong.

#17 I applied for a base level job (retired just wanted something to do) they rang and interviewed/offered for a open position that is 4 levels up. Thought why not and accepted. Kind of nervous now since it's been years out of the workforce, but what the hell, I will give it a shot.

#18 Changed my profile from Male looking for Female to Male looking for Male on a whim.



I matched a cute guy shortly after, March will be out 5th year together and I've never been happier.

#19 After backpacking for 3 months, I decided to continue backpacking. Send notice to work, cancelled my University spot that was about to start in 4 weeks.



Spent close to 10 years traveling after that. So, can say that I went pretty far. Now from last year, starting to settle down because of a serious relationship.



So worth it. 10 years have felt like 50 years of experience sometimes.

#20 In my first year of undergrad I was the final person to be cut (limited spots) and not offered the job in the coop program I had applied for. The next year I went out to try and get another coop and as I was leaving the interview hall I saw the same guy who had interviewed me the previous year for the company I had just barely not made the cut with, and he was alone at the table.



I figured what the hell, and approached him and told him I was still interested in the job. My other interviews that year didn't pan out, but he did call me back and offer me the coop.



I'm currently in my 20th year working for that company.

#21 Matched with a guy I found really cute on a dating app and we chatted on the app for like a day or so. A couple days after we matched on the app, we had a 4 1/2 hr conversation over the phone. Following day, we're talking and he's like, "I don't usually do this right off the bat, but would you like to come over tonight and hang out?". I hesitated for a minute or so but was like, "Eh. Alright. F**k it. Let's do this thing."



We hung out all night and I ended up sleeping on his couch that night because he was too tired to drive me home (I live an hour away and don't really drive, especially at night, so he had to come get me) which was fine with me.



He is the kindest, most generous, most respectful man I have EVER met in my entire damn life. Also one of the geekiest, which I love because I'm also a huge nerd. It's been two months and we're still having a helluva good time together when we can see each other (which is difficult due to opposing work schedules plus the distance). But we talk every day on the phone and have a grand ol' time.



Plus his dogs LOVE the s**t out of me (but they're dogs, so they'd probably love anyone who gave them affection but still...it's nice to know they like me).

#22 I'm an artist but managed a bookstore for years because my alcoholic gambler husband was so unreliable.



When he divorced me for his AP, (1990), I made a connection with an antique store and started doing hand painted furniture for them, which expanded into wall murals and museum reproductions.





I was a full time professional artist for 25 years until I retired, I made slightly more than a teacher and was fully self supporting and loved what I did. I had 4 employees, we had a blast.





Never would have happened if my scum first husband hadn't cheated. .

#23 My Mom died in December of 2022 and in January of 2023 I had a kidney stone removed. While I was in pre op at the hospital I said “f**k it, I’m going to run an Ultramarathon.” I’m not a runner, I’ve never been a runner and I knew nothing about running. So I recorded a video committing to it and posted it on social media. As soon as the stent came out I started training. 6 months later I ran that 50k race. I used the whole thing as a contest entry for the DDPY Positively Unstoppable challenge. At the end of 2023 I was named Champion by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and got to fly to his home and meet him. I got my very own wrestling belt with my name on it and all of it because I said, “to hell with it, I’m going to do something so amazing that even I can’t believe it!”



My post history has documented this journey if you’re interested and here is my contest submission video that won me the wrestling belt.

#24 After I got my first place, a trailer in the woods, I got really stoned one night and watched "The Notebook." It made me miss my kindergarten crush so much (we were best friends through school, dated on and off, and I had moved out of state) that I broke a lease, left everything, packed a box and my puppy and drove 15 hours straight to surprise him at his college apartment in the middle of the night to be with him.



He had three roommates and a girlfriend.



So me and the puppy lived with him and his three roommates for a few months before I decided the timing was wrong (obviously.)



A few years later he flew down to my apartment and moved me and pup up to a house we still live in to this day. We'll be married 13 years in April.

#25 When I initially got divorced, my ex husband basically had a much better lawyer and got 60/40 custody. When the kids were a few years older they told me they didn’t want to live with him anymore. I was a single mom (obvi) trying to make ends meet and honestly kinda failing at it. I asked them to their faces, look- this is going to be hard, you sure you want this? It’s going to cost a lot of money and likely a lot of heartache.



That’s when they told me stories of him drinking and driving with them in the car and worse. I had to go for it, no matter the cost, the heartache.



We went back to court, it was ugly. He would call CPS and accuse me of things that weren’t true just to have an investigation on my record. He would call the police to my house and say I was abusing the kids. It costed around $10k in the end, but I got them at about 85% of the time and as the primary custodial parent. They’ve grown up safe, with education as a forefront (which he never cared about at all). Sports, (I would pay for sports and he would refuse to take them to practices and games), friends (he never let them go out with friends as weekends were “for family time”) and healthy examples of how a relationship should be.



My now 19 year old is in college with a full scholarship for nuclear engineering, and my 16 year old is thriving in hs with sports and a gpa of 4.0 and a lovely little gf that I like. Things worked out so much better than they would have had they been with their dad. He’s been basically an alcoholic with no job for years.

#26 I started dating this guy who would go on trips into volcanos. He invited me with him to Vanuatu when we’d been dating for about three months. I said no because it was so expensive and I didn’t feel like I could take the time off work. I’ve never felt deeper regret, realizing this was an opportunity very few people get. The day he got home I told him, I don’t care when or how much it costs, next time I’m going with you.



He came to me super excited about a year later to announce the next trip was in the works. I matched his energy until he was like, “guess where we’re going?” I assumed back to Vanuatu but he told me, no pack your bags we’re going to the Congo.



My dad is famously referred to as “Liam Neeson” by my friends because he has made a point in the past to prove that he can get boots on the ground to find me anywhere in the world. When I told him about this trip he was scared. He begged me not to go, but I wasn’t going to miss the opportunity again. As the trip got closer he called me and told me emphatically, “Please don’t go, I CANNOT help you there. I can help you anywhere. But not there”. That really freaked me out. But I didn’t back down.



It was the most challenging, most rewarding, and most bada*s thing I’ve ever done and probably will ever do.

#27 Not as noteworthy to others I imagine but…



When Queen last hit close enough for me to see them I said screw it and sprung for a vip package. It was insanely expensive but worth every penny. I was so close I could have touched them at times.



Just in September I went to my first Supernatural convention. Been a fan for many years but just haven’t been able to do it. This year, I gave myself a ridiculously costly birthday present and went. Happily paid for autographs and photo ops. For a big fan like myself it was worth it. Except now I’m flat broke. lol.

#28 Low level, but when I sat my driving test, the instructor asked me to demonstrate parking into a bay almost right outside the test centre, about 2 minutes into a 1 hour assessment. I did the manoeuvre, and as I finished, I glanced over at his score sheet and saw him mark down a major fault, which meant I'd failed the test already.



I remember being crushed and feeling the air go out of my lungs completely. I had NO clue what I could have done wrong, let alone a major fault. I thought about ending the test there, but I thought 'F**k it, I'm doing the best drive of my life for the next 58 minutes. Maybe he'll let it slide.'



Turns out I'd seen the wrong part of the sheet, and he'd actually marked the part to say which manoeuvre we'd done. I actually passed the test with 1 minor infraction. If I'd thrown in the towel when I thought I'd failed, I'd have been waiting at least 6 months before I could try again.

#29 Was spinning my tires in my hometown for years, didn't love my job and wasn't dating very seriously and it was starting to feel like groundhog day doing the same s**t every single day





Decided to move to a bigger city a few hours away after an online job application landed me an interview, just said f**k it I need this. Within a few years I met my wife, made a lot of new friends, went on some adventures and bought my first house soon after!





I think back on how it used to be and how casually I was like should I apply, I don't know that's a big step maybe im overdoing it... And the thought of never doing it and having stayed in that old life terrifies me now.

#30 Loaded up my Toyota Tercel to move to Hollywood in 1990 to be an actor. Discovered I couldn’t act, friend said, “Write a spec script and be a writer.” I did. I ended up being nominated for 5 Emmies, won an Emmy, NAACP Award, and nominated for the Humanitas prize my last year of work at 60. I’m retired now. I came from poverty and trailer parks. .

#31 Used to see a really pretty girl across the library in college, spent an entire semester telling myself that one day I'd work up the courage to go talk to her.





I was hanging out with the librarian one day (old family friend), when I heard someone walking behind me. Told myself, "if I turn around and it's that girl, I'm gonna ask her out." I knew full well it wouldn't be her when I made that little pact; there were thousands of people at that college.





Well, I almost fainted when i turned around. Guess who? I managed to choke up a two-liner from my favorite movie, and we became friends. She was just out of a bad breakup and wouldn't commit to anything, but after months and months, she gave me a chance.





Over a decade later now, and we're still together. Two wonderful kids and a pupper.





If you got a chance, take it.

Take it while you got a chance.

#32 Left a POS (found out I was the side chick after years together, stayed and let him manipulate me a little longer after I found out, so it wasn’t a real relationship I left) because I met a man at the freaking strip club where I was dancing that just felt different. I was obviously at a low point in my life. I broke my boundary of not talking to customers outside work for him.



He told me to jump in with both feet, that he would treat me right. That a couple should be best friends, and he wanted to learn how to love me. He knew about POS dude, I was honest. F**k it, worst comes to worse I’ll go back to the club.



We are married, son is about to turn 1, and he treats me like a freaking queen. Still opens the car door for me when he’s upset with me. He puts us first, always, and we invest in eachother and help eachother grow even when it’s uncomfortable.

#33 Got tired of waiting for 'the right time' to have a baby as a single woman. Used a donor, and now my daughter is the light of my life. Society's timeline isn't everyone's timeline.

#34 Dropping out of college a year away from graduating with a Psychology degree to pursue my passion for baking and cake decoration! I’m now a 24 year old business owner of three years and have worked with Steve Aoki, the Try Guys, Madison Beer and more! Currently shopping around for physical locations to open up shop. Best and scariest decision of my LIFE!

#35 I've never had enough self confidence to be myself or say what i think around strangers. Then i met this girl that was a friend of my friend, we met at a party and nobody introduced us to each other. I just decided that i liked her and i would show confidence even if i didn't have it, because "fake it till you make it" sometimes works. I just started talking to her like she was already my friend, and we actually became friends in a couple of hours. Then she applied the same tactic and kissed me like we already were a couple. We are still a couple after 8 years.

#36 Sold everything I owned and bought a one-way ticket to backpack through South America. Currently writing this from a small café in Peru where I've been living for the past 8 months. Best reckless decision ever.

#37 Years ago, I had the thought that I wished a second hand store for art supplies would exist. Last year, I found out about creative reuse centres in the US and UK, thought they were amazing, what a shame they don't exist in Belgium!



Then I got pregnant. Then I quit my job.



I'm opening the first creative reuse centre of my country next month!

#38 Asked for a raise, got an extra $2/hour!

#39 I bought a $5 scratcher and won $10. Spent it on 2 $5s and got $50. Bought 2 $25 and won $300. I ordered a s**tton of Dominos after that, like 2 pizzas, 2 sandwiches, wings. Pigged out and bought beer.

#40 Decided to do freelance illustration.



It is not going well lol.

#41 Bought a 28 year old fiat for 900€ and drove to 3 countries with it, didn’t brake down once. This was 2 years ago I still have it, but 3 days ago it had to go to the TÜV (governmental road safety agency) and did not pass. Ill pay the 600€ repair bill idc. It’s now connected to my heart.

#42 Ngl, I just decided to go for it with dating apps. felt like, why not try? it’s been a mix, some awkward convos but a few decent matches too.

#43 Applied for a trucking job that pays for training. Phone interview in about 9 hours as of this comment. Would be making double what I am now but it would be a big change in life but I'm willing to do anything I can for my family and they understand the pros/cons of this and support me.

#44 I was 28 and my career was sputtering. A work colleague mentioned a postgrad course in a completely unrelated field to anything I'd done in my career, for which there was free funding.



I knew nothing about the course but as they were accepting graduates from any field I applied - and got in.



So started one of the greatest years of my entire life, which took me on a trajectory that ended up with my current career. That unexpected encounter turned into one of the best things that ever happened to me.

#45 Transitioning; life is so much better when you don't hate every mirror you see and resent every event where there's some sort of gender divide. If you're wondering about whether it's worth it: it is.

#46 Yesterday I put bitter orange marmalade in my rice pudding instead of jam!!! It was really nice actually.

#47 In college, one of my former friends from high school was dating this really cute girl. My friend and I had a fallout (not my fault) and about the same time he broke up with the girl. Although we were in different states I had a little voice in my head saying screw it, talk to her, if you don’t you may regret it. I messaged her online (this was in the very late 90’s) and it turned out she was really into me. One thing led to another she visited me, we hooked up, long distance dated for just under 2 years, graduated, moved in together and got married.

#48 I went for my tiny neighbor. (I'm a giant of a woman, he comes up to my shoulder.)





We married in August. Very very very happy together.

#49 I was going through a breakup so I bought a bicycle and cycled by myself from Europe to Senegal, across the Sahara desert. I needed 6 litres a day for food and drink. I would always keep an extra couple of litres in reserve too. Quite a lot of places you can refill too

#50 This was back in 2000 I was 40, had worked in Warehousing my whole adult life, worked my way up to manager, and got laid off after 13 years.



I saw that programmers made a lot more money than warehouse managers so I told my wife I’m going to teach myself how to code. Spent a lot of money at Barnes and Noble and slogged my way through books on SQL, VB, Perl. God what a beating.



But here I am 24 years later Director of Analytics and still coding!

#51 Was down bad after a divorce and losing my job right after. I was doing odd jobs to make ends meet for 3 months.



One night after dinner I get a call from a women asking for me and if I’d be interested in a job. I asked what the details were and they were real vague. “You’d be driving someone around, doing their tasks, get groceries, take care of kids, travel some just whatever he needs.” And they wouldn’t discuss pay or anything.



Said f**k it took the interview the next day and meet in a high rise downtown and it was about 5 mins long and again was real vague about my job role and pay. Again I said what do I got to lose and went with it.



Ended up working for him for 8 years and was paid very well and they took care of my daughter through several medical emergencies. Got to see the world and fly private majority of the time. I don’t work for him anymore but he has landed me with great connections that have helped me through my career.

#52 I was a failing student and was sick between semester. I was no good. Prospects were bad job wise.



I saw a job posting for a dual university ( get your degree and work during breaks) and I said f**k it I apply. Nothing can go wrong.



7 years later I‘m a team leader for a small team and a 100k annually.

#53 I was stuck in a major career stagnation, pay capped and looking at 10 years before I might see any improvement. I got a job offer to go work in China, and said "f**k it". I quit my job and moved to China with nothing but 2 suitcases and about 300$ in my pocket. A year later I was completely debt free and building an actual life.



5 years in I lost my contract due to a clerical error on my visa and came back to the states, but the impact it has on my life was profound. It also put me 5 years ahead of all of my old coworkers.

#54 In 2015 I quit my administrative full time government job with benefits to take on a part-time internship in software testing with no benefits.



I made a full career out of that move, eventually becoming full-time, then senior, then lead, then a manager. It was insanely difficult and stressful but it gave me way more options in life and I learned a ton.



Earlier this year I left my corporate 9-5 manager tech job and launched my own plant nursery. It's the hardest I've ever worked for the least amount of money but I love it.

#55 Made a youtube channel 7 years ago. I will likely hit 50k subs by year end. It's now a little over 1/3 of my overall income.

#56 In 2010 I sent a Twitter DM to a random guy living over 400 miles away, who I’d never met and had no connection to. It was 5am (I’d worked a late shift) and I saw a retweeted picture of him and thought he was cute. Was exhausted and kinda out of it, shot my shot anyway.



We’ve been married for 8 years.

